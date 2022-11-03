Do you have a rootin’ tootin’ Wild West pup or more of an ace-high prairie blossom?

Celebrate your happy place among sweeping mountain vistas and endless skies with a canine companion darting across an open prairie by choosing among the many Western dog names for your new pup.

The history of the American West is rich with dog tales. For example, almost all American Indian and Alaska Native tribes raised and trained dogs. Australian shepherds are considered top-notch herding dogs who immigrated with Basque ranchers in the late 1800s. And although famed German shepherds Strongheart and Rin Tin Tin were born in Europe, they were featured in classic Western films in the 1920s and 1930s.

So saddle up for some quite pleasin' Western dog names.

Female Western Dog Names

Just because she seems like a delicate flower doesn't mean she's without spirit! Let her shine with one of these creative girl names.

Rosie

Josephine

Clara

Annie

Dakota

Belle

Hazel

Sally

Ada

Jade

Reverie

Hattie

Audra

Kitty

Mae

Elmira

Trixie

Ruby

Joanie

Peach

Amelia

Millie

Grace

Willow

Tillie

Katherine

Ellie

Alice

Dolly

Georgia

Sage

Jessie

Male Western Dog Names

When you need a name to call in your best four-legged ranch hand for the evening so he comes a' runnin'.

Chester

Will

Landon

Amos

Rhett

Bart

Harley

Cole

Sully

Jeb

Ezra

Quinn

Reese

Dalton

Zachariah

Lassiter

Gideon

Jack

Marshall

Ellery

Halston

Riley

Maddox

Bartholomew

Clint

Max

Hugh

Elijah

Harvey

Samuel

Levi

Jed

Badass Western Dog Names

Cue the theme from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly for your rough-and-tumble dogs.

West

Odette

Bandit

Gus

Fox

Scout

Whiskey

Rocky

Blaze

Seraphina

Ryder

Duke

Beatrix

Tempus

Roxie

Ace

Vixen

Liberty

Rex

Bourbon

Judge

Arrow

Outlaw

Raven

Zeke

Brick

Ranger

Hawk

Novah

Rustler

Wolf

Colt

Trapper

Rebel

Bear

Western Movie and TV Show Dog Names

Whether you're inspired by Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid or can't get enough of Timothy Olyphant in Deadwood, we've got you covered.

Tom Mix (The Cowboy Millionaire)

Rip (Yellowstone)

Kayce (Yellowstone)

Teeter (Yellowstone)

Ennis (Brokeback Mountain)

Lureen (Brokeback Mountain)

Pearl (Duel in the Sun)

Wynonna (Wynonna Earp)

Barbarosa (Barbarosa)

Don Braulio (Barbarosa)

Etta (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

Butch (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

Sundance (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

Hoss (Bonanza)

Little Joe (Bonanza)

Lorena (Lonesome Dove)

Augustus (Lonesome Dove)

Blue (Lonesome Dove)

Joshua (Lonesome Dove)

Newt (Lonesome Dove)

Woodrow (Lonesome Dove)

Big Zewy (Lonesome Dove)

Pecos Bill (Melody Time)

Seth (Deadwood)

Francis (Deadwood)

Al (Deadwood)

Cy (Deadwood)

Alma (Deadwood)

Silas (Deadwood)

Mr. Wu (Deadwood)

Ed Tom (No Country for Old Men)

Anton (No Country for Old Men)

Llewelyn (No Country for Old Men)

Josey (The Outlaw Josey Wales)

Festus (Gunsmoke)

Galen (Gunsmoke)

Quint (Gunsmoke)

Cat (Cat Ballou)

Kid (Cat Ballou)

Malcolm (Firefly)

Hoban/Wash (Firefly)

Zoë (Firefly)

Kaylee (Firefly)

River (Firefly)

Shepherd (Firefly)

Jayne (Firefly)

Simon (Firefly)

Inara (Firefly)

Famous Cowboy and Cowgirl Dog Names

Put a little giddy-up in your pup by naming them after iconic and current-day movie and rodeo stars—both the two- and four-legged kind.

Roy

Rodgers

Dale

Trigger

Scout

Naranjo

Clayton

Baxter

Wanda

Scamper

Charmayne

Nat

Tuff

Sonny Bit O' Both

Mable

Dona Kay

Star

Red

Yakima

Ty

Buffalo Bill

Tad

Lane

Connie

Texas Jack

Lucille

Clay

Billy the Kid

Slim

Popular Dog Names From Western Literature

Louis L'Amour, Annie Proloux, Craig Johnson, and Leslie Marmon Silko are just a few authors who make the frontier come to life on the page, so use characters from classic and modern stories to inspire Western dog names.