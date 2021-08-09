180+ Unusual Dog Names for Your Remarkable Pup
These are for the pups who just aren’t your typical Bella or Max.
If your new puppy is a little out of the ordinary, he definitely needs an unusual dog name to fit his personality. Whether you've adopted a rare dog breed or your new best friend is just straight up weird, your pup deserves a name that's one-of-a-kind. From quirky, adorable names to the name of Elon Musk's son which we still don't quite understand, these unusual dog names will definitely turn heads at the park.
Unusual Female Dog Names
There's no puppy like your own little girl, so give her a name that stands out.
- Darla
- Pixley
- Marlene
- Liberty
- Emmy
- Irene
- Jobelle
- Emersyn
- Juno
- Indi
- Julane
- Leila
- Fay
- Edie
- Kamila
- Orla
- Juniper
- Adele
- Zahra
- Nellie
- Orchid
- Petra
- Joli
- Mossie
- Kinsley
- Azalea
- Harlow
- Vida
- Sonya
Unusual Male Dog Names
If you have a quirky baby boy on your hands, give him one of these uncommon boy names.
- Axel
- Declan
- Kai
- Emmett
- Malik
- Avi
- Xander
- Silas
- Van
- Coen
- Knox
- Castor
- Dex
- Finnian
- Cruz
- Vance
- Pierce
- Ezra
- Quill
- Ryder
- Bowen
- Tripp
- Wes
- Asher
- Maxton
- Marco
- Ridge
- Niko
- Myles
- Harlan
Cute Unusual Dog Names
Looking for a uniquely adorable name for your pooch? These unusual names will make you say 'awww.'
- Winnie
- Maia
- Sonny
- Effie
- Louie
- Ziggy
- Jude
- Violet
- Cali
- Rollo
- Jawa
- Covi
- Boone
- Gemma
- Ari
- Feebs
- Lolli
- Bindi
- Zuma
- Jozzie
- Elsie
- Mazie
- Fleur
- Kit
- Aggy
Quirky Dog Names Inspired by Unusual People and Characters
Whether they're a funny TV character or just an eccentric celebrity, it's hard to keep your eyes away from one-of-a-kind individuals. So why not name your dog after one?
- Benjamin Button
- Salvador Dali
- Joe Exotic
- Carole Baskin
- Bowie
- Perez Hilton
- Kanye
- Weird Al Yankovic
- Bjork
- X Æ A-12
- Grimes
- Tim Burton
- Chuck Norris
- Whoopi
- Andy Warhol
- Seuss
- Freud
- Moira Rose
- Kramer
- Sheldon Cooper
- Phoebe Buffay
Unusual Dog Names That Will Make You Laugh
Sure, you may get some strange looks when you call these over-the-top dog names, but they might just be a perfect fit for your unique pup.
- Dee-Oh-Gee
- Toodle Lou
- Babushka
- Goldilicks
- Muffin Chops
- Doozy
- Malarkey
- Gubbins
- Hullabaloo
- Dingus
- Gonzo
- Bumpkin
- Titter
- Blubber
- Scalawag
- Bowyang
- Frou-frou
- Lollygag
Unusual Dog Names Inspired by Food
If you're a snack lover, consider giving your new puppy one of these uncommon names inspired by food.
- Gazpacho
- Kale
- Panini
- Kumquat
- Noodles
- Puppuccino
- Waffles
- Parsley
- Hershey
- Merlot
- Lasagna
- Hash
- Dill
- Pringle
- Asiago
- Graham
- Chive
- Gumbo
- Chai
- Pot Roast
- Cobb
- Eclair
- Dijon
- Fig
- Kebab
- Java
Unusual Dog Names Inspired by Other Animals
If your dog ever acts so strange that you think there's no way he's a normal dog, consider a name inspired by one of these wild animals.
- Rhino
- Fox
- Turkey
- Baiji
- Beaver
- Sparrow
- Impala
- Yak
- Otter
- Moth
- Ermine
- Gecko
- Tiger
- Seal
- Jackal
- Kudu
- Buffalo
- Peacock
- Robin
- Tuna
- Cheetah
- Sloth
- Moose
- Hammerhead
- Narwhal
- Deer
- Goose
- Dingo
- Puma
- Emu
- Guppy
- Indri
- Kiwi
- Magpie
- Bee