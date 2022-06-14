So you've got a new dog. Congratulations! Does he feel like an old soul? Are you convinced he was delivered to you straight from Valhalla? Does he eschew traditional dog food in favor of knäckebröd and köttbullar? Sounds like you might have a Viking on your hands, so you should choose from some proper Viking dog names.

Don't assume you need to have a Norwegian elkhound or something else overtly Nordic in order to give your dog a Viking-inspired name. They're great for anyone who's looking to convey a feeling of strength, nobility, or pride. Or maybe you treat your dog like a Norse god or just really enjoy watching the TV show Vikings (or the Thor movies, for that matter).

Listed below, you'll find dozens of great names from all aspects of Viking culture. And even if you don't find the perfect Viking dog name here, hopefully this list will at least get your creative juices flowing!

Viking God Dog Names

May as well start at the very top: Paramount to Viking culture is the pantheon of Norse gods and goddesses. What better way to convey the fact that your puggle has the heart of a warrior then with a suitably majestic, Norse god dog name?

Odin

Thor

Balder

Vidar

Váli

Brage

Heimdall

Tyr

Njord

Ull

Forseti

Loki

Ásynja

Frigg

Freyja

Freyr

Hela

Famous Viking Names for Dogs

Coming down out of Asgard, the next logical step is to look at some of the most famous names throughout Viking history, and mining those for inspiration. Here are some famous Viking names for your dog:

Erik

Leif Erikson

Freydís

Ragnar

Björn Ironside

Gunnar

Ivar the Boneless (you could just call him Ivar, but "the Boneless" is a hilarious descriptor for a dog)

Bloodaxe

Rollo

Sweyn Forkbeard

Harald

Rurik

Valdemar

Ingvar

Hastein

Sigurd

Helge

Lagertha

Garðar

Ubba

Halfdan

Guthrum

Rognvald

Badass Viking Names for Dogs

Maybe the best thing about dog names is they don't even have to be names in the most traditional sense. Aside from absolutely being able to name your pup Mr. FloofyNooter if it tickles your fancy, you can also use any word or word combination that just feels right to you. With that in mind, here are some badass Norse words that make good dog names.

Asgard

Berserker

Kraken

Valkyrie

Boli

Rotinn

Bǫrkr

Kasta

Klippa

Haggen

Skrapa

Skirra

Knutr

Uggligr

Girl Viking Names for Dogs

Female Viking names convey power and dignity. There aren't many better options for your noble lady then a proper girl viking dog name.

Astrid

Bodil

Frida

Gertrud

Gro

Estrid

Hilda

Gudrun

Gunhild

Helga

Inga

Liv

Randi

Signe

Sigrid

Revna

Sif

Tora

Tove

Thyra

Thurid

Yrsa

Ulfhild

Åse

Brynhildr

Geirdriful

Göndul

Herja

Hervör Alvitr

Hrist

Kára

Mist

Prima

Randgrid

Reginleif

Sigrdrífa

Sigrún

Skögul

Svipul

Róta

Boy Viking Names For Dogs

Male viking names convey strength and virtue. They're also just really fun to shout across a full dog park. Here are some great options for male viking names for dogs.

Arne

Birger

Bjørn

Bo

Erik

Frode

Gorm

Knud

Kåre

Leif

Njal

Roar

Rune

Sten

Skarde

Sune

Svend

Troels

Toke

Torsten

Trygve

Ulf

Ødger

Åge

Viking Dog Names From the Show Vikings

The History channel original show Vikings was immensely popular and did quite a bit to re-ignite interest in Viking culture and stories throughout the United States. Here are some great viking dog names from the show: