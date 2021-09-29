200+ Strong Dogs Names for the Ruff N' Tough Pup in Your Life

Whether they're strong in their convictions or in their stature, this list has the perfect name for your pup.

If your new pup looks like they could grow up to be a real tough guy or gal, you'll want a strong dog name to suit their robust personality. "Strong" can mean many things though. Maybe you're adopting a little Chihuahua who thinks he's stronger than his tiny size truly allows. Perhaps your family's adding a mighty Leonberger to the crew, and you want your giant new BFF's name to reflect her indomitable strength. Or maybe you just want to name your new dog after a role model with strong convictions. Whatever the case, here are over 200 of our favorite strong dog name ideas for your new tough pupper.

Strong Female Dog Names

Women are strong as heck, including the precious pooch in your life. Why not give her a name as tough as she is?

  • Buffy
  • Natasha
  • Nova
  • Karma
  • Roxy
  • Thora
  • Lara
  • Lexi
  • Nina
  • Katniss
  • Zoe
  • Luna
  • Stella
  • Diana
  • Lucy
  • Hazel
  • Hermione
  • Moana
  • Furiosa

Strong Male Dog Names

Whether your good boy has a strong personality or can fetch the largest and heaviest of sticks, one of these strong names for boy dogs should suit him perfectly.

  • Beast
  • King
  • Frank
  • Fang
  • Ace
  • Diesel
  • Duke
  • Jax
  • Tyson
  • Buster
  • Leo
  • Bruno
  • James
  • Koda
  • Bruce
  • Jack
  • Indiana
  • Hardy

Dog Names Inspired by Words that Symbolize Strength

There are many ways to express ideas of strength beyond just the word "strong." Check out these inspired names to see for yourself.

  • Queen
  • Slay
  • Hardy
  • Stoney
  • Toughie
  • Rocky
  • Suckerpunch
  • Sharpay
  • Stud
  • Power
  • Ember
  • Flame
  • Hero
  • Stark
  • Rugged
  • Rob (Robust)
  • Able
  • Flair
  • Arrow
  • Fighter
  • Flex
  • Diamond
  • Ruby
  • Talon

Dog Names Inspired by Strong Women

Who run the world? Girls, duh. Everyone could use a good role model to look up to, dogs included. Give her something to strive for with a name inspired by a woman who made all the difference.

  • Harriet 
  • Rosa
  • Frida
  • Beyoncé
  • Maya
  • Angela 
  • Gloria
  • Amelia
  • Michelle
  • Theresa
  • Nightingale
  • Anne
  • Helen
  • Billie
  • Aretha
  • Mae
  • Ruth

Sports-Inspired Strong Dog Names 

It's no surprise that many of the strongest people to ever live became elite athletes. Name your strong pup after one of the greats.

  • Ali
  • Jordan
  • Brady
  • (The Great) Bambino
  • Ronaldo
  • Phelps
  • Beckham
  • Suni
  • Kobe
  • Misty May
  • Venus
  • Serena
  • LeBron
  • Simone
  • Messi
  • Mahomes
  • Usain
  • Gretzky
  • Neymar
  • Naomi
  • Rapino

Weather-Inspired Dog Names

Some of the strongest forces in this world are conjured by Mother Nature herself. 

  • Lightning
  • Bolt
  • Thunder
  • Hurricane
  • Twister
  • Storm
  • Flash
  • Cyclone
  • Blaze
  • Haze
  • Inferno
  • Skye
  • Riptide

Historical Strong Dog Names

Hey, there's a reason you're still hearing about these iconic figures today—they were tough as heck.

  • Muhammad
  • Joan
  • Catherine
  • Elizabeth
  • Victoria
  • Voltaire
  • Dante
  • Ramses
  • Cyrus
  • Napoleon
  • Lincoln
  • Aristotle
  • Alexander
  • Caesar
  • Brutus
  • Luther
  • Wolfgang
  • Nietzsche
  • Hamilton
  • Socrates
  • Roosevelt

Mythology-Inspired Dog Names 

The Greek and Roman gods were considered the ultimate symbol of strength, and their stories throughout history are still intriguing today.

  • Titan
  • Chronos 
  • Zeus
  • Artemis
  • Aries
  • Hades
  • Athena
  • Hercules
  • Nike
  • Morpheus 
  • Achilles 
  • Prometheus 
  • Minotaur
  • Poseidon
  • Neptune
  • Juno
  • Jupiter

Superhero-Inspired Dog Names

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's your dog with a super-strong name!

  • Hulk
  • Thor
  • Venom
  • Panther 
  • Marvel
  • Hawkeye
  • Wolverine
  • Clark
  • Phantom
  • Destroyer
  • Mystique
  • Daredevil
  • Shazam
  • Rorsharch
  • Hancock
  • Blade
  • Hellboy
  • Loki
  • Wanda
  • Robin
  • Phoenix
  • Gamora
  • Groot

Rock-Inspired Strong Dog Names

Rock music can pump up the masses with its heavy sounds and hardcore themes, making it the perfect genre for inspiration when naming your new pup.

  • Slayer
  • Poison 
  • Snake
  • Halen
  • Cooper
  • Axel
  • Sabbath
  • Motley
  • Zeppelin
  • Linkin
  • Pantera
  • Cobain
  • Siouxsie
  • Banshee
  • Santana
  • Scorpion
  • Misfit
  • Jagger 
  • Jovi
  • Morrison
  • Ramone
  • Clash
  • Lennon
  • Slash
  • Hendrix
  • Springsteen
  • Sting
  • Stooge
  • Beastie
