138 Viking Dog Names That Will Pave Your Pup's Road To Valhalla
So you've got a new dog. Congratulations! Does he feel like an old soul? Are you convinced he was delivered to you straight from Valhalla? Does he eschew traditional dog food in favor of knäckebröd and köttbullar? Sounds like you might have a Viking on your hands, so you should choose from some proper Viking dog names.
Don't assume you need to have a Norwegian elkhound or something else overtly Nordic in order to give your dog a Viking-inspired name. They're great for anyone who's looking to convey a feeling of strength, nobility, or pride. Or maybe you treat your dog like a Norse god or just really enjoy watching the TV show Vikings (or the Thor movies, for that matter).
Listed below, you'll find dozens of great names from all aspects of Viking culture. And even if you don't find the perfect Viking dog name here, hopefully this list will at least get your creative juices flowing!
Viking God Dog Names
May as well start at the very top: Paramount to Viking culture is the pantheon of Norse gods and goddesses. What better way to convey the fact that your puggle has the heart of a warrior then with a suitably majestic, Norse god dog name?
- Odin
- Thor
- Balder
- Vidar
- Váli
- Brage
- Heimdall
- Tyr
- Njord
- Ull
- Forseti
- Loki
- Ásynja
- Frigg
- Freyja
- Freyr
- Hela
Famous Viking Names for Dogs
Coming down out of Asgard, the next logical step is to look at some of the most famous names throughout Viking history, and mining those for inspiration. Here are some famous Viking names for your dog:
- Erik
- Leif Erikson
- Freydís
- Ragnar
- Björn Ironside
- Gunnar
- Ivar the Boneless (you could just call him Ivar, but "the Boneless" is a hilarious descriptor for a dog)
- Bloodaxe
- Rollo
- Sweyn Forkbeard
- Harald
- Rurik
- Valdemar
- Ingvar
- Hastein
- Sigurd
- Helge
- Lagertha
- Garðar
- Ubba
- Halfdan
- Guthrum
- Rognvald
Badass Viking Names for Dogs
Maybe the best thing about dog names is they don't even have to be names in the most traditional sense. Aside from absolutely being able to name your pup Mr. FloofyNooter if it tickles your fancy, you can also use any word or word combination that just feels right to you. With that in mind, here are some badass Norse words that make good dog names.
- Asgard
- Berserker
- Kraken
- Valkyrie
- Boli
- Rotinn
- Bǫrkr
- Kasta
- Klippa
- Haggen
- Skrapa
- Skirra
- Knutr
- Uggligr
Girl Viking Names for Dogs
Female Viking names convey power and dignity. There aren't many better options for your noble lady then a proper girl viking dog name.
- Astrid
- Bodil
- Frida
- Gertrud
- Gro
- Estrid
- Hilda
- Gudrun
- Gunhild
- Helga
- Inga
- Liv
- Randi
- Signe
- Sigrid
- Revna
- Sif
- Tora
- Tove
- Thyra
- Thurid
- Yrsa
- Ulfhild
- Åse
- Brynhildr
- Geirdriful
- Göndul
- Herja
- Hervör Alvitr
- Hrist
- Kára
- Mist
- Prima
- Randgrid
- Reginleif
- Sigrdrífa
- Sigrún
- Skögul
- Svipul
- Róta
Boy Viking Names For Dogs
Male viking names convey strength and virtue. They're also just really fun to shout across a full dog park. Here are some great options for male viking names for dogs.
- Arne
- Birger
- Bjørn
- Bo
- Erik
- Frode
- Gorm
- Knud
- Kåre
- Leif
- Njal
- Roar
- Rune
- Sten
- Skarde
- Sune
- Svend
- Troels
- Toke
- Torsten
- Trygve
- Ulf
- Ødger
- Åge
Viking Dog Names From the Show Vikings
The History channel original show Vikings was immensely popular and did quite a bit to re-ignite interest in Viking culture and stories throughout the United States. Here are some great viking dog names from the show:
- Lagertha
- Floki
- Torvi
- Ubbe
- Hvitserk
- Aethelwulf
- Aslaug
- Ecbert
- Erlendur
- Margrethe
- Ingvild
- Frodi
- Heahmund
- Gisla
- Novgorod
- Kalf
- Kewnthrith
- Horik
- Aelle
- Odo