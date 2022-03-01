133 Shiba Inu Names for Your Fox-Like Puppy

Whether you're going for cute or classic, these names are sure to fit your one-of-a-kind Shiba.
By Jessica Comstock March 01, 2022
Credit: Elena Grigorovich / EyeEm / Getty

Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are anything but ordinary. And with such a unique look and personality, it may be tough for new Shiba parents to find the perfect name to fit. Whether you want to name your pooch after her fiery fox-like look or pay homage to her ancient Japanese roots, this list of Shiba Inu names is the perfect place to start.

Female Shiba Inu Names 

  • Shebie
  • Kona
  • Poppy
  • Lucy
  • Kiki
  • Gemma
  • Dixie
  • Amber
  • Lily
  • Leia
  • Nova
  • Arya
  • Gracie
  • Josie
  • Nora
  • Zoe
  • Ella
  • Reese
  • Millie
  • Cora
  • Skylar

Male Shiba Inu Names 

  • Doge
  • Bruno
  • Winston
  • Asher
  • Leo
  • Miles
  • Asa
  • Cosmo
  • Finn
  • Rowan
  • Jax
  • Declan
  • Luca
  • Owen
  • Kai
  • Ranger
  • Tucker
  • Arnie
  • Ryder
  • Jett
  • Otis
  • Dewey

Cute Names for Shiba Inus

  • Jojo
  • Pip
  • Precious
  • Benji
  • Stevie
  • Topi
  • Dory
  • Squat
  • Rufus
  • Frankie
  • Pixie
  • Charlotte
  • Daisy
  • Rocky
  • Toro
  • Kitty
  • Boo
  • Lulu
  • Buttons
  • Coco
  • Mable
  • Bunny
  • Sheebs

Best Names for Red Shiba Inus

  • Aka
  • Fiona
  • Rusty
  • Terra
  • Rojo
  • Poppy
  • Copper
  • Brandy
  • Comet
  • Blaze
  • Rosso
  • Phoenix
  • Ruby
  • Bandit
  • Fox

Japanese Dog Names for Shiba Inus

  • Shiba (brushwood)
  • Inu (dog)
  • Rina (jasmine)
  • Aki (autumn)
  • Runa (luna)
  • Kiseki (miracle)
  • Anzu (apricot)
  • Suki (beloved)
  • Kei (style)
  • Taeko (brave)
  • Tadeo (loyal)
  • Sora (sky)
  • Kiyo (pure)
  • Shuga (sugar)

Fun Food Names for Shiba Inus

  • Mochi
  • Miso
  • Udon
  • Soba
  • Sushi
  • Shabu-shabu
  • Honey
  • Cherry
  • Muffin
  • Pepper
  • Biscuit
  • Fudge
  • Panko
  • Peach
  • Marshmallow
  • Tofu
  • Oden
  • Donut
  • Taco
  • Waffles
  • Mocha
  • Dumpling
  • Pancake
  • Cookie

Shiba Inu Names Based on Their Unique Personalities

  • Rebel
  • Miss Independent
  • Maverick
  • Queen
  • Princess
  • Rascal
  • Sassy
  • Dauntless
  • Goofy
  • Rogue
  • Imp
  • Pixie
  • Light
  • Sweetie
