The Best 150 Dog Names for Your White Pup

We've pulled together an exhaustive list of creative and clever names to help you give your new white pooch the ideal name.

Congrats on your new pup! No doubt you're giddy about adding a new member to your family. But choosing a name for your new white dog may also be a little stressful. Don’t sweat it. While some people choose dog names that are very personal (like after a favorite restaurant) or timely (after today’s hottest movie character), the distinctive color of your white dog may be just the thing to stir your creative juices.

For some people white is the color of cold (inspiring names like Blizzard). Do you have a fluffy white dog? What about a fluffy white food name like Marshmallow or Popcorn? Maybe your new pooch is a combination of colors, like black-and-white or brown-and-white. Her color scheme could be just right for a name like Checkers or Patches.

Whether you have a white girl dog or a white boy dog, we’re happy to help with some inspiration. Here are 150, yes 150, names for white dogs. Try a couple on and see what fits!

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Pure white Great Pyrenees running through the snow. | Credit: Getty Right: Beautiful white German Shepherd running through the grass. | Credit: Getty

White Dog Names Inspired by Cold

Avalanche

Glacier

Arctic

Blizzard

Iceberg

Igloo

Winter

Everest

Alaska

Polar

White Dog Names Inspired by Yummy White Foods

Marshmallow

Brie

Coconut

Vanilla/Nilla

Popcorn

Champagne

Chardonnay

Blondie

Yogurt/Gurt

Crackers

White Dog Names Inspired by Language

Bianca (Italian)

Bianco (Italian)

Blanco (Spanish)

Blanc (French)

Baltas (Lithuanian)

Bela (Slovenia)

Alba (Latin)

Weiss (German)

Bán (Irish)

Vit (Swedish)

White Dog Names Inspired by the Obvious

Q-Tip

Cotton

Blanch

Ivory

Ice

Fluffy

Frosty

Milky

Charmin

Flour

Names for White Dogs with Patches of Black

Pepper

Checkers

Domino

Bessie

Patches

Panda

Marble

Mittens

Yin Yang

Zebra

Names for White Dogs with Patches of Brown

Java

Mocha Chip

Snickerdoodle

Beans

Scotcheroo

Herbie

Choco

Latte

Sprinkles

S’mores

Names for Big White Dogs

Bones

Beluga

Casper

Dove

Swan

Ghost

Nimbus

Nova

Wolf

Buddy

Names for Little White Dogs

Cutie

Yoyo

Fluffy

Squish

Toot

Nugget

Whisper

Princess

Curly

Toy

White Dog Names Inspired by a Sweet Tooth

Taffy

Truffles

Cookie

Oreo

Sweetie

Sugar

Divinity

Lolli

Candy

Cream Puff

White Dog Names Inspired by Favorite Brands