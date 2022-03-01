133 Shiba Inu Names for Your Fox-Like Puppy
Whether you're going for cute or classic, these names are sure to fit your one-of-a-kind Shiba.
Advertisement
Credit: Elena Grigorovich / EyeEm / Getty
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are anything but ordinary. And with such a unique look and personality, it may be tough for new Shiba parents to find the perfect name to fit. Whether you want to name your pooch after her fiery fox-like look or pay homage to her ancient Japanese roots, this list of Shiba Inu names is the perfect place to start.
Female Shiba Inu Names
- Shebie
- Kona
- Poppy
- Lucy
- Kiki
- Gemma
- Dixie
- Amber
- Lily
- Leia
- Nova
- Arya
- Gracie
- Josie
- Nora
- Zoe
- Ella
- Reese
- Millie
- Cora
- Skylar
Male Shiba Inu Names
- Doge
- Bruno
- Winston
- Asher
- Leo
- Miles
- Asa
- Cosmo
- Finn
- Rowan
- Jax
- Declan
- Luca
- Owen
- Kai
- Ranger
- Tucker
- Arnie
- Ryder
- Jett
- Otis
- Dewey
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Cute Names for Shiba Inus
- Jojo
- Pip
- Precious
- Benji
- Stevie
- Topi
- Dory
- Squat
- Rufus
- Frankie
- Pixie
- Charlotte
- Daisy
- Rocky
- Toro
- Kitty
- Boo
- Lulu
- Buttons
- Coco
- Mable
- Bunny
- Sheebs
Best Names for Red Shiba Inus
- Aka
- Fiona
- Rusty
- Terra
- Rojo
- Poppy
- Copper
- Brandy
- Comet
- Blaze
- Rosso
- Phoenix
- Ruby
- Bandit
- Fox
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Japanese Dog