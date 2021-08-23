140 Tough Dog Names for Your Athletic, Adventurous Pup

A "tough" dog is really in the eye of the beholder, but we have a few suggestions.

By Austin Cannon
August 23, 2021
Credit: RichVintage / Getty

A tough dog name is a matter of branding. I, the wimpiest man alive, have no interest in having a tough name for a dog who would be my primary couch-potato companion. 

But there are people in this world who run marathons, weld things, construct aircraft carriers, and do other tough-person tasks who would like their Pomeranian, shih tzu, or Maltipoo to have a corresponding tough dog name.

So we're here to help you pick the perfect name for your dog with 140 of our toughest dog names. (Please don't get these confused with badass dog names. That is a very different list.)

Tough Avenger Dog Names

  • Hulk 
  • Thor
  • Bruce
  • Natasha
  • Marvel
  • Vision
  • T'Challa
  • Wanda
  • Dr. Strange
  • Thanos
  • Hawkeye

Names of Tough Action Heroes

  • Snake
  • Rambo
  • McClane
  • Diana
  • Furiosa
  • Trinity
  • Lara
  • Katniss
  • Maverick
  • Goose
  • Iceman
  • Xena
  • Rocky
  • Riggins

Tough Dog Names Inspired by Cool Cars

  • Ram
  • Charger
  • Avenger
  • Veloster
  • Viper
  • Tundra
  • Ranger
  • Excursion
  • Explorer

Names of Tough Cowboys

  • Wyatt
  • Josey
  • Rooster
  • Bullock
  • Django
  • Shane
  • Doc
  • Bart
  • Woody

Tough Guy Who Barely Cries When Stubbing a Toe

  • Austin

Tough Dog Names Based on Greek Gods and Goddesses

  • Zeus
  • Apollo
  • Athena
  • Hades
  • Atlas
  • Artemis
  • Mania
  • Bia
  • Eos

Tough Athletes

  • Mia
  • Megan
  • A'ja
  • Sue
  • Katie
  • Simone
  • Serena
  • Caeleb
  • Suni

'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct

  • Daisy
  • Flower
  • Honey 
  • Beautiful
  • Sugar
  • Candi
  • Butterfly
  • Puddin'
  • Babycakes
  • Rosie

Toughest Guy in Letterkenny

Tough Guys Living in Letterkenny Who Aren't As Tough As Wayne

  • Tyson
  • Joint Boy

Ancient Tough Names for Dogs

  • Lancelot
  • Leonaidas
  • Gawain
  • Hercules 
  • Galahad

Tough Dog Names That Are Also Tools or Car Parts

  • Hammer
  • Wrench
  • Axel
  • Shaft
  • Horn
  • Saw
  • Mallet
  • Drill
  • Clamp
  • Bolt

'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct: Part 2

  • Buttercup
  • Angel
  • Blueberry
  • Cupcake
  • Pumpkin
  • Froo-Froo Pants
  • Knickerbocker
  • Lulu

Tough Mobster Names

  • Luca
  • Ace
  • Nicky
  • Tommy
  • Jimmy

Tough-Sounding Brand Names

  • Ajax
  • Giant
  • SeaDoo
  • Tostito
  • Bark
  • Champion
  • Nike

Tough Generals

  • Patton
  • MacArthur
  • Grant
  • Marshall
  • Eisenhower

Tough Tanks

  • Pershing
  • Sherman 
  • Ramses

Tough Names for Dogs Based on Spacecraft

  • Enterprise
  • Challenger
  • Voyager
  • Atlantis
  • Endeavour
  • Saturn
  • Mercury

Tough Dog Names Based on Sports Teams

  • Sabre
  • Storm
  • Warrior
  • Hurricane
  • Bear
  • Viking
  • Buccaneer
  • Pirate
  • Astro

'Tough Dog Names' Are Simply a Construct: Part 3

  • Dennis
  • Reggie
  • George
  • Bill
  • Barnaby
  • Eric
  • Wallaby 
  • Maurice

Names of Tough Dogs I Know Personally

  • Riley
  • Callie
  • Suki
  • Fiona
  • Luna
