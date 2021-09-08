105 Star Wars Dog Names Inspired By A Galaxy Far, Far Away

May the Force be with you and your new pooch.

By Jessica Comstock
September 08, 2021
Credit: Phillippe Diederich / Getty

If you've just adopted a pooch who's strong in the Force, they'll need a fitting name inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Whether your pup is a Jedi-in-training or a soon-to-be member of the dark side, the galaxy far, far away inspires names for puppies of all personalities. And if one of these dog names is a perfect fit, you might also want to buy your pup a Star Wars Halloween costume to match your pup's moniker.

Whether you're a casual watcher or a die-hard super-fan, check out this list of names inspired by the iconic Star Wars franchise.

Best Star Wars Dog Names

  • Jedi
  • Yoda
  • Obi
  • Luke
  • Leia
  • Chewbacca
  • Chewie
  • Vader
  • Jabba
  • Anakin
  • Han Solo
  • Boba Fett
  • Sky
  • Walker
  • Rebel
  • Trooper
  • Jar Jar
  • Binks
  • Saber
  • Sith
  • Falcon

Star Wars Names for Girl Dogs

  • Padme
  • Amidala
  • Rey
  • Shmi
  • Phasma
  • Rose
  • Beru
  • Jyn Erso
  • Aayla
  • Mon Mothma
  • Aurra
  • Sabine
  • Oola
  • Kor
  • Q'ira
  • Zorri
  • Maz
  • Val
  • Dorme

Star Wars Names for Boy Dogs

  • Lando
  • Finn
  • Kylo Ren
  • Biggs
  • Greedo
  • Ackbar
  • Palpatine
  • Sidious
  • Piett
  • Poe
  • Tarkin
  • Dooku
  • Bane
  • Maul
  • Jango
  • Owen

Star Wars Droid and Creature Dog Names

  • R2-D2
  • BB-8
  • C-3PO
  • Ewok
  • Wicket
  • Wookie
  • Porg
  • Chopper
  • Rex
  • Jawa
  • Duros
  • Tusken
  • Raider
  • Grogu
  • AT-AT

Dog Names Inspired by Star Wars Planets and Moons

  • Tatooine
  • Endor
  • Jakku
  • Abafar
  • Mandalore
  • Naboo
  • Scarif
  • Hoth
  • Nevarro
  • Yavin
  • Kamino
  • Bespin
  • Corellia
  • Cato

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Star Wars Actors

  • Carrie (Fischer)
  • Harrison (Ford)
  • Hayden (Christensen)
  • Mark (Hamill)
  • James (Earl Jones)
  • George (Lucas)
  • Ewan (McGregor)
  • John (Boyega)
  • Alec (Guinness)
  • Kenny (Baker)
  • Liam (Neeson)
  • Adam (Driver)
  • Natalie (Portman)
  • Daisy (Ridley)
  • Lupita (Nyong'o)
  • Frank (Oz)
  • Laura (Dern)
  • Oscar (Isaac)
  • Donald (Glover)
  • Warwick (Davis)

