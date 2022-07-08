Take your dog's name where no dog has gone before.

170+ Space Names for Dogs That Are Out of This World

Spaaaaaace! It's the final frontier. And your new pup is sure to be the center of your universe, so why not give them a name fitting of the brightest star in the galaxy? Whether you're a Trekkie, Star Wars fan, Whovian, or even a NASA enthusiast, outer space is a treasure trove of space names for dogs. Planets, constellations, celestial bodies, characters from pop culture and fiction, famous space explorers and astronauts, and even program and robot names straight out of actual missions: the possibilities are nearly infinite.

So take a gander at the lists below and see if you can't just find the perfect space name for your intergalactic dog!

Space Names for Female Dogs

From heroic characters on the big and small screens to names inspired by the stars, moons, planets, and even rockets, there are plenty of great space names for female dogs. Here are some great space names for your good girl.

Alya

Amalthea

Andromeda

Anita

Aribella

Ariel

Aster

Aurora

Avalon

Boomer

Callisto

Calypso

Carina

Celeste

Danica

Dara

Destiny

Dione

Europa

Halley

Libra

Luna

Miranda

Nova

Pandora

Phoebe

Selene

Sora

Stella

Stratus

Terra

Titania

Valkyrie

Space Names for Male Dogs

Whether you're pulling from the litany of books, comics, and media about space cowboys and travelers or the names of moons and rockets, there is no shortage of great space-related names for male dogs. Wherever you want to go, these space names for male dogs will get you there.

Alf

Apollo

Aries

Astro

Atlas

Atom

Charon

Columbus

Comet

Cosmo

Draco

Gazoo

Herschel

Marvin

North

Phoenix

Prometheus

Rocket

Roger

Rover

Scout

Sirius

Titan

Trojan

Tycho

Vega

Vulcan

Zeus

Planet Names for Dogs

Throughout the solar system, there are tons of planets, moons, dwarf planets, and other celestial bodies that make great planet-inspired names for dogs. Try out some of these, with a few of our fictional worlds thrown in for good measure.

Asteroid

Deimos

Hyperion

Juno

Jupiter

Lunar

Mars

Mercury

Meteor

Mimas

Moon

Neptune

Nereid

Oberon

Phobos

Pluto

Saturn

Solar

Tethys

Triton

Umbriel

Uranus

Venus

Zathura

Constellation Names for Dogs

Are you into astronomy, astrology, or just like looking at all the fun patterns in the sky? Then it sounds like your stellar pup might be the perfect candidate for one of these constellation names.

Aquarius

Ara

Aries

Bootes

Canis

Capricornus

Cassiopeia

Cepheus

Columba

Corvus

Crater

Dorado

Fornax

Gemini

Hercules

Indus

Leo

Libra

Lynx

Lyra

Norma

Orion

Pavo

Pegasus

Perseus

Phoenix

Pisces

Sagittarius

Scorpius

Serpens

Taurus

Tucana

Ursa

Vela

Virgo

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Space Explorers

Whether it is through a telescope or a rocket, these names of people who boldly went where nobody had before are all some great options for space explorer-inspired dog names. Happy hunting!

Alexei

Armstrong

Brahe

Buzz

Carl

Collins

Copernicus

Galileo

Glenn

Gordo

Gus

Hubble

Kepler

Mae

Neil

Newton

Nicolaus

Plato

Sagan

Sally

Valentina

Wilson

Yuri

Space Movie Dog Names

Star Wars, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, the list goes on and on of space movies and shows with great dog names built right into them!

Adama

Binks

Boba Fett

Chewie

Crusher

ET

EVE

Falcon

Greedo

Han

Janeway

Jar Jar

Jetson

Kirk

Kylo

Leia

Loki

Luke

Obi

Picard

Quark

Ren

Rey

Spock

Storm

Tardis

Thor

Trillian

Vader

Wall-E

Yoda

Zenon