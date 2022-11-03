205 Western Dog Names for Your Favorite Frontier Friend
Celebrate your happy place among sweeping mountain vistas and endless skies with a canine companion darting across an open prairie by choosing among the many Western dog names for your new pup.
The history of the American West is rich with dog tales. For example, almost all American Indian and Alaska Native tribes raised and trained dogs. Australian shepherds are considered top-notch herding dogs who immigrated with Basque ranchers in the late 1800s. And although famed German shepherds Strongheart and Rin Tin Tin were born in Europe, they were featured in classic Western films in the 1920s and 1930s.
So saddle up for some quite pleasin' Western dog names.
Female Western Dog Names
Just because she seems like a delicate flower doesn't mean she's without spirit! Let her shine with one of these creative girl names.
- Rosie
- Josephine
- Clara
- Annie
- Dakota
- Belle
- Hazel
- Sally
- Ada
- Jade
- Reverie
- Hattie
- Audra
- Kitty
- Mae
- Elmira
- Trixie
- Ruby
- Joanie
- Peach
- Amelia
- Millie
- Grace
- Willow
- Tillie
- Katherine
- Ellie
- Alice
- Dolly
- Georgia
- Sage
- Jessie
Male Western Dog Names
When you need a name to call in your best four-legged ranch hand for the evening so he comes a' runnin'.
- Chester
- Will
- Landon
- Amos
- Rhett
- Bart
- Harley
- Cole
- Sully
- Jeb
- Ezra
- Quinn
- Reese
- Dalton
- Zachariah
- Lassiter
- Gideon
- Jack
- Marshall
- Ellery
- Halston
- Riley
- Maddox
- Bartholomew
- Clint
- Max
- Hugh
- Elijah
- Harvey
- Samuel
- Levi
- Jed
Badass Western Dog Names
Cue the theme from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly for your rough-and-tumble dogs.
- West
- Odette
- Bandit
- Gus
- Fox
- Scout
- Whiskey
- Rocky
- Blaze
- Seraphina
- Ryder
- Duke
- Beatrix
- Tempus
- Roxie
- Ace
- Vixen
- Liberty
- Rex
- Bourbon
- Judge
- Arrow
- Outlaw
- Raven
- Zeke
- Brick
- Ranger
- Hawk
- Novah
- Rustler
- Wolf
- Colt
- Trapper
- Rebel
- Bear
Western Movie and TV Show Dog Names
Whether you're inspired by Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid or can't get enough of Timothy Olyphant in Deadwood, we've got you covered.
- Tom Mix (The Cowboy Millionaire)
- Rip (Yellowstone)
- Kayce (Yellowstone)
- Teeter (Yellowstone)
- Ennis (Brokeback Mountain)
- Lureen (Brokeback Mountain)
- Pearl (Duel in the Sun)
- Wynonna (Wynonna Earp)
- Barbarosa (Barbarosa)
- Don Braulio (Barbarosa)
- Etta (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)
- Butch (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)
- Sundance (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)
- Hoss (Bonanza)
- Little Joe (Bonanza)
- Lorena (Lonesome Dove)
- Augustus (Lonesome Dove)
- Blue (Lonesome Dove)
- Joshua (Lonesome Dove)
- Newt (Lonesome Dove)
- Woodrow (Lonesome Dove)
- Big Zewy (Lonesome Dove)
- Pecos Bill (Melody Time)
- Seth (Deadwood)
- Francis (Deadwood)
- Al (Deadwood)
- Cy (Deadwood)
- Alma (Deadwood)
- Silas (Deadwood)
- Mr. Wu (Deadwood)
- Ed Tom (No Country for Old Men)
- Anton (No Country for Old Men)
- Llewelyn (No Country for Old Men)
- Josey (The Outlaw Josey Wales)
- Festus (Gunsmoke)
- Galen (Gunsmoke)
- Quint (Gunsmoke)
- Cat (Cat Ballou)
- Kid (Cat Ballou)
- Malcolm (Firefly)
- Hoban/Wash (Firefly)
- Zoë (Firefly)
- Kaylee (Firefly)
- River (Firefly)
- Shepherd (Firefly)
- Jayne (Firefly)
- Simon (Firefly)
- Inara (Firefly)
Famous Cowboy and Cowgirl Dog Names
Put a little giddy-up in your pup by naming them after iconic and current-day movie and rodeo stars—both the two- and four-legged kind.
- Roy
- Rodgers
- Dale
- Trigger
- Scout
- Naranjo
- Clayton
- Baxter
- Wanda
- Scamper
- Charmayne
- Nat
- Tuff
- Sonny Bit O' Both
- Mable
- Dona Kay
- Star
- Red
- Yakima
- Ty
- Buffalo Bill
- Tad
- Lane
- Connie
- Texas Jack
- Lucille
- Clay
- Billy the Kid
- Slim
Popular Dog Names From Western Literature
Louis L'Amour, Annie Proloux, Craig Johnson, and Leslie Marmon Silko are just a few authors who make the frontier come to life on the page, so use characters from classic and modern stories to inspire Western dog names.
- Calamity Jane (The Calamitous Life of Martha Jane Cannary)
- Longmire (The Longmire Mystery series)
- Walt (The Longmire Mystery series)
- Vic (The Longmire Mystery series)
- Cady (The Longmire Mystery series)
- Henry Standing Bear (The Longmire Mystery series)
- Zorro (The Curse of Capistrano)
- Silva (Yellow Woman)
- Indigo (Gardens in the Dunes)
- Bern (Riders of the Purple Sage)
- Buck (Lone Star Ranger)
- Fey (The Rainbow Trail)
- Lassiter (The Rainbow Trail)
- Isobel (Silver on the Road)
- Rawhide Kid (Marvel Comics series)
- Thomas-Builds-the-Fire (The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven)
- Arnold Spirit (The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian)
- Ottaline ("The Bunchgrass Edge of the World"—Close Range: Wyoming Stories)
- Mero ("The Half-Skinned Steer"—Close Range: Wyoming Stories)
- Wynema (Wynema: A Child of the Forest)
- Genevieve (Wynema: A Child of the Forest)
- Hopalong (Long Ride Home)
- Chick (A Job for a Ranger)
- Bendigo (Bendigo Shafter)
- Kipling (Dead Man's Trail)
- Ten Sleep Mooney (Down Sonora Way)
- Nesselrode (The Cactus Kid Pays a Debt)
- Cogewea (Cogewea)
- Jessilyn (Whiskey When We're Dry)