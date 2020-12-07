These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

A few of the usual favorites made the list, but several of the top dog names for 2020 were super creative!

Want to know which dog names were most popular this past year? Rover’s list of top dog names for 2020 included classic names like Max and Bella that continued to trend, but some surprisingly creative new ones that have never before graced the list also made it to the top this time.

Rover's annual list of top dog names is based on the brand’s database of millions of pets, and contains many tried-and-true suggestions as well as some that may surprise you (let’s be honest though, nothing surprises us anymore in 2020). While Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie were some of the most popular names for dogs back in 2019, see which names topped the list this year.

Top 100 Male Dog Names 2020

The classics prevailed in this category, and according to Rover, Oliver and Leo trended up since last year. Did your favorite boy dog name make it in the top 100?

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Milo Bear Rocky Duke Tucker Jack Oliver Teddy Leo Bentley Zeus Jax Toby Winston Ollie Louie Finn Murphy Moose Loki Gus Hank Koda Blue Apollo Dexter Beau Bruno Henry Thor Buster Ace Jake Maverick Diesel Bandit Archie Gunner Harley Bailey Lucky Jackson Benji Oscar Bo Scout Jasper Otis Simba Cash Baxter Kobe Shadow Tank Riley Rex Gizmo Sam Benny Brody Theo Sammy Rocco Cody Luke Boomer Ranger Roscoe Oakley George Copper King Ziggy Chance Marley Prince Oreo Odin Hunter Coco Zeke Chewy Bruce Tyson Frankie Chase Rudy Rusty Ruger Walter Romeo Joey Mac Remy Bubba Peanut

Top 100 Female Dog Names 2020

It’s no surprise that Bella is #1 again this year, given that Isabella is also in the top 10 most popular girl baby names for 2020, as dog owners across the country expand their families (with both human kids and fur kids). Though Rover says that Stella and Chloe have risen in popularity, while Lily dropped from #5 in 2019 to #15 this year.

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lola Sadie Molly Bailey Stella Maggie Chloe Penny Nala Zoey Lily Coco Sophie Rosie Ellie Ruby Piper Mia Roxy Gracie Millie Willow Lulu Pepper Ginger Harley Abby Winnie Nova Kona Riley Zoe Lilly Dixie Lady Izzy Hazel Layla Olive Charlie Sasha Maya Honey Athena Lexi Cali Annie Belle Princess Phoebe Emma Ella Cookie Marley Callie Scout Roxie Remi Minnie Maddie Dakota Leia Poppy Josie Harper Mila Angel Holly Ava Ivy Mocha Gigi Paisley Koda Cleo Penelope Bonnie Missy Frankie Sugar Aspen Xena Shelby Fiona Dolly Georgia Shadow Delilah Peanut Grace Rose Skye Pearl Jasmine Juno Trixie

Food Dog Names Trending in 2020

Amid the pandemic quarantine, many of us took up new hobbies like baking bread (#noregrets) and have spent more time cooking and eating at home vs. going out to restaurants. That trend seems to have trickled into this year’s top dog names, with adorable food-based names topping the list, including the name Sourdough for the first time!

Sourdough

Waffles

Wheatie

Croissant

Toast

Roti

Tart

Arepa

Pumpernickel

Crackers

Pinot Noir (Our other BFF in quarantine besides our dogs)

Pinot G

Whiskey Girl

Whiskey Bear

Sazerac

Rose

Gimlet

Cider

Cortado

Barista

Espresso

Coffee

Brew

Dog Names Inspired by Trending Celebrities and Entertainment in 2020

From actors, to musicians, to athletes, to video game characters, pet parents were some of these entertainers’ biggest fans this past year.

Chrissy

Kanye

Mila

Jay-Z

Giselle

Tom Brady

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Keanu

Elon

Betty White

Lizzo

Nas

Taylor Swift

Kesha

Elton

Rhianna

Lil’ Kim

Biggie Paws

Tupac

Carol Baskin

RuPaul

Jinkx

Raja

Charisma

Ramona

Tinsley

Sonja

Ellen

Phoebe

Chandler

Ross

Rachel

Monica

Geralt

Alexander

Hamilton

Thomas Jefferson

Mando

Kobe

Gianna

Midas (Fortnite)

Hanzo (Overwatch)

Shep (Animal Crossing)

Griggs (Call of Duty)

Gaz (Call of Duty)

Most Popular Dog Names in 2020 for Sporty Dogs

These names are for the doggos that perk up when you start putting on your running shoes.

Cavalier

Spark

Aces

Sun

Hornet

Raptor

Laker

Mamba

Black Mamba

Storm

Texan

Eagle

Saint

Steeler

Charger

Neymar

Novak

Sloane

Unique Dog Names in 2020

The one thing always top-of-mind this past year, some pet parents literally named their new dogs after the pandemic (*cringe*). But luckily that’s not the only source of creativity for distinctive dog owners in 2020.

Covi or Covie (up 1,159% this year!)

Rona

Corona (a name fit only for 2020 … though we don’t recommend it)

Dr. Fauci

Chuggington

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Beerus

Sohla

Chewbacca

Empress

Cutest Dog Names Trending in 2020

Babe

Sugar Baby

Sweet Pea

Angel Baby

Creme

Cappuccino (might we instead suggest Puppuccino?)

Love

Amor (Spanish for “my love”)

Habibi (Arabic for “my love”)

Liefde (Dutch for “my love”)

Top Pun Names for Dogs in 2020

These punny names will have you absolutely rolling over in your chair and barking with laughter!

Sherlock Bones

Karl Barx

Bark Wahlberg

Ozzy Pawsborn

Winston Furchill

Our Tips for Choosing the Perfect Name for Your Dog

If you still need a name for your new furry family member, keep putting thought into it. What you name your dog matters, as the sound of the name can influence how easy it is to train your dog to come when called, and just like with human baby names, help gives your pup a unique identity! Here are some tips to help you pick the perfect name for your pooch:

Choose a name that’s easy to pronounce and easy for your dog to distinguish among other words so you can better train her to come when called.

You really love your pet, so incorporate other things you’re passionate about to show your pup you love her, too!

Incorporate your family history or cultural heritage to give your dog a name that ensures she is truly a member of the family.

Use coat color to inspire her name, like Shadow for a black dog, Snow for a white dog, Cocoa for a brown dog, or Domino for a dual-toned black-and-white pup.

Your favorite movies and TV shows and the characters that make them great can be a fun source of name inspiration. A name like Hermione for the Harry Potter fan or Lady, Lilo, or Jasmine make magical names for dogs with Disney fanatic parents.