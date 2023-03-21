91 Taylor Swift-Inspired Dog Names From Every Era

Give your new pup the name of their wildest dreams with a gorgeous Taylor Swift-inspired name.

While Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed cat lady, it doesn't mean your pup can't get in on the fun. Although your dog can't understand the lyrics of your favorite songs, they can still be a certified Swiftie with a name inspired by one of Taylor's iconic eras.

Maybe you want to name your new dog after your favorite album, or maybe your new pup's personality seems to fit an era of their own. No matter if Fearless is more your style, or your dog has entered their rebellious Reputation era—there's a name sure to satisfy every type of Taylor Swift-loving pet parent.

Whether you've been a fan since Taylor's early country days or you're a new fan who has Midnights on repeat—your pup is sure to have the most enchanting name in town with one of these era-inspired dog names.

Taylor Swift

Tim

McGraw

Drew

Cory

Mary

Taylor

Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Abigail

Stephen

Angel

Princess

Romeo

Juliet

Rush

Rain

Star

Speak Now

Rebel

Spark

December

John

July

Queen

Red (Taylor's Version)

Blue

Autumn

Lucky

Rose

Bobby

Red

Grace

Ronan

Winter

1989

Dean

Fox

Lightning

Rosy

Storm

Ghost

Reputation

Burton

Crimson

Honey

Whiskey

Bonnie

Clyde

King

Gatsby

Lover

Summer

January

Leo

Archer

Indigo

Prince

Cornelia

London

Stella

Benjamin

Joe

Folklore

Peter

Wendy

Rebekah

Louis

Bill

Seven

Saturn

August

Betty

Inez

James

Aurora

William

Bowery

Evermore

Willow

Este

Heaven

Dorothea

Coney

Ivy

Opal

Cowboy

Bandit

Marjorie

Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)