159 Summer Dog Names for the Sundog in Your Life
On This Page
Bright skies, laying out on the beach, sun-kissed skin, and the smell of barbecue in the park on a lazy afternoon. It really doesn't get much better than summertime, and the same goes for summer dog names.
Why? Your bestest, furriest friend needs a bright, happy name to go with his summertime personality—something that encapsulates his love of swimming in lakes, camping, and chasing after birds on the beach.
Thankfully, you're in the right spot because this list of our favorite summer names for dogs includes a wide range of choices perfect for getting you thinking about baseball, picnics in the park, or whatever you and your dog like to do on summer days. Golf? Sure, we've got names for that. Yachting? Yup, have those, too.
If, somehow, none of these feel like the perfect name, they should at least get you thinking in the right direction so you can find your own summer name!
Summer Female Dog Names
As a Gen X-er, one of the first things I think of when you say "summer" is the classic 1999 jam by LFO, "Summer Girls." If you're more of a millennial, maybe your mind turns to Katy Perry's 2010 bop "California Gurls." Either way, there are plenty of musical inspirations for some great summer female dog names.
- Abercrombie
- Fitch
- Daisy
- Katy Perry
- Miley
- Malibu
- Lorde
- Lana
- Carly
- Mandy
- Bananarama
- Blondie
- Demi
- Kokomo
- Sassoon
- Luna
- Nelly
- June
- Summer
- August
- Juno
- Brooklyn
- Peony
- Aurora
- Skye
- Isla
- Soleil
Summer Male Dog Names
For your bright, happy boy you need a name that really shines. Words that convey heat, warmth, and brightness are all great choices. But you can also use names or phrases from music, movies, or books that have summer themes!
- Sonny
- Cyrus
- Kai
- Leo
- Beckett
- Dax
- Helio
- Luca
- Ray
- Reef
- Theros
- Julian
- Leif
- Blaze
- Cliff
- Arnav
- Birch
- Palmer
- Parker
- Samson
- Arun
- Fisher
- Natsuo
- Trip
- Sorley
- Marley
Cute Summer Dog Names
Boy dog, girl dog, they're all cute dogs. And sometimes you just want a name that reflects how adorable they are, regardless of gender. And the beauty of pet names is that they don't need to have any specific meaning at all, they can just sound good to you! These are some of our very favorite cute summer names for dogs.
- Augustine
- Beach
- Bay
- Coral
- Dune
- Buggy
- Julius
- Idalia
- Kyra
- Popsicle
- Solstice
- Fan
- Niño
- Niña
- Bermuda
- Sarong
- Polo
- Sandy
- Sundae
- Breeze
- Sunny
- Blue
- Rivers
- Salty
- Naps
- Flora
- Mango
- Smokey
- Camper
- Digger
- Piña
- Coco
- Icy
- Greenie
- Shade
Best Sports Summer Names For Dogs
Baseball, soccer, kayaking … the list of summer sports goes on and on. And where there are sports, there are a plethora of great sports terms that also make excellent dog names, perfect for the four-legged athlete in your life!
- Dinger
- Tater
- Swipe
- Gunner
- PK
- Striker
- Kayak
- Rugby
- Ace
- Aerial
- Axel
- Maiden
- Meat
- Moonshot
- Mulligan
- Gapper
- Goofy
- Scrum
- Shifty
- Slurve
- Spot
- Squib
- Wheelie
- Bagger
- Bender
- Blitz
- Bogey
- Bullpen
- Dugout
- Caddy
- Chaser
- Chip
- Crash
- Eagle
- Hack
- Header
- Heely
- Keeper
- Kickflip
- Volley
Beachy Summer Names For Dogs
What's more summer than going to the beach? Surfing, the sun on your skin, the smell of sunscreen and bonfires … it's making me want to take a vacation right now. Here are a some great options for beach summer names for dogs that will have you thinking about fun in the sun even when there's a foot of snow on the ground.
- Boardwalk
- Shore
- Coast
- Sandbar
- Driftwood
- Dock
- Conch
- Bikini
- Flip Flop
- Margarita
- Kite
- Boogie
- Snorkel
- Bay
- Barnacle
- Limpet
- Kelp
- Whitecap
- Zori
- Lagoon
- Frisbee
- Catamaran
- Trunks
- Monaco
- Cali
- Paradise
- Flotsam
- Jetsam
- Beachcomb
- Seamark
- Undertow