105 Star Wars Dog Names Inspired By A Galaxy Far, Far Away

If you've just adopted a pooch who's strong in the Force, they'll need a fitting name inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Whether your pup is a Jedi-in-training or a soon-to-be member of the dark side, the galaxy far, far away inspires names for puppies of all personalities. And if one of these dog names is a perfect fit, you might also want to buy your pup a Star Wars Halloween costume to match your pup's moniker.