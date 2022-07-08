170+ Space Names for Dogs That Are Out of This World

Take your dog's name where no dog has gone before.
By Chad Taylor July 08, 2022
Credit: Grace Canaan

Spaaaaaace! It's the final frontier. And your new pup is sure to be the center of your universe, so why not give them a name fitting of the brightest star in the galaxy? Whether you're a Trekkie, Star Wars fan, Whovian, or even a NASA enthusiast, outer space is a treasure trove of space names for dogs. Planets, constellations, celestial bodies, characters from pop culture and fiction, famous space explorers and astronauts, and even program and robot names straight out of actual missions: the possibilities are nearly infinite.

So take a gander at the lists below and see if you can't just find the perfect space name for your intergalactic dog! 

Space Names for Female Dogs

From heroic characters on the big and small screens to names inspired by the stars, moons, planets, and even rockets, there are plenty of great space names for female dogs. Here are some great space names for your good girl.

  • Alya
  • Amalthea
  • Andromeda
  • Anita
  • Aribella
  • Ariel
  • Aster
  • Aurora
  • Avalon
  • Boomer
  • Callisto
  • Calypso
  • Carina
  • Celeste
  • Danica
  • Dara
  • Destiny
  • Dione
  • Europa
  • Halley
  • Libra
  • Luna
  • Miranda
  • Nova
  • Pandora
  • Phoebe
  • Selene
  • Sora
  • Stella
  • Stratus
  • Terra
  • Titania
  • Valkyrie

Space Names for Male Dogs

Whether you're pulling from the litany of books, comics, and media about space cowboys and travelers or the names of moons and rockets, there is no shortage of great space-related names for male dogs. Wherever you want to go, these space names for male dogs will get you there. 

  • Alf
  • Apollo
  • Aries
  • Astro
  • Atlas
  • Atom
  • Charon
  • Columbus
  • Comet
  • Cosmo
  • Draco
  • Gazoo
  • Herschel
  • Marvin
  • North
  • Phoenix
  • Prometheus
  • Rocket
  • Roger
  • Rover
  • Scout
  • Sirius
  • Titan
  • Trojan
  • Tycho
  • Vega
  • Vulcan
  • Zeus

Planet Names for Dogs

Throughout the solar system, there are tons of planets, moons, dwarf planets, and other celestial bodies that make great planet-inspired names for dogs. Try out some of these, with a few of our fictional worlds thrown in for good measure.

  • Asteroid
  • Deimos
  • Hyperion
  • Juno
  • Jupiter
  • Lunar
  • Mars
  • Mercury
  • Meteor
  • Mimas
  • Moon
  • Neptune
  • Nereid
  • Oberon
  • Phobos
  • Pluto
  • Saturn
  • Solar
  • Tethys
  • Triton
  • Umbriel
  • Uranus
  • Venus
  • Zathura

Constellation Names for Dogs

Are you into astronomy, astrology, or just like looking at all the fun patterns in the sky? Then it sounds like your stellar pup might be the perfect candidate for one of these constellation names.

  • Aquarius
  • Ara
  • Aries
  • Bootes
  • Canis
  • Capricornus
  • Cassiopeia
  • Cepheus
  • Columba
  • Corvus
  • Crater
  • Dorado
  • Fornax
  • Gemini
  • Hercules
  • Indus
  • Leo
  • Libra
  • Lynx
  • Lyra
  • Norma
  • Orion
  • Pavo
  • Pegasus
  • Perseus
  • Phoenix
  • Pisces
  • Sagittarius
  • Scorpius
  • Serpens
  • Taurus
  • Tucana
  • Ursa
  • Vela
  • Virgo

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Space Explorers

Whether it is through a telescope or a rocket, these names of people who boldly went where nobody had before are all some great options for space explorer-inspired dog names. Happy hunting!

  • Alexei
  • Armstrong
  • Brahe
  • Buzz
  • Carl
  • Collins
  • Copernicus
  • Galileo
  • Glenn
  • Gordo
  • Gus
  • Hubble
  • Kepler
  • Mae
  • Neil
  • Newton
  • Nicolaus
  • Plato
  • Sagan
  • Sally
  • Valentina
  • Wilson
  • Yuri

Space Movie Dog Names

Star Wars, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, the list goes on and on of space movies and shows with great dog names built right into them!

  • Adama
  • Binks
  • Boba Fett
  • Chewie
  • Crusher
  • ET
  • EVE
  • Falcon
  • Greedo
  • Han
  • Janeway
  • Jar Jar
  • Jetson
  • Kirk
  • Kylo
  • Leia
  • Loki
  • Luke
  • Obi
  • Picard
  • Quark
  • Ren
  • Rey
  • Spock
  • Storm
  • Tardis
  • Thor
  • Trillian
  • Vader
  • Wall-E
  • Yoda
  • Zenon

