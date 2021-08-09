180+ Unusual Dog Names for Your Remarkable Pup

These are for the pups who just aren’t your typical Bella or Max.

By Jessica Comstock
August 09, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Capuski / Getty

If your new puppy is a little out of the ordinary, he definitely needs an unusual dog name to fit his personality. Whether you've adopted a rare dog breed or your new best friend is just straight up weird, your pup deserves a name that's one-of-a-kind. From quirky, adorable names to the name of Elon Musk's son which we still don't quite understand, these unusual dog names will definitely turn heads at the park.

Unusual Female Dog Names

There's no puppy like your own little girl, so give her a name that stands out.

  • Darla
  • Pixley
  • Marlene
  • Liberty
  • Emmy
  • Irene
  • Jobelle
  • Emersyn
  • Juno
  • Indi
  • Julane
  • Leila
  • Fay
  • Edie
  • Kamila
  • Orla
  • Juniper
  • Adele
  • Zahra
  • Nellie
  • Orchid
  • Petra
  • Joli
  • Mossie
  • Kinsley
  • Azalea
  • Harlow
  • Vida
  • Sonya

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Unusual Male Dog Names 

If you have a quirky baby boy on your hands, give him one of these uncommon boy names.

  • Axel
  • Declan
  • Kai
  • Emmett
  • Malik
  • Avi
  • Xander
  • Silas
  • Van
  • Coen
  • Knox
  • Castor
  • Dex
  • Finnian
  • Cruz
  • Vance
  • Pierce
  • Ezra
  • Quill
  • Ryder
  • Bowen
  • Tripp
  • Wes
  • Asher
  • Maxton
  • Marco
  • Ridge
  • Niko
  • Myles
  • Harlan

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Cute Unusual Dog Names

Looking for a uniquely adorable name for your pooch? These unusual names will make you say 'awww.'

  • Winnie
  • Maia
  • Sonny
  • Effie
  • Louie
  • Ziggy
  • Jude
  • Violet
  • Cali
  • Rollo
  • Jawa
  • Covi
  • Boone
  • Gemma
  • Ari
  • Feebs
  • Lolli
  • Bindi
  • Zuma
  • Jozzie
  • Elsie
  • Mazie
  • Fleur
  • Kit
  • Aggy

RELATED: 150+ Cute Dog Name for Your Adorable Pup

Quirky Dog Names Inspired by Unusual People and Characters

Whether they're a funny TV character or just an eccentric celebrity, it's hard to keep your eyes away from one-of-a-kind individuals. So why not name your dog after one?

  • Benjamin Button
  • Salvador Dali
  • Joe Exotic
  • Carole Baskin
  • Bowie
  • Perez Hilton
  • Kanye
  • Weird Al Yankovic 
  • Bjork
  • X Æ A-12
  • Grimes
  • Tim Burton
  • Chuck Norris
  • Whoopi
  • Andy Warhol
  • Seuss
  • Freud
  • Moira Rose
  • Kramer
  • Sheldon Cooper
  • Phoebe Buffay

RELATED: 150+ Famous Dog Names for Your Prestigious Pup

Unusual Dog Names That Will Make You Laugh

Sure, you may get some strange looks when you call these over-the-top dog names, but they might just be a perfect fit for your unique pup.

  • Dee-Oh-Gee
  • Toodle Lou
  • Babushka
  • Goldilicks
  • Muffin Chops
  • Doozy
  • Malarkey
  • Gubbins
  • Hullabaloo
  • Dingus
  • Gonzo
  • Bumpkin
  • Titter
  • Blubber
  • Scalawag
  • Bowyang
  • Frou-frou
  • Lollygag

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Unusual Dog Names Inspired by Food

If you're a snack lover, consider giving your new puppy one of these uncommon names inspired by food.

  • Gazpacho
  • Kale
  • Panini
  • Kumquat
  • Noodles
  • Puppuccino
  • Waffles
  • Parsley
  • Hershey
  • Merlot
  • Lasagna
  • Hash
  • Dill
  • Pringle
  • Asiago
  • Graham
  • Chive
  • Gumbo
  • Chai
  • Pot Roast
  • Cobb
  • Eclair
  • Dijon
  • Fig
  • Kebab
  • Java

RELATED: 153 of the Cutest Food Names for Dogs That Like Snacks as Much as You Do

Unusual Dog Names Inspired by Other Animals

If your dog ever acts so strange that you think there's no way he's a normal dog, consider a name inspired by one of these wild animals.

  • Rhino
  • Fox
  • Turkey
  • Baiji
  • Beaver
  • Sparrow
  • Impala
  • Yak
  • Otter
  • Moth
  • Ermine
  • Gecko
  • Tiger
  • Seal
  • Jackal
  • Kudu
  • Buffalo
  • Peacock
  • Robin
  • Tuna
  • Cheetah
  • Sloth
  • Moose
  • Hammerhead
  • Narwhal
  • Deer
  • Goose
  • Dingo
  • Puma
  • Emu
  • Guppy
  • Indri
  • Kiwi
  • Magpie
  • Bee

RELATED: How to Pick the Perfect Name for Your Pooch

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com