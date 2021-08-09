If your new puppy is a little out of the ordinary, he definitely needs an unusual dog name to fit his personality. Whether you've adopted a rare dog breed or your new best friend is just straight up weird, your pup deserves a name that's one-of-a-kind. From quirky, adorable names to the name of Elon Musk's son which we still don't quite understand, these unusual dog names will definitely turn heads at the park.