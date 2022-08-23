There's no competition—Luna reigns supreme as the No. 1 dog name in 35 states!

When you think of popular dog names, Max or Fido might quickly come to mind. But these days, a different name has snagged the No. 1 spot in the United States, and that name is ... Luna!

According to Bark (the makers of those lovely boxes), Luna is the country's favorite dog name by miles, claiming the top spot in 35 states. In the remaining states, Luna was beat out by Bella (seven states), Charlie (three), Daisy (one), Max (one), Lucy (one), Sadie (one), and Kona (one).

Bark based its rankings on 10 years of customer data, so maybe Luna isn't the top name for all dogs. (Though pretty much all of us know a dog named Luna or Max, right?)

So why has the name Luna claimed the top spot so soundly? We've investigated throughly to concoct several theories ...

Fondness for Luna Lovegood

Our very favorite Ravenclaw in the beloved Harry Potter series made such an impact on a generation of dog owners that she's become their most popular namesake. Luna was known for being quirky and kind in the book series, two traits many dog owners might see in their four-legged friends.

Ends With A

We seem to like dog names that end in the letter A. Other top contenders for favorite dog names include Bella, Nala, Koda, Stella, Lola, and Nova—and those are just the names we picked out of the top 20! They are pretty fun to say.

A Reason That's Actually Helpful

Many dog trainers suggest picking a moniker that has two syllables—these names are easy for dogs to learn and easy to spit out in a rush if you need to get your dog's attention quickly. Luna is an absolutely adorable option that fits the bill!

It's a Good (Fur) Baby Name

Luna has been an incredibly popular human baby name for years, and we all know our dogs are basically our children (no matter what our desperate-for-grandkids parents say). There are a few popular baby names mirrored on Bark's list of most popular dog names, including Oliver, Nova, Willow, Layla, and Leo.

It's Good Enough for a Famous Child!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have long been regarded as a Hollywood power couple, so it's no stretch to think they might influence what we name our pets. The two have an adorable daughter named Luna, and we're sure more than a few people used her name as inspiration when they were brainstorming dog names. Teigen also has a pup named Penny—another popular dog name that slides onto the list at No. 26!