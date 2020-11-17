145 Small Dog Names for Your Miniature Furry Friend

Good things come in small packages—one cliché that is definitely true for your pupperoo. Snag a name that’s just as cute as your fun-sized friend!

I’m all about the small dog life. As the owner of a cockapoo and a pug, I know firsthand that there’s nothing better than working from home with a small, cuddly pup resting on top of my lap, and sometimes, on top of my laptop. But small dogs are so adorable that it’s hard to get annoyed at them, even when they obstruct your keyboard. And everyone needs a healthy work-life balance, anyway, right?

If you’re soon to be the owner of a tiny dog, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the best small dog names just for you, reader. Call it destiny.

Small Dog Names for Female Dogs

Pleasure to make your acquaintance, Madam.

Blossom

Becca

Beatrice

Belle

Coco

Cupcake

Dot

Emma

Flo

Holly

Honey

Joy

Jojo

Lacy

Liz

Lila

Lulu

Daisy

Piper

Sadie

Sasha

Rosebud

Roxy

Zara

Zoe

Small Dog Names for Male Dogs

Good to meet you, small sir.

Baxter

Buster

Ben

Bear

Bo

Buzz

Chip

Charles

Clay

Doug

Fido

Greg

George

Jack

Leo

Max

Po

Porter

Rex

Roger

Rufus

Skip

Teddy

Toby

Tom

Walter

Names for Small White Dogs

This category has got all the “white” stuff for your small, cream-colored canine.

Cauliflower

Coconut

Cotton

Cloud

Custard

Dandelion

Egg

Flurry

Golf

Ice Cream

Snowball

Marshmallow

Mushroom

Popcorn

Powder

Iceberg

Icecube

Igloo

Milk

Salt

Snowflake

Cutest Small Dog Names

Are you one of those people who just want to cuddle every tiny puppy that you see? Same. Especially with these names.

Baby

Boo

Bubbles

Buddy

Pal

Candy

Champ

Cinnamon

Cuddles

Cutie

Fluffy

Froo Froo

Fuzzball

Snuggles

Sprinkles

Snookums

Sweetie

Most Unique Small Dog Names

Your miniature pup isn’t like other dogs. He's SPECIAL.

Boba (as in the tea)

Boots

Cinnamon

Corn

Foxy

Gumball

Leaf (so hipster)

Pip

Pebble

Monkey

Sesame

Star

Turtle

Waffle

Wink

Zip

Names for Small Black Dogs

Spooky season can be all year round for your tiny black pup!

Dusty

Licorice

Midnight

Nighttime

Oreo

Pepper

Shadow

Sparky

Raven

Vamp

Vader

Funny Small Dog Names

Looking for a laugh? This is the category for you.

Brick

Bruiser

Crusher

Dopey

Ferocious

Peanut

Pipsqueak

Shorty

Shortstack

Monster

Grouch

Spud

Stud

Tank

Teeny

Tough

Names for Small Dogs Inspired By Household Items

A domestic name for your domestic pup.