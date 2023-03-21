91 Taylor Swift-Inspired Dog Names From Every Era
While Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed cat lady, it doesn't mean your pup can't get in on the fun. Although your dog can't understand the lyrics of your favorite songs, they can still be a certified Swiftie with a name inspired by one of Taylor's iconic eras.
Maybe you want to name your new dog after your favorite album, or maybe your new pup's personality seems to fit an era of their own. No matter if Fearless is more your style, or your dog has entered their rebellious Reputation era—there's a name sure to satisfy every type of Taylor Swift-loving pet parent.
Whether you've been a fan since Taylor's early country days or you're a new fan who has Midnights on repeat—your pup is sure to have the most enchanting name in town with one of these era-inspired dog names.
Taylor Swift
- Tim
- McGraw
- Drew
- Cory
- Mary
- Taylor
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
- Abigail
- Stephen
- Angel
- Princess
- Romeo
- Juliet
- Rush
- Rain
- Star
Speak Now
- Rebel
- Spark
- December
- John
- July
- Queen
Red (Taylor's Version)
- Blue
- Autumn
- Lucky
- Rose
- Bobby
- Red
- Grace
- Ronan
- Winter
1989
- Dean
- Fox
- Lightning
- Rosy
- Storm
- Ghost
Reputation
- Burton
- Crimson
- Honey
- Whiskey
- Bonnie
- Clyde
- King
- Gatsby
Lover
- Summer
- January
- Leo
- Archer
- Indigo
- Prince
- Cornelia
- London
- Stella
- Benjamin
- Joe
Folklore
- Peter
- Wendy
- Rebekah
- Louis
- Bill
- Seven
- Saturn
- August
- Betty
- Inez
- James
- Aurora
- William
- Bowery
Evermore
- Willow
- Este
- Heaven
- Dorothea
- Coney
- Ivy
- Opal
- Cowboy
- Bandit
- Marjorie
Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)
- Lavender
- Scarlet
- Hero
- Snow
- Janet
- Daisy
- Rain
- Diamond
- Sapphire
- Karma
- Poppy
- Paris