150 Southern-Inspired Dog Names for Your Darling Doggo

Naming a dog can be tough, so leave it to the experts to give your Southern gent or gem a moniker that fits their roots.
By Emily Schroeder January 21, 2022
Credit: SolStock / Getty

Naming a dog can be tough. From personality and looks to your pup's place of origin—there are so many things to consider.

For example, maybe your new dog hails from the South and you're searching for a name that fits their roots. Or, maybe you're just a sucker for the Southern way of life (Who doesn't love sweet tea and pecan pie?).

Whatever the reason, we're here to help you find the most fitting name for your new Southern belle or beau, bless your heart.

Southern Girl Dog Names

From old-timey to current and cute, these Southern female dog names will leave you tickled pink.

  • Daisy
  • Belle
  • Scout
  • Dixie
  • Scarlett
  • Piper
  • Annabelle
  • Delta
  • Dolly
  • Mae
  • Shelby
  • Jolene
  • Faye
  • Magnolia
  • Byrdie
  • Blessy
  • Reba
  • Gracie
  • Charlotte
  • Millie
  • June
  • Maisie
  • Hattie
  • Gladys
  • Dottie

Southern Boy Dog Names

Your hound will be howling to the timeless tune, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with these dog names from the American South.

  • Beau
  • Atticus
  • Clint
  • Duke
  • Cash
  • Archie
  • Otis
  • Rhett
  • Rider
  • Bandit
  • Finch
  • Matlock
  • Dixon
  • Ranger
  • Jem
  • Dill
  • Jefferson
  • Bubba
  • Finn
  • Sawyer
  • Walker
  • Judge
  • Julep
  • Houston
  • Tucker

Dog Names Inspired by Southern Food

Perfect for the dog that's thinking, "Pass the fried chicken!"

  • Biscuits
  • Gravy
  • Sugar
  • Potts
  • Beignet
  • Pudding
  • Honey
  • Dumpling
  • Peaches
  • Pie
  • Cobbler
  • Spice
  • Pecan
  • Peanut
  • Pickles
  • Moonpie
  • Giblet
  • Custard
  • Candy
  • Clementine
  • Grits
  • Frank
  • Fig
  • Cajun
  • Anise

Dog Names Inspired by Southern Places

There's no denying your doggo's Southern roots with a geographically inspired name!

  • Austin
  • Savannah
  • Charlotte
  • Montgomery
  • Delta
  • Jackson
  • Austin
  • Houston
  • Augusta
  • Anderson
  • Carolina
  • Dallas
  • Georgia
  • Raleigh
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Nash
  • Fairhope
  • Helen
  • Stella
  • Franklin
  • Alexandria
  • Adaire
  • McLean
  • Sellers
  • Beaufort

Badass Southern Dog Names

Looking for a Low Country name that's rough around the edges? Then check out these edgy names for your rebellious rover.

  • Beatrix
  • Hale
  • Harley
  • Jewel
  • Luella
  • Odette
  • Quincy
  • Ruth
  • Sully
  • Violet
  • Willow
  • Zelda
  • Alder
  • Arrow
  • Bowen
  • Chase
  • Dylan
  • Everest
  • Hawk
  • Jameson
  • Kent
  • Ranger
  • Tate
  • West

Southern Dog Names Inspired by Nature

What's better than a name inspired by Mother Earth? These names inspire beauty, zen, and harmony (to name a few).

  • Sage
  • Willow
  • Robin
  • River
  • Bear
  • Brook
  • Ivy
  • Rose
  • Skye
  • Rain
  • Iris
  • Holly
  • Woody
  • Clover
  • Misty
  • Maple
  • Fern
  • Azalea
  • Dahlia
  • Cliff
  • Pearl
  • Raven
  • Blaze
  • Berry
  • Lark

