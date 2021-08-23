140 Tough Dog Names for Your Athletic, Adventurous Pup
A "tough" dog is really in the eye of the beholder, but we have a few suggestions.
Advertisement
Credit: RichVintage / Getty
A tough dog name is a matter of branding. I, the wimpiest man alive, have no interest in having a tough name for a dog who would be my primary couch-potato companion.
But there are people in this world who run marathons, weld things, construct aircraft carriers, and do other tough-person tasks who would like their Pomeranian, shih tzu, or Maltipoo to have a corresponding tough dog name.
So we're here to help you pick the perfect name for your dog with 140 of our toughest dog names. (Please don't get these confused with badass dog names. That is a very different list.)
Tough Avenger Dog Names
- Hulk
- Thor
- Bruce
- Natasha
- Marvel
- Vision
- T'Challa
- Wanda
- Dr. Strange
- Thanos
- Hawkeye
Names of Tough Action Heroes
- Snake
- Rambo
- McClane
- Diana
- Furiosa
- Trinity
- Lara
- Katniss
- Maverick
- Goose
- Iceman
- Xena
- Rocky
- Riggins
Tough Dog Names Inspired by Cool Cars
- Ram
- Charger
- Avenger
- Veloster
- Viper
- Tundra
- Ranger
- Excursion
- Explorer
Names of Tough Cowboys
- Wyatt
- Josey
- Rooster
- Bullock
- Django
- Shane
- Doc
- Bart
- Woody
Tough Guy Who Barely Cries When Stubbing a Toe
- Austin
Tough Dog Names Based on Greek Gods and Goddesses
- Zeus
- Apollo
- Athena
- Hades
- Atlas
- Artemis
- Mania
- Bia
- Eos
Tough Athletes
- Mia
- Megan
- A'ja
- Sue
- Katie
- Simone
- Serena
- Caeleb
- Suni
'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct
- Daisy
- Flower
- Honey
- Beautiful
- Sugar
- Candi
- Butterfly
- Puddin'
- Babycakes
- Rosie
Toughest Guy in Letterkenny
Tough Guys Living in Letterkenny Who Aren't As Tough As Wayne
- Tyson
- Joint Boy
Ancient Tough Names for Dogs
- Lancelot
- Leonaidas
- Gawain
- Hercules
- Galahad
Tough Dog Names That Are Also Tools or Car Parts
- Hammer
- Wrench
- Axel
- Shaft
- Horn
- Saw
- Mallet
- Drill
- Clamp
- Bolt
'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct: Part 2
- Buttercup
- Angel
- Blueberry
- Cupcake
- Pumpkin
- Froo-Froo Pants
- Knickerbocker
- Lulu
RELATED: 153 Cute Names for Corgis
Tough Mobster Names
- Luca
- Ace
- Nicky
- Tommy
- Jimmy
Tough-Sounding Brand Names
- Ajax
- Giant
- SeaDoo
- Tostito
- Bark
- Champion
- Nike
Tough Generals
- Patton
- MacArthur
- Grant
- Marshall
- Eisenhower
Tough Tanks
- Pershing
- Sherman
- Ramses
Tough Names for Dogs Based on Spacecraft
- Enterprise
- Challenger
- Voyager
- Atlantis
- Endeavour
- Saturn
- Mercury
Tough Dog Names Based on Sports Teams
- Sabre
- Storm
- Warrior
- Hurricane
- Bear
- Viking
- Buccaneer
- Pirate
- Astro
'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct: Part 3
- Dennis
- Reggie
- George
- Bill
- Barnaby
- Eric
- Wallaby
- Maurice
Names of Tough Dogs I Know Personally
- Riley
- Callie
- Suki
- Fiona
- Luna