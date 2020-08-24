The Best 150 Dog Names for Your White Pup

We've pulled together an exhaustive list of creative and clever names to help you give your new white pooch the ideal name.

By Molly Sinnett
August 24, 2020
Congrats on your new pup! No doubt you're giddy about adding a new member to your family. But choosing a name for your new white dog may also be a little stressful. Don’t sweat it. While some people choose dog names that are very personal (like after a favorite restaurant) or timely (after today’s hottest movie character), the distinctive color of your white dog may be just the thing to stir your creative juices. 

For some people white is the color of cold (inspiring names like Blizzard). Do you have a fluffy white dog? What about a fluffy white food name like Marshmallow or Popcorn? Maybe your new pooch is a combination of colors, like black-and-white or brown-and-white. Her color scheme could be just right for a name like Checkers or Patches. 

Whether you have a white girl dog or a white boy dog, we’re happy to help with some inspiration.  Here are 150, yes 150, names for white dogs. Try a couple on and see what fits!

Left: Pure white Great Pyrenees running through the snow. | Credit: Getty
Right: Beautiful white German Shepherd running through the grass. | Credit: Getty

White Dog Names Inspired by Cold

  •  Avalanche
  •  Glacier
  •  Arctic
  •  Blizzard
  •  Iceberg
  •  Igloo
  •  Winter
  •  Everest
  •  Alaska
  •  Polar

White Dog Names Inspired by Yummy White Foods

  •  Marshmallow
  •  Brie
  •  Coconut
  •  Vanilla/Nilla
  •  Popcorn
  •  Champagne
  •  Chardonnay
  •  Blondie
  •  Yogurt/Gurt
  •  Crackers

White Dog Names Inspired by Language

  •  Bianca (Italian)
  •  Bianco (Italian)
  •  Blanco (Spanish)
  •  Blanc (French)
  •  Baltas (Lithuanian)
  •  Bela (Slovenia)
  •  Alba (Latin)
  •  Weiss (German)
  •  Bán (Irish) 
  •  Vit  (Swedish)

White Dog Names Inspired by the Obvious

  •  Q-Tip
  •  Cotton
  •  Blanch
  •  Ivory
  •  Ice
  •  Fluffy
  •  Frosty
  •  Milky
  •  Charmin
  •  Flour

Names for White Dogs with Patches of Black

  •  Pepper
  •  Checkers
  •  Domino
  •  Bessie
  •  Patches
  •  Panda
  •  Marble
  •  Mittens
  •  Yin Yang
  •  Zebra

Names for White Dogs with Patches of Brown

  •  Java
  •  Mocha Chip
  •  Snickerdoodle
  •  Beans
  •  Scotcheroo
  •  Herbie
  •  Choco
  •  Latte
  •  Sprinkles
  •  S’mores

Names for Big White Dogs

  •  Bones
  •  Beluga
  •  Casper
  •  Dove
  •  Swan 
  •  Ghost
  •  Nimbus
  •  Nova
  •  Wolf
  •  Buddy 

Names for Little White Dogs

  •  Cutie
  •  Yoyo
  •  Fluffy
  •  Squish
  •  Toot
  •  Nugget
  •  Whisper
  •  Princess 
  •  Curly
  •  Toy

White Dog Names Inspired by a Sweet Tooth

  •  Taffy
  •  Truffles 
  •  Cookie
  •  Oreo
  •  Sweetie
  •  Sugar
  •  Divinity
  •  Lolli
  •  Candy
  •  Cream Puff

White Dog Names Inspired by Favorite Brands

  •  Lulu 
  •  Juicy
  •  Lucy 
  •  Fendi
  •  Gucci
  •  Chanel
  •  Dior
  •  Ralph
  •  Louie
  •  Coco
These twinning bichon frises have a distinctive round cut that makes them dog show ready. | Credit: Getty

White Dog Names Inspired by Black Dogs

  •  Shadow
  •  Cocoa
  •  Inky
  •  Dusty
  •  Noir
  •  Graphite
  •  Onyx
  •  Raven
  •  Jett
  •  Ash

White Dog Names Inspired by Hollywood

  •  Hayward
  •  Audrey
  •  Clarice 
  •  Sophia
  •  Maverick
  •  Greta
  •  Harlow
  •  Ingrid
  •  Hudson
  •  Cooper

White Dog Names Inspired by Climate

  •  Cloudy
  •  Summer
  •  Dusky
  •  Stormy
  •  Weather
  •  Breezy
  •  Sunshine
  •  Radar
  •  Thunder
  •  Flash

White Dog Names that Are Just Great Dog Names

  •  Scout
  •  Mookie
  •  Lucky
  •  Doogie
  •  Rex
  •  Gus
  •  Bogey
  •  Benny
  •  Pixel
  •  Groot

White Dog Names Inspired by the Frozen White Stuff

  •  Snow White
  •  Snow Cone
  •  Snowflake
  •  Snowball
  •  Snow Princess
  •  Snow King
  •  Snowbird
  •  Snow
  •  Snowy
  •  Jon Snow
