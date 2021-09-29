200+ Strong Dogs Names for the Ruff N' Tough Pup in Your Life
Whether they're strong in their convictions or in their stature, this list has the perfect name for your pup.
If your new pup looks like they could grow up to be a real tough guy or gal, you'll want a strong dog name to suit their robust personality. "Strong" can mean many things though. Maybe you're adopting a little Chihuahua who thinks he's stronger than his tiny size truly allows. Perhaps your family's adding a mighty Leonberger to the crew, and you want your giant new BFF's name to reflect her indomitable strength. Or maybe you just want to name your new dog after a role model with strong convictions. Whatever the case, here are over 200 of our favorite strong dog name ideas for your new tough pupper.
Strong Female Dog Names
Women are strong as heck, including the precious pooch in your life. Why not give her a name as tough as she is?
- Buffy
- Natasha
- Nova
- Karma
- Roxy
- Thora
- Lara
- Lexi
- Nina
- Katniss
- Zoe
- Luna
- Stella
- Diana
- Lucy
- Hazel
- Hermione
- Moana
- Furiosa
Strong Male Dog Names
Whether your good boy has a strong personality or can fetch the largest and heaviest of sticks, one of these strong names for boy dogs should suit him perfectly.
- Beast
- King
- Frank
- Fang
- Ace
- Diesel
- Duke
- Jax
- Tyson
- Buster
- Leo
- Bruno
- James
- Koda
- Bruce
- Jack
- Indiana
- Hardy
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Dog Names Inspired by Words that Symbolize Strength
There are many ways to express ideas of strength beyond just the word "strong." Check out these inspired names to see for yourself.
- Queen
- Slay
- Hardy
- Stoney
- Toughie
- Rocky
- Suckerpunch
- Sharpay
- Stud
- Power
- Ember
- Flame
- Hero
- Stark
- Rugged
- Rob (Robust)
- Able
- Flair
- Arrow
- Fighter
- Flex
- Diamond
- Ruby
- Talon
Dog Names Inspired by Strong Women
Who run the world? Girls, duh. Everyone could use a good role model to look up to, dogs included. Give her something to strive for with a name inspired by a woman who made all the difference.
- Harriet
- Rosa
- Frida
- Beyoncé
- Maya
- Angela
- Gloria
- Amelia
- Michelle
- Theresa
- Nightingale
- Anne
- Helen
- Billie
- Aretha
- Mae
- Ruth
Sports-Inspired Strong Dog Names
It's no surprise that many of the strongest people to ever live became elite athletes. Name your strong pup after one of the greats.
- Ali
- Jordan
- Brady
- (The Great) Bambino
- Ronaldo
- Phelps
- Beckham
- Suni
- Kobe
- Misty May
- Venus
- Serena
- LeBron
- Simone
- Messi
- Mahomes
- Usain
- Gretzky
- Neymar
- Naomi
- Rapino
Weather-Inspired Dog Names
Some of the strongest forces in this world are conjured by Mother Nature herself.
- Lightning
- Bolt
- Thunder
- Hurricane
- Twister
- Storm
- Flash
- Cyclone
- Blaze
- Haze
- Inferno
- Skye
- Riptide
Historical Strong Dog Names
Hey, there's a reason you're still hearing about these iconic figures today—they were tough as heck.
- Muhammad
- Joan
- Catherine
- Elizabeth
- Victoria
- Voltaire
- Dante
- Ramses
- Cyrus
- Napoleon
- Lincoln
- Aristotle
- Alexander
- Caesar
- Brutus
- Luther
- Wolfgang
- Nietzsche
- Hamilton
- Socrates
- Roosevelt
Mythology-Inspired Dog Names
The Greek and Roman gods were considered the ultimate symbol of strength, and their stories throughout history are still intriguing today.
- Titan
- Chronos
- Zeus
- Artemis
- Aries
- Hades
- Athena
- Hercules
- Nike
- Morpheus
- Achilles
- Prometheus
- Minotaur
- Poseidon
- Neptune
- Juno
- Jupiter
Superhero-Inspired Dog Names
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's your dog with a super-strong name!
- Hulk
- Thor
- Venom
- Panther
- Marvel
- Hawkeye
- Wolverine
- Clark
- Phantom
- Destroyer
- Mystique
- Daredevil
- Shazam
- Rorsharch
- Hancock
- Blade
- Hellboy
- Loki
- Wanda
- Robin
- Phoenix
- Gamora
- Groot
Rock-Inspired Strong Dog Names
Rock music can pump up the masses with its heavy sounds and hardcore themes, making it the perfect genre for inspiration when naming your new pup.
- Slayer
- Poison
- Snake
- Halen
- Cooper
- Axel
- Sabbath
- Motley
- Zeppelin
- Linkin
- Pantera
- Cobain
- Siouxsie
- Banshee
- Santana
- Scorpion
- Misfit
- Jagger
- Jovi
- Morrison
- Ramone
- Clash
- Lennon
- Slash
- Hendrix
- Springsteen
- Sting
- Stooge
- Beastie