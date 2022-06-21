These names are sure to make you think of baseball and barbecue!

Bright skies, laying out on the beach, sun-kissed skin, and the smell of barbecue in the park on a lazy afternoon. It really doesn't get much better than summertime, and the same goes for summer dog names.

Why? Your bestest, furriest friend needs a bright, happy name to go with his summertime personality—something that encapsulates his love of swimming in lakes, camping, and chasing after birds on the beach.

Thankfully, you're in the right spot because this list of our favorite summer names for dogs includes a wide range of choices perfect for getting you thinking about baseball, picnics in the park, or whatever you and your dog like to do on summer days. Golf? Sure, we've got names for that. Yachting? Yup, have those, too.

If, somehow, none of these feel like the perfect name, they should at least get you thinking in the right direction so you can find your own summer name!

Summer Female Dog Names

As a Gen X-er, one of the first things I think of when you say "summer" is the classic 1999 jam by LFO, "Summer Girls." If you're more of a millennial, maybe your mind turns to Katy Perry's 2010 bop "California Gurls." Either way, there are plenty of musical inspirations for some great summer female dog names.

Abercrombie

Fitch

Daisy

Katy Perry

Miley

Malibu

Lorde

Lana

Carly

Mandy

Bananarama

Blondie

Demi

Kokomo

Sassoon

Luna

Nelly

June

Summer

August

Juno

Brooklyn

Peony

Aurora

Skye

Isla

Soleil

Summer Male Dog Names

For your bright, happy boy you need a name that really shines. Words that convey heat, warmth, and brightness are all great choices. But you can also use names or phrases from music, movies, or books that have summer themes!

Sonny

Cyrus

Kai

Leo

Beckett

Dax

Helio

Luca

Ray

Reef

Theros

Julian

Leif

Blaze

Cliff

Arnav

Birch

Palmer

Parker

Samson

Arun

Fisher

Natsuo

Trip

Sorley

Marley

Cute Summer Dog Names

Boy dog, girl dog, they're all cute dogs. And sometimes you just want a name that reflects how adorable they are, regardless of gender. And the beauty of pet names is that they don't need to have any specific meaning at all, they can just sound good to you! These are some of our very favorite cute summer names for dogs.

Augustine

Beach

Bay

Coral

Dune

Buggy

Julius

Idalia

Kyra

Popsicle

Solstice

Fan

Niño

Niña

Bermuda

Sarong

Polo

Sandy

Sundae

Breeze

Sunny

Blue

Rivers

Salty

Naps

Flora

Mango

Smokey

Camper

Digger

Piña

Coco

Icy

Greenie

Shade

Best Sports Summer Names For Dogs

Baseball, soccer, kayaking … the list of summer sports goes on and on. And where there are sports, there are a plethora of great sports terms that also make excellent dog names, perfect for the four-legged athlete in your life!

Dinger

Tater

Swipe

Gunner

PK

Striker

Kayak

Rugby

Ace

Aerial

Axel

Maiden

Meat

Moonshot

Mulligan

Gapper

Goofy

Scrum

Shifty

Slurve

Spot

Squib

Wheelie

Bagger

Bender

Blitz

Bogey

Bullpen

Dugout

Caddy

Chaser

Chip

Crash

Eagle

Hack

Header

Heely

Keeper

Kickflip

Volley

Beachy Summer Names For Dogs

What's more summer than going to the beach? Surfing, the sun on your skin, the smell of sunscreen and bonfires … it's making me want to take a vacation right now. Here are a some great options for beach summer names for dogs that will have you thinking about fun in the sun even when there's a foot of snow on the ground.