105 Star Wars Dog Names Inspired By A Galaxy Far, Far Away
May the Force be with you and your new pooch.
Credit: Phillippe Diederich / Getty
If you've just adopted a pooch who's strong in the Force, they'll need a fitting name inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Whether your pup is a Jedi-in-training or a soon-to-be member of the dark side, the galaxy far, far away inspires names for puppies of all personalities. And if one of these dog names is a perfect fit, you might also want to buy your pup a Star Wars Halloween costume to match your pup's moniker.
Whether you're a casual watcher or a die-hard super-fan, check out this list of names inspired by the iconic Star Wars franchise.
Best Star Wars Dog Names
- Jedi
- Yoda
- Obi
- Luke
- Leia
- Chewbacca
- Chewie
- Vader
- Jabba
- Anakin
- Han Solo
- Boba Fett
- Sky
- Walker
- Rebel
- Trooper
- Jar Jar
- Binks
- Saber
- Sith
- Falcon
Star Wars Names for Girl Dogs
- Padme
- Amidala
- Rey
- Shmi
- Phasma
- Rose
- Beru
- Jyn Erso
- Aayla
- Mon Mothma
- Aurra
- Sabine
- Oola
- Kor
- Q'ira
- Zorri
- Maz
- Val
- Dorme
Star Wars Names for Boy Dogs
- Lando
- Finn
- Kylo Ren
- Biggs
- Greedo
- Ackbar
- Palpatine
- Sidious
- Piett
- Poe
- Tarkin
- Dooku
- Bane
- Maul
- Jango
- Owen
Star Wars Droid and Creature Dog Names
- R2-D2
- BB-8
- C-3PO
- Ewok
- Wicket
- Wookie
- Porg
- Chopper
- Rex
- Jawa
- Duros
- Tusken
- Raider
- Grogu
- AT-AT
Dog Names Inspired by Star Wars Planets and Moons
- Tatooine
- Endor
- Jakku
- Abafar
- Mandalore
- Naboo
- Scarif
- Hoth
- Nevarro
- Yavin
- Kamino
- Bespin
- Corellia
- Cato
Dog Names Inspired by Famous Star Wars Actors
- Carrie (Fischer)
- Harrison (Ford)
- Hayden (Christensen)
- Mark (Hamill)
- James (Earl Jones)
- George (Lucas)
- Ewan (McGregor)
- John (Boyega)
- Alec (Guinness)
- Kenny (Baker)
- Liam (Neeson)
- Adam (Driver)
- Natalie (Portman)
- Daisy (Ridley)
- Lupita (Nyong'o)
- Frank (Oz)
- Laura (Dern)
- Oscar (Isaac)
- Donald (Glover)
- Warwick (Davis)