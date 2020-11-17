145 Small Dog Names for Your Miniature Furry Friend
Good things come in small packages—one cliché that is definitely true for your pupperoo. Snag a name that’s just as cute as your fun-sized friend!
I’m all about the small dog life. As the owner of a cockapoo and a pug, I know firsthand that there’s nothing better than working from home with a small, cuddly pup resting on top of my lap, and sometimes, on top of my laptop. But small dogs are so adorable that it’s hard to get annoyed at them, even when they obstruct your keyboard. And everyone needs a healthy work-life balance, anyway, right?
If you’re soon to be the owner of a tiny dog, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the best small dog names just for you, reader. Call it destiny.
Small Dog Names for Female Dogs
Pleasure to make your acquaintance, Madam.
- Blossom
- Becca
- Beatrice
- Belle
- Coco
- Cupcake
- Dot
- Emma
- Flo
- Holly
- Honey
- Joy
- Jojo
- Lacy
- Liz
- Lila
- Lulu
- Daisy
- Piper
- Sadie
- Sasha
- Rosebud
- Roxy
- Zara
- Zoe
Small Dog Names for Male Dogs
Good to meet you, small sir.
- Baxter
- Buster
- Ben
- Bear
- Bo
- Buzz
- Chip
- Charles
- Clay
- Doug
- Fido
- Greg
- George
- Jack
- Leo
- Max
- Po
- Porter
- Rex
- Roger
- Rufus
- Skip
- Teddy
- Toby
- Tom
- Walter
Names for Small White Dogs
This category has got all the “white” stuff for your small, cream-colored canine.
- Cauliflower
- Coconut
- Cotton
- Cloud
- Custard
- Dandelion
- Egg
- Flurry
- Golf
- Ice Cream
- Snowball
- Marshmallow
- Mushroom
- Popcorn
- Powder
- Iceberg
- Icecube
- Igloo
- Milk
- Salt
- Snowflake
Cutest Small Dog Names
Are you one of those people who just want to cuddle every tiny puppy that you see? Same. Especially with these names.
- Baby
- Boo
- Bubbles
- Buddy
- Pal
- Candy
- Champ
- Cinnamon
- Cuddles
- Cutie
- Fluffy
- Froo Froo
- Fuzzball
- Snuggles
- Sprinkles
- Snookums
- Sweetie
Most Unique Small Dog Names
Your miniature pup isn’t like other dogs. He's SPECIAL.
- Boba (as in the tea)
- Boots
- Cinnamon
- Corn
- Foxy
- Gumball
- Leaf (so hipster)
- Pip
- Pebble
- Monkey
- Sesame
- Star
- Turtle
- Waffle
- Wink
- Zip
Names for Small Black Dogs
Spooky season can be all year round for your tiny black pup!
- Dusty
- Licorice
- Midnight
- Nighttime
- Oreo
- Pepper
- Shadow
- Sparky
- Raven
- Vamp
- Vader
Funny Small Dog Names
Looking for a laugh? This is the category for you.
- Brick
- Bruiser
- Crusher
- Dopey
- Ferocious
- Peanut
- Pipsqueak
- Shorty
- Shortstack
- Monster
- Grouch
- Spud
- Stud
- Tank
- Teeny
- Tough
Names for Small Dogs Inspired By Household Items
A domestic name for your domestic pup.
- Blanket
- Button
- Candle
- Dish
- Fork
- Mop
- Mug/Mugsie
- Shoe
- Spoon
- Soap
- Teacup
- Trinket
- Whisk
