These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

A few of the usual favorites made the list, but several of the top dog names for 2020 were super creative!

By Leah Lopez Cardenas
December 07, 2020
Advertisement

Want to know which dog names were most popular this past year? Rover’s list of top dog names for 2020 included classic names like Max and Bella that continued to trend, but some surprisingly creative new ones that have never before graced the list also made it to the top this time.

Rover's annual list of top dog names is based on the brand’s database of millions of pets, and contains many tried-and-true suggestions as well as some that may surprise you (let’s be honest though, nothing surprises us anymore in 2020). While Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie were some of the most popular names for dogs back in 2019, see which names topped the list this year.

Top 100 Male Dog Names 2020

The classics prevailed in this category, and according to Rover, Oliver and Leo trended up since last year. Did your favorite boy dog name make it in the top 100?

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Buddy
  5. Milo
  6. Bear
  7. Rocky
  8. Duke
  9. Tucker
  10. Jack
  11. Oliver
  12. Teddy
  13. Leo
  14. Bentley
  15. Zeus
  16. Jax
  17. Toby
  18. Winston
  19. Ollie
  20. Louie
  21. Finn
  22. Murphy
  23. Moose
  24. Loki
  25. Gus
  26. Hank
  27. Koda
  28. Blue
  29. Apollo
  30. Dexter
  31. Beau
  32. Bruno
  33. Henry
  34. Thor
  35. Buster
  36. Ace
  37. Jake
  38. Maverick
  39. Diesel
  40. Bandit
  41. Archie
  42. Gunner
  43. Harley
  44. Bailey
  45. Lucky
  46. Jackson
  47. Benji
  48. Oscar
  49. Bo
  50. Scout
  51. Jasper
  52. Otis
  53. Simba
  54. Cash
  55. Baxter
  56. Kobe
  57. Shadow
  58. Tank
  59. Riley
  60. Rex
  61. Gizmo
  62. Sam
  63. Benny
  64. Brody
  65. Theo
  66. Sammy
  67. Rocco
  68. Cody
  69. Luke
  70. Boomer
  71. Ranger
  72. Roscoe
  73. Oakley
  74. George
  75. Copper
  76. King
  77. Ziggy
  78. Chance
  79. Marley
  80. Prince
  81. Oreo
  82. Odin
  83. Hunter
  84. Coco
  85. Zeke
  86. Chewy
  87. Bruce
  88. Tyson
  89. Frankie
  90. Chase
  91. Rudy
  92. Rusty
  93. Ruger
  94. Walter
  95. Romeo
  96. Joey
  97. Mac
  98. Remy
  99. Bubba
  100. Peanut
Credit: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Top 100 Female Dog Names 2020

It’s no surprise that Bella is #1 again this year, given that Isabella is also in the top 10 most popular girl baby names for 2020, as dog owners across the country expand their families (with both human kids and fur kids). Though Rover says that Stella and Chloe have risen in popularity, while Lily dropped from #5 in 2019 to #15 this year.

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Lucy
  4. Daisy
  5. Lola
  6. Sadie
  7. Molly
  8. Bailey
  9. Stella
  10. Maggie
  11. Chloe
  12. Penny
  13. Nala
  14. Zoey
  15. Lily
  16. Coco
  17. Sophie
  18. Rosie
  19. Ellie
  20. Ruby
  21. Piper
  22. Mia
  23. Roxy
  24. Gracie
  25. Millie
  26. Willow
  27. Lulu
  28. Pepper
  29. Ginger
  30. Harley
  31. Abby
  32. Winnie
  33. Nova
  34. Kona
  35. Riley
  36. Zoe
  37. Lilly
  38. Dixie
  39. Lady
  40. Izzy
  41. Hazel
  42. Layla
  43. Olive
  44. Charlie
  45. Sasha
  46. Maya
  47. Honey
  48. Athena
  49. Lexi
  50. Cali
  51. Annie
  52. Belle
  53. Princess
  54. Phoebe
  55. Emma
  56. Ella
  57. Cookie
  58. Marley
  59. Callie
  60. Scout
  61. Roxie
  62. Remi
  63. Minnie
  64. Maddie
  65. Dakota
  66. Leia
  67. Poppy
  68. Josie
  69. Harper
  70. Mila
  71. Angel
  72. Holly
  73. Ava
  74. Ivy
  75. Mocha
  76. Gigi
  77. Paisley
  78. Koda
  79. Cleo
  80. Penelope
  81. Bonnie
  82. Missy
  83. Frankie
  84. Sugar
  85. Aspen
  86. Xena
  87. Shelby
  88. Fiona
  89. Dolly
  90. Georgia
  91. Shadow
  92. Delilah
  93. Peanut
  94. Grace
  95. Rose
  96. Skye
  97. Pearl
  98. Jasmine
  99. Juno
  100. Trixie

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Food Dog Names Trending in 2020

Amid the pandemic quarantine, many of us took up new hobbies like baking bread (#noregrets) and have spent more time cooking and eating at home vs. going out to restaurants. That trend seems to have trickled into this year’s top dog names, with adorable food-based names topping the list, including the name Sourdough for the first time!

