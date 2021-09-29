200+ Strong Dogs Names for the Ruff N' Tough Pup in Your Life

Whether they're strong in their convictions or in their stature, this list has the perfect name for your pup.

If your new pup looks like they could grow up to be a real tough guy or gal, you'll want a strong dog name to suit their robust personality. "Strong" can mean many things though. Maybe you're adopting a little Chihuahua who thinks he's stronger than his tiny size truly allows. Perhaps your family's adding a mighty Leonberger to the crew, and you want your giant new BFF's name to reflect her indomitable strength. Or maybe you just want to name your new dog after a role model with strong convictions. Whatever the case, here are over 200 of our favorite strong dog name ideas for your new tough pupper.

Strong Female Dog Names

Women are strong as heck, including the precious pooch in your life. Why not give her a name as tough as she is?

Buffy

Natasha

Nova

Karma

Roxy

Thora

Lara

Lexi

Nina

Katniss

Zoe

Luna

Stella

Diana

Lucy

Hazel

Hermione

Moana

Furiosa

Strong Male Dog Names

Whether your good boy has a strong personality or can fetch the largest and heaviest of sticks, one of these strong names for boy dogs should suit him perfectly.

Beast

King

Frank

Fang

Ace

Diesel

Duke

Jax

Tyson

Buster

Leo

Bruno

James

Koda

Bruce

Jack

Indiana

Hardy

Dog Names Inspired by Words that Symbolize Strength

There are many ways to express ideas of strength beyond just the word "strong." Check out these inspired names to see for yourself.

Queen

Slay

Hardy

Stoney

Toughie

Rocky

Suckerpunch

Sharpay

Stud

Power

Ember

Flame

Hero

Stark

Rugged

Rob (Robust)

Able

Flair

Arrow

Fighter

Flex

Diamond

Ruby

Talon

Dog Names Inspired by Strong Women

Who run the world? Girls, duh. Everyone could use a good role model to look up to, dogs included. Give her something to strive for with a name inspired by a woman who made all the difference.

Harriet

Rosa

Frida

Beyoncé

Maya

Angela

Gloria

Amelia

Michelle

Theresa

Nightingale

Anne

Helen

Billie

Aretha

Mae

Ruth

Sports-Inspired Strong Dog Names

It's no surprise that many of the strongest people to ever live became elite athletes. Name your strong pup after one of the greats.

Ali

Jordan

Brady

(The Great) Bambino

Ronaldo

Phelps

Beckham

Suni

Kobe

Misty May

Venus

Serena

LeBron

Simone

Messi

Mahomes

Usain

Gretzky

Neymar

Naomi

Rapino

Weather-Inspired Dog Names

Some of the strongest forces in this world are conjured by Mother Nature herself.

Lightning

Bolt

Thunder

Hurricane

Twister

Storm

Flash

Cyclone

Blaze

Haze

Inferno

Skye

Riptide

Historical Strong Dog Names

Hey, there's a reason you're still hearing about these iconic figures today—they were tough as heck.

Muhammad

Joan

Catherine

Elizabeth

Victoria

Voltaire

Dante

Ramses

Cyrus

Napoleon

Lincoln

Aristotle

Alexander

Caesar

Brutus

Luther

Wolfgang

Nietzsche

Hamilton

Socrates

Roosevelt

Mythology-Inspired Dog Names

The Greek and Roman gods were considered the ultimate symbol of strength, and their stories throughout history are still intriguing today.

Titan

Chronos

Zeus

Artemis

Aries

Hades

Athena

Hercules

Nike

Morpheus

Achilles

Prometheus

Minotaur

Poseidon

Neptune

Juno

Jupiter

Superhero-Inspired Dog Names

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's your dog with a super-strong name!

Hulk

Thor

Venom

Panther

Marvel

Hawkeye

Wolverine

Clark

Phantom

Destroyer

Mystique

Daredevil

Shazam

Rorsharch

Hancock

Blade

Hellboy

Loki

Wanda

Robin

Phoenix

Gamora

Groot

Rock-Inspired Strong Dog Names

Rock music can pump up the masses with its heavy sounds and hardcore themes, making it the perfect genre for inspiration when naming your new pup.