226 of the Best Spanish Dog Names For Iberophiles
Whether you fell in love with La Sagrada Familila in Barcelona or maybe you just love sangria and tapas—these cool Spanish dog names are perfect for your pup.
Have you just added a Spanish dog breed like a Spanish water dog, Ibizan hound, or Bichon Frise to your family? Or maybe you're just a fan of delicious tapas and walking along the beaches of Barcelona. If you're a lover of Spain and want to celebrate Spanish culture, these are the best Spanish dog names that will Flamenco their way right into your heart!
Female Spanish Dog Names
From cute to classy, one of these Spanish girl dog names will be perfect for your little bebita.
- Alejandra
- Alma
- Ana
- Anita
- Beatriz
- Bebe
- Bella
- Blanca
- Bonita
- Cariña
- Carlotta
- Carmen
- Catalina
- Chica
- Chiquita
- Cielo
- Consuela
- Corazón
- Cristina
- Delores
- Elena
- Elsa
- Esmeralda
- Esperanza
- Estrella
- Eva
- Felicia
- Feliz
- Flor
- Frederica
- Gabriela
- Giselle
- Graciela
- Idola
- Inez
- Inocencia
- Isabel
- Isabela
- Jacinta
- Juana
- Justina
- Lela
- Lola
- Lucia
- Lucinda
- Luisa
- Luna
- Lupe
- Luz
- Magdalena
- Marcela
- Marcia
- Margarita
- Maribela
- Marina
- Mariposa
- Marta
- María
- Melia
- Melosa
- Mercedes
- Mona
- Mora
- Muñeca
- Natalia
- Nita
- Niña
- Paloma
- Pequeña
- Perla
- Querida
- Reina
- Rita
- Roberta
- Rocio
- Rosa
- Rosalinda
- Rosario
- Rosita
- Sancha
- Sierra
- Soledad
- Teresa
- Tierra
- Valencia
- Ventura
- Vida
- Xiomara
- Yolanda
- Zoila
Male Spanish Dog Names
If you're on the hunt for a Spain-inspired name for your little muñeco, we bet you'll love one of these Spanish boy dog names.
- Alejandro
- Alonzo
- Antonio
- Armando
- Benito
- Bernardo
- Carlos
- Chico
- Consuelo
- Cortez
- Cruz
- Dante
- Dario
- Eduardo
- Emilio
- Enrique
- Esteban
- Federico
- Felipe
- Ferdinand
- Fernando
- Geraldo
- Gonzalo
- Guillermo
- Jorge
- José
- Juan
- Leonardo
- Lisandro
- Lorenzo
- Luis
- Manuel
- Marco
- Mario
- Navarro
- Pablo
- Paco
- Pancho
- Paulo
- Pedro
- Pepe
- Pequeño
- Ponce
- Quito
- Rafael
- Ramon
- Raul
- Raymundo
- Ricardo
- Rico
- Rio
- Rodrigo
- Roldan
- Salvador
- Sancho
- Santana
- Santiago
- Sergio
- Socorro
- Uno
- Vicente
- Vito
- Ximen
- Zorro
Names Based on Places in Spain
Take a trip to Spain, without the jet lag. These amazing sights in Spain will inspire your newest doggy love's name.
- Mallorca
- Barcelona
- Ibiza
- Madrid
- Andalusia
- Seville
- Toledo
- Valencia
- Granada
- Alhambra
- Bilbao
- San Sebastian
- Alicante
- Cordoba
- Santander
- Marbella
- Tenerife
- Málaga
- Galicia
- Almeria
- Segovia
- Salamanca
Names Based on Foods From Spain
From savory tapas to churros con chocolate, Spanish food couldn't be more delicious! Choose one of these yummy names for your deliciously adorable dog (please don't share the chocolate with your pup though!).
- Churro
- Bravas
- Chorizo
- Turrón
- Jamon
- Paella
- Pisto
- Pan
- Crema
- Buñuelo
- Flan
- Tarta
- Almendra
- Queso
- Pimiento
- Patata
- Gazpacho
- Tortilla
- Sangria
Names Based on Celebrities From Spain
If you're all about the glitz and glam, you might love one of these superstar inspired names for your new pupper.
- Antonio Bandera
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Mark Consuelos
- Penelope Cruz
- Rafael Nadal
- Pau Gasol
- Clara Alonso
- Javier Bardem
- Paz Vega
Names Based on Artists From Spain
From Dali to Picasso, there's no doubt that art and culture are abundant in Spain. Let one of these names inspire your creative pup.
- Dali
- Picasso
- Julio Iglesias
- Francisco Goya
- Diego Velazquez
- Gaudí
- Miguel de Cervantes
Names Based on Soccer Players From Spain
Fútbol is life in Spain, and if you love to watch the game (or even play it) well then do we have the perfect list of names for you.
- Gerard Piqué
- Pepe Reina
- David de Gea
- Fernando Torres
- Iker Casillas
- Carles Puyol
- Santi Cazorla
- Sergio Ramos