  • Sourdough
  • Waffles
  • Wheatie
  • Croissant
  • Toast
  • Roti
  • Tart
  • Arepa
  • Pumpernickel
  • Crackers
  • Pinot Noir (Our other BFF in quarantine besides our dogs)
  • Pinot G
  • Whiskey Girl
  • Whiskey Bear
  • Sazerac
  • Rose
  • Gimlet
  • Cider
  • Cortado
  • Barista
  • Espresso
  • Coffee
  • Brew

RELATED: 153 of the Cutest Food Names for Dogs That Like Snacks as Much as You Do

Dog Names Inspired by Trending Celebrities and Entertainment in 2020

From actors, to musicians, to athletes, to video game characters, pet parents were some of these entertainers’ biggest fans this past year.

  • Chrissy
  • Kanye
  • Mila
  • Jay-Z
  • Giselle
  • Tom Brady
  • Blake Shelton
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Keanu
  • Elon
  • Betty White
  • Lizzo
  • Nas
  • Taylor Swift
  • Kesha
  • Elton
  • Rhianna
  • Lil’ Kim
  • Biggie Paws
  • Tupac
  • Carol Baskin
  • RuPaul
  • Jinkx
  • Raja
  • Charisma
  • Ramona
  • Tinsley
  • Sonja
  • Ellen
  • Phoebe
  • Chandler
  • Ross
  • Rachel
  • Monica
  • Geralt
  • Alexander
  • Hamilton
  • Thomas Jefferson
  • Mando
  • Kobe
  • Gianna
  • Midas (Fortnite)
  • Hanzo (Overwatch)
  • Shep (Animal Crossing)
  • Griggs (Call of Duty)
  • Gaz (Call of Duty)

Though they’re not part of Rover’s list, we’d like to give 2020 National Dog Show winner Claire the Scottish Deerhound, TikTok famous sheepadoodle Bunny the talking dog, Jennifer Aniston’s new puppy Lord Chesterfield, and Reese Witherspoon’s French bulldog puppy Minnie Pearl honorable mentions for dog name inspiration.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Cats Top the List of the Most Searched for Celebrity Pets of 2020

Most Popular Dog Names in 2020 for Sporty Dogs

These names are for the doggos that perk up when you start putting on your running shoes.

  • Cavalier
  • Spark
  • Aces
  • Sun
  • Hornet
  • Raptor
  • Laker
  • Mamba
  • Black Mamba
  • Storm
  • Texan
  • Eagle
  • Saint
  • Steeler
  • Charger
  • Neymar
  • Novak
  • Sloane

RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog

Unique Dog Names in 2020

The one thing always top-of-mind this past year, some pet parents literally named their new dogs after the pandemic (*cringe*). But luckily that’s not the only source of creativity for distinctive dog owners in 2020.

  • Covi or Covie (up 1,159% this year!)
  • Rona
  • Corona (a name fit only for 2020 … though we don’t recommend it)
  • Dr. Fauci
  • Chuggington
  • Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
  • Beerus
  • Sohla
  • Chewbacca
  • Empress

RELATED: 150+ Unique Dog Names That Are As One-of-a-Kind As Your Pup

Cutest Dog Names Trending in 2020

  • Babe
  • Sugar Baby
  • Sweet Pea
  • Angel Baby
  • Creme
  • Cappuccino (might we instead suggest Puppuccino?)
  • Love
  • Amor (Spanish for “my love”)
  • Habibi (Arabic for “my love”)
  • Liefde (Dutch for “my love”)

RELATED: 150+ Cute Names for Your Adorable Pup

Top Pun Names for Dogs in 2020

These punny names will have you absolutely rolling over in your chair and barking with laughter!

  • Sherlock Bones
  • Karl Barx
  • Bark Wahlberg
  • Ozzy Pawsborn
  • Winston Furchill

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Our Tips for Choosing the Perfect Name for Your Dog

If you still need a name for your new furry family member, keep putting thought into it. What you name your dog matters, as the sound of the name can influence how easy it is to train your dog to come when called, and just like with human baby names, help gives your pup a unique identity! Here are some tips to help you pick the perfect name for your pooch:

  • Choose a name that’s easy to pronounce and easy for your dog to distinguish among other words so you can better train her to come when called.
  • You really love your pet, so incorporate other things you’re passionate about to show your pup you love her, too!
  • Incorporate your family history or cultural heritage to give your dog a name that ensures she is truly a member of the family.
  • Use coat color to inspire her name, like Shadow for a black dog, Snow for a white dog, Cocoa for a brown dog, or Domino for a dual-toned black-and-white pup.
  • Your favorite movies and TV shows and the characters that make them great can be a fun source of name inspiration. A name like Hermione for the Harry Potter fan or Lady, Lilo, or Jasmine make magical names for dogs with Disney fanatic parents.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com