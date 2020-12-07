These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2020
A few of the usual favorites made the list, but several of the top dog names for 2020 were super creative!
Want to know which dog names were most popular this past year? Rover’s list of top dog names for 2020 included classic names like Max and Bella that continued to trend, but some surprisingly creative new ones that have never before graced the list also made it to the top this time.
Rover's annual list of top dog names is based on the brand’s database of millions of pets, and contains many tried-and-true suggestions as well as some that may surprise you (let’s be honest though, nothing surprises us anymore in 2020). While Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie were some of the most popular names for dogs back in 2019, see which names topped the list this year.
Top 100 Male Dog Names 2020
The classics prevailed in this category, and according to Rover, Oliver and Leo trended up since last year. Did your favorite boy dog name make it in the top 100?
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Buddy
- Milo
- Bear
- Rocky
- Duke
- Tucker
- Jack
- Oliver
- Teddy
- Leo
- Bentley
- Zeus
- Jax
- Toby
- Winston
- Ollie
- Louie
- Finn
- Murphy
- Moose
- Loki
- Gus
- Hank
- Koda
- Blue
- Apollo
- Dexter
- Beau
- Bruno
- Henry
- Thor
- Buster
- Ace
- Jake
- Maverick
- Diesel
- Bandit
- Archie
- Gunner
- Harley
- Bailey
- Lucky
- Jackson
- Benji
- Oscar
- Bo
- Scout
- Jasper
- Otis
- Simba
- Cash
- Baxter
- Kobe
- Shadow
- Tank
- Riley
- Rex
- Gizmo
- Sam
- Benny
- Brody
- Theo
- Sammy
- Rocco
- Cody
- Luke
- Boomer
- Ranger
- Roscoe
- Oakley
- George
- Copper
- King
- Ziggy
- Chance
- Marley
- Prince
- Oreo
- Odin
- Hunter
- Coco
- Zeke
- Chewy
- Bruce
- Tyson
- Frankie
- Chase
- Rudy
- Rusty
- Ruger
- Walter
- Romeo
- Joey
- Mac
- Remy
- Bubba
- Peanut
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Top 100 Female Dog Names 2020
It’s no surprise that Bella is #1 again this year, given that Isabella is also in the top 10 most popular girl baby names for 2020, as dog owners across the country expand their families (with both human kids and fur kids). Though Rover says that Stella and Chloe have risen in popularity, while Lily dropped from #5 in 2019 to #15 this year.
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Lola
- Sadie
- Molly
- Bailey
- Stella
- Maggie
- Chloe
- Penny
- Nala
- Zoey
- Lily
- Coco
- Sophie
- Rosie
- Ellie
- Ruby
- Piper
- Mia
- Roxy
- Gracie
- Millie
- Willow
- Lulu
- Pepper
- Ginger
- Harley
- Abby
- Winnie
- Nova
- Kona
- Riley
- Zoe
- Lilly
- Dixie
- Lady
- Izzy
- Hazel
- Layla
- Olive
- Charlie
- Sasha
- Maya
- Honey
- Athena
- Lexi
- Cali
- Annie
- Belle
- Princess
- Phoebe
- Emma
- Ella
- Cookie
- Marley
- Callie
- Scout
- Roxie
- Remi
- Minnie
- Maddie
- Dakota
- Leia
- Poppy
- Josie
- Harper
- Mila
- Angel
- Holly
- Ava
- Ivy
- Mocha
- Gigi
- Paisley
- Koda
- Cleo
- Penelope
- Bonnie
- Missy
- Frankie
- Sugar
- Aspen
- Xena
- Shelby
- Fiona
- Dolly
- Georgia
- Shadow
- Delilah
- Peanut
- Grace
- Rose
- Skye
- Pearl
- Jasmine
- Juno
- Trixie
Food Dog Names Trending in 2020
Amid the pandemic quarantine, many of us took up new hobbies like baking bread (#noregrets) and have spent more time cooking and eating at home vs. going out to restaurants. That trend seems to have trickled into this year’s top dog names, with adorable food-based names topping the list, including the name Sourdough for the first time!
- Sourdough
- Waffles
- Wheatie
- Croissant
- Toast
- Roti
- Tart
- Arepa
- Pumpernickel
- Crackers
- Pinot Noir (Our other BFF in quarantine besides our dogs)
- Pinot G
- Whiskey Girl
- Whiskey Bear
- Sazerac
- Rose
- Gimlet
- Cider
- Cortado
- Barista
- Espresso
- Coffee
- Brew
Dog Names Inspired by Trending Celebrities and Entertainment in 2020
From actors, to musicians, to athletes, to video game characters, pet parents were some of these entertainers’ biggest fans this past year.
- Chrissy
- Kanye
- Mila
- Jay-Z
- Giselle
- Tom Brady
- Blake Shelton
- Gwen Stefani
- Keanu
- Elon
- Betty White
- Lizzo
- Nas
- Taylor Swift
- Kesha
- Elton
- Rhianna
- Lil’ Kim
- Biggie Paws
- Tupac
- Carol Baskin
- RuPaul
- Jinkx
- Raja
- Charisma
- Ramona
- Tinsley
- Sonja
- Ellen
- Phoebe
- Chandler
- Ross
- Rachel
- Monica
- Geralt
- Alexander
- Hamilton
- Thomas Jefferson
- Mando
- Kobe
- Gianna
- Midas (Fortnite)
- Hanzo (Overwatch)
- Shep (Animal Crossing)
- Griggs (Call of Duty)
- Gaz (Call of Duty)
Though they’re not part of Rover’s list, we’d like to give 2020 National Dog Show winner Claire the Scottish Deerhound, TikTok famous sheepadoodle Bunny the talking dog, Jennifer Aniston’s new puppy Lord Chesterfield, and Reese Witherspoon’s French bulldog puppy Minnie Pearl honorable mentions for dog name inspiration.
Most Popular Dog Names in 2020 for Sporty Dogs
These names are for the doggos that perk up when you start putting on your running shoes.
- Cavalier
- Spark
- Aces
- Sun
- Hornet
- Raptor
- Laker
- Mamba
- Black Mamba
- Storm
- Texan
- Eagle
- Saint
- Steeler
- Charger
- Neymar
- Novak
- Sloane
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Unique Dog Names in 2020
The one thing always top-of-mind this past year, some pet parents literally named their new dogs after the pandemic (*cringe*). But luckily that’s not the only source of creativity for distinctive dog owners in 2020.
- Covi or Covie (up 1,159% this year!)
- Rona
- Corona (a name fit only for 2020 … though we don’t recommend it)
- Dr. Fauci
- Chuggington
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Beerus
- Sohla
- Chewbacca
- Empress
Cutest Dog Names Trending in 2020
- Babe
- Sugar Baby
- Sweet Pea
- Angel Baby
- Creme
- Cappuccino (might we instead suggest Puppuccino?)
- Love
- Amor (Spanish for “my love”)
- Habibi (Arabic for “my love”)
- Liefde (Dutch for “my love”)
Top Pun Names for Dogs in 2020
These punny names will have you absolutely rolling over in your chair and barking with laughter!
- Sherlock Bones
- Karl Barx
- Bark Wahlberg
- Ozzy Pawsborn
- Winston Furchill
Our Tips for Choosing the Perfect Name for Your Dog
If you still need a name for your new furry family member, keep putting thought into it. What you name your dog matters, as the sound of the name can influence how easy it is to train your dog to come when called, and just like with human baby names, help gives your pup a unique identity! Here are some tips to help you pick the perfect name for your pooch:
- Choose a name that’s easy to pronounce and easy for your dog to distinguish among other words so you can better train her to come when called.
- You really love your pet, so incorporate other things you’re passionate about to show your pup you love her, too!
- Incorporate your family history or cultural heritage to give your dog a name that ensures she is truly a member of the family.
- Use coat color to inspire her name, like Shadow for a black dog, Snow for a white dog, Cocoa for a brown dog, or Domino for a dual-toned black-and-white pup.
- Your favorite movies and TV shows and the characters that make them great can be a fun source of name inspiration. A name like Hermione for the Harry Potter fan or Lady, Lilo, or Jasmine make magical names for dogs with Disney fanatic parents.