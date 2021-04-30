226 of the Best Spanish Dog Names For Iberophiles

Whether you fell in love with La Sagrada Familila in Barcelona or maybe you just love sangria and tapas—these cool Spanish dog names are perfect for your pup.

Have you just added a Spanish dog breed like a Spanish water dog, Ibizan hound, or Bichon Frise to your family? Or maybe you're just a fan of delicious tapas and walking along the beaches of Barcelona. If you're a lover of Spain and want to celebrate Spanish culture, these are the best Spanish dog names that will Flamenco their way right into your heart!

Female Spanish Dog Names

From cute to classy, one of these Spanish girl dog names will be perfect for your little bebita.

Alejandra

Alma

Ana

Anita

Beatriz

Bebe

Bella

Blanca

Bonita

Cariña

Carlotta

Carmen

Catalina

Chica

Chiquita

Cielo

Consuela

Corazón

Cristina

Delores

Elena

Elsa

Esmeralda

Esperanza

Estrella

Eva

Felicia

Feliz

Flor

Frederica

Gabriela

Giselle

Graciela

Idola

Inez

Inocencia

Isabel

Isabela

Jacinta

Juana

Justina

Lela

Lola

Lucia

Lucinda

Luisa

Luna

Lupe

Luz

Magdalena

Marcela

Marcia

Margarita

Maribela

Marina

Mariposa

Marta

María

Melia

Melosa

Mercedes

Mona

Mora

Muñeca

Natalia

Nita

Niña

Paloma

Pequeña

Perla

Querida

Reina

Rita

Roberta

Rocio

Rosa

Rosalinda

Rosario

Rosita

Sancha

Sierra

Soledad

Teresa

Tierra

Valencia

Ventura

Vida

Xiomara

Yolanda

Zoila

Male Spanish Dog Names

If you're on the hunt for a Spain-inspired name for your little muñeco, we bet you'll love one of these Spanish boy dog names.

Alejandro

Alonzo

Antonio

Armando

Benito

Bernardo

Carlos

Chico

Consuelo

Cortez

Cruz

Dante

Dario

Eduardo

Emilio

Enrique

Esteban

Federico

Felipe

Ferdinand

Fernando

Geraldo

Gonzalo

Guillermo

Jorge

José

Juan

Leonardo

Lisandro

Lorenzo

Luis

Manuel

Marco

Mario

Navarro

Pablo

Paco

Pancho

Paulo

Pedro

Pepe

Pequeño

Ponce

Quito

Rafael

Ramon

Raul

Raymundo

Ricardo

Rico

Rio

Rodrigo

Roldan

Salvador

Sancho

Santana

Santiago

Sergio

Socorro

Uno

Vicente

Vito

Ximen

Zorro

Names Based on Places in Spain

Take a trip to Spain, without the jet lag. These amazing sights in Spain will inspire your newest doggy love's name.

Mallorca

Barcelona

Ibiza

Madrid

Andalusia

Seville

Toledo

Valencia

Granada

Alhambra

Bilbao

San Sebastian

Alicante

Cordoba

Santander

Marbella

Tenerife

Málaga

Galicia

Almeria

Segovia

Salamanca

Names Based on Foods From Spain

From savory tapas to churros con chocolate, Spanish food couldn't be more delicious! Choose one of these yummy names for your deliciously adorable dog (please don't share the chocolate with your pup though!).

Churro

Bravas

Chorizo

Turrón

Jamon

Paella

Pisto

Pan

Crema

Buñuelo

Flan

Tarta

Almendra

Queso

Pimiento

Patata

Gazpacho

Tortilla

Sangria

Names Based on Celebrities From Spain

If you're all about the glitz and glam, you might love one of these superstar inspired names for your new pupper.

Antonio Bandera

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Mark Consuelos

Penelope Cruz

Rafael Nadal

Pau Gasol

Clara Alonso

Javier Bardem

Paz Vega

Names Based on Artists From Spain

From Dali to Picasso, there's no doubt that art and culture are abundant in Spain. Let one of these names inspire your creative pup.

Dali

Picasso

Julio Iglesias

Francisco Goya

Diego Velazquez

Gaudí

Miguel de Cervantes

Names Based on Soccer Players From Spain

Fútbol is life in Spain, and if you love to watch the game (or even play it) well then do we have the perfect list of names for you.

Gerard Piqué

Pepe Reina

David de Gea

Fernando Torres

Iker Casillas

Carles Puyol

Santi Cazorla

Sergio Ramos