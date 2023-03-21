91 Taylor Swift-Inspired Dog Names From Every Era

Give your new pup the name of their wildest dreams with a gorgeous Taylor Swift-inspired name.
By Paige Mountain March 21, 2023
Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images

While Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed cat lady, it doesn't mean your pup can't get in on the fun. Although your dog can't understand the lyrics of your favorite songs, they can still be a certified Swiftie with a name inspired by one of Taylor's iconic eras.   

Maybe you want to name your new dog after your favorite album, or maybe your new pup's personality seems to fit an era of their own. No matter if Fearless is more your style, or your dog has entered their rebellious Reputation era—there's a name sure to satisfy every type of Taylor Swift-loving pet parent. 

Whether you've been a fan since Taylor's early country days or you're a new fan who has Midnights on repeat—your pup is sure to have the most enchanting name in town with one of these era-inspired dog names

Taylor Swift

  • Tim 
  • McGraw
  • Drew 
  • Cory 
  • Mary
  • Taylor 

Fearless (Taylor's Version) 

  • Abigail 
  • Stephen 
  • Angel 
  • Princess 
  • Romeo
  • Juliet 
  • Rush 
  • Rain 
  • Star 

Speak Now 

  • Rebel 
  • Spark 
  • December 
  • John
  • July 
  • Queen  

Red (Taylor's Version) 

  • Blue 
  • Autumn 
  • Lucky 
  • Rose 
  • Bobby 
  • Red 
  • Grace 
  • Ronan 
  • Winter 

1989 

  • Dean 
  • Fox 
  • Lightning 
  • Rosy 
  • Storm 
  • Ghost 

Reputation 

  • Burton 
  • Crimson 
  • Honey 
  • Whiskey 
  • Bonnie 
  • Clyde 
  • King 
  • Gatsby 

Lover

  • Summer 
  • January 
  • Leo 
  • Archer 
  • Indigo 
  • Prince 
  • Cornelia 
  • London
  • Stella 
  • Benjamin
  • Joe

Folklore

  • Peter 
  • Wendy 
  • Rebekah 
  • Louis 
  • Bill 
  • Seven 
  • Saturn 
  • August 
  • Betty 
  • Inez 
  • James 
  • Aurora 
  • William
  • Bowery

Evermore

  • Willow 
  • Este 
  • Heaven 
  • Dorothea 
  • Coney 
  • Ivy 
  • Opal 
  • Cowboy 
  • Bandit 
  • Marjorie 

Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) 

  • Lavender 
  • Scarlet 
  • Hero 
  • Snow 
  • Janet 
  • Daisy 
  • Rain 
  • Diamond 
  • Sapphire 
  • Karma 
  • Poppy 
  • Paris
