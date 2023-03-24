40 Dog Names Inspired By HBO's Succession for Your No. 1 Boy or Girl
Succession, the very good show about very bad people, is back this weekend, and we wanted to get in on the previewing fun, too. So we came up with the best Succession-related dog names.
The HBO show returns for its final season Sunday, the beginning of the end of our journey to see which child—if any—succeeds Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and helms the scandal-plagued Waystar Royco consortium.
This dark comedy has it all—repeated, viscous backstabbing, ill-advised texts, stunning vistas, grim-yet-fancy weddings—but its finest resource is the characters. They're each silly, attention-seeking, and obsessed with a father figure. Sure sounds like a Labrador or two we know.
An aside: I would've loved to curate some names based on quotes from the show, but they are basically all profane and very weird. (Example: Almost everything Tom Wambsgans says and does.) Stick to naming your pet after the characters instead.
Cue the music:
Roy Family Dog Names
Perfect for your No. 1 boy (or girl).
- Logan
- Kendall
- Roman
- Siobhan (Shiv)
- Connor
Dog Names for Everyone's Favorite Succession Characters
If you get two puppies or adopt a pair of dogs at the same time, you pretty much have to name them after everyone's favorite Succession couple.
- Tom
- Greg
Waystar Royco Dog Names
The top brass advises Logan on increasingly wild acquisitions and crises. They're often told to "[Buzz] off."
- Gerri
- Hugo
- Frank
- Karl
- Karolina
- Kerry
- Jess
- Cyd
Shareholders, Rivals, and Partners
At different points in the series, these characters can fit all three descriptions.
- Sandy
- Stewy
- Nan
- Rhea
- Gil
- Jamie
- Comfry
- Lukas
More Roys and Near-Roys
This is when I realized this show has so many dang people in it. But if you want to name your dog after one of Kendall's kids, here's your chance!
- Willa
- Marcia
- Ewan
- Sophie
- Iverson
- Rava
- Lady Caroline
- Naomi
Names of Actors Who Work on Succession
Aka people who are really good at their jobs. The show wouldn't be nearly as captivating without them.
- Brian
- Jeremy
- Kieran
- Sarah
- Alan
- Matthew
- Nicholas
- Justine
- Alexander