226 of the Best Spanish Dog Names For Iberophiles

Whether you fell in love with La Sagrada Familila in Barcelona or maybe you just love sangria and tapas—these cool Spanish dog names are perfect for your pup.

By Samantha Saunion
April 30, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: madcorona / Getty

Have you just added a Spanish dog breed like a Spanish water dog, Ibizan hound, or Bichon Frise to your family? Or maybe you're just a fan of delicious tapas and walking along the beaches of Barcelona. If you're a lover of Spain and want to celebrate Spanish culture, these are the best Spanish dog names that will Flamenco their way right into your heart!

Female Spanish Dog Names

From cute to classy, one of these Spanish girl dog names will be perfect for your little bebita.

  • Alejandra
  • Alma
  • Ana
  • Anita
  • Beatriz
  • Bebe
  • Bella
  • Blanca
  • Bonita
  • Cariña
  • Carlotta
  • Carmen
  • Carmen
  • Catalina
  • Chica
  • Chiquita
  • Cielo
  • Consuela
  • Corazón
  • Cristina
  • Delores
  • Elena
  • Elsa
  • Esmeralda
  • Esperanza
  • Estrella
  • Eva
  • Felicia
  • Feliz
  • Flor
  • Frederica
  • Gabriela
  • Giselle
  • Graciela
  • Idola
  • Inez
  • Inocencia
  • Isabel
  • Isabela
  • Jacinta
  • Juana
  • Justina
  • Lela
  • Lola
  • Lucia
  • Lucinda
  • Luisa
  • Luna
  • Lupe
  • Luz
  • Magdalena
  • Magdalena
  • Marcela
  • Marcia
  • Margarita
  • Maribela
  • Marina
  • Mariposa
  • Marta
  • Marta
  • María
  • Melia
  • Melosa
  • Mercedes
  • Mona
  • Mora
  • Muñeca
  • Natalia
  • Nita
  • Niña
  • Paloma
  • Pequeña
  • Perla
  • Querida
  • Reina
  • Rita
  • Roberta
  • Rocio
  • Rosa
  • Rosalinda
  • Rosario
  • Rosita
  • Sancha
  • Sierra
  • Soledad
  • Teresa
  • Tierra
  • Valencia
  • Ventura
  • Vida
  • Xiomara
  • Yolanda
  • Zoila

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Male Spanish Dog Names

If you're on the hunt for a Spain-inspired name for your little muñeco, we bet you'll love one of these Spanish boy dog names.

  • Alejandro
  • Alonzo
  • Antonio
  • Armando
  • Benito
  • Bernardo
  • Carlos
  • Chico
  • Consuelo
  • Cortez
  • Cruz
  • Dante
  • Dario
  • Eduardo
  • Emilio
  • Enrique
  • Esteban
  • Federico
  • Felipe
  • Ferdinand
  • Fernando
  • Geraldo
  • Gonzalo
  • Guillermo
  • Jorge
  • José
  • Juan
  • Leonardo
  • Lisandro
  • Lorenzo
  • Luis
  • Manuel
  • Marco
  • Mario
  • Navarro
  • Pablo
  • Pablo
  • Paco
  • Pancho
  • Paulo
  • Pedro
  • Pedro
  • Pepe
  • Pequeño
  • Ponce
  • Quito
  • Rafael
  • Ramon
  • Raul
  • Raymundo
  • Ricardo
  • Rico
  • Rio
  • Rodrigo
  • Roldan
  • Salvador
  • Sancho
  • Santana
  • Santiago
  • Sergio
  • Sergio
  • Socorro
  • Uno
  • Vicente
  • Vito
  • Ximen
  • Zorro

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Names Based on Places in Spain

Take a trip to Spain, without the jet lag. These amazing sights in Spain will inspire your newest doggy love's name.

  • Mallorca
  • Barcelona
  • Ibiza
  • Madrid
  • Andalusia
  • Seville
  • Toledo
  • Valencia
  • Granada
  • Alhambra
  • Bilbao
  • San Sebastian
  • Alicante
  • Cordoba
  • Santander
  • Marbella
  • Tenerife
  • Málaga
  • Galicia
  • Almeria
  • Segovia
  • Salamanca

Names Based on Foods From Spain

From savory tapas to churros con chocolate, Spanish food couldn't be more delicious! Choose one of these yummy names for your deliciously adorable dog (please don't share the chocolate with your pup though!).

  • Churro
  • Bravas
  • Chorizo
  • Turrón
  • Jamon
  • Paella
  • Pisto
  • Pan
  • Crema
  • Buñuelo
  • Flan
  • Tarta
  • Almendra
  • Queso
  • Pimiento
  • Patata
  • Gazpacho
  • Tortilla
  • Sangria

RELATED: 153 of the Cutest Food Names for Dogs That Like Snacks as Much as You Do

Names Based on Celebrities From Spain

If you're all about the glitz and glam, you might love one of these superstar inspired names for your new pupper.

  • Antonio Bandera
  • Enrique Iglesias
  • Rosalía
  • Mark Consuelos
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Pau Gasol
  • Clara Alonso
  • Javier Bardem
  • Paz Vega

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Adopt a Mal-Shi Named Chewie

Names Based on Artists From Spain

From Dali to Picasso, there's no doubt that art and culture are abundant in Spain. Let one of these names inspire your creative pup.

  • Dali
  • Picasso
  • Julio Iglesias
  • Francisco Goya
  • Diego Velazquez
  • Gaudí
  • Miguel de Cervantes

Names Based on Soccer Players From Spain

Fútbol is life in Spain, and if you love to watch the game (or even play it) well then do we have the perfect list of names for you.

  • Gerard Piqué
  • Pepe Reina
  • David de Gea 
  • Fernando Torres
  • Iker Casillas
  • Carles Puyol
  • Santi Cazorla
  • Sergio Ramos

RELATED: Soccer Player Adopts Dog Whose Adorable Antics Interrupted Match

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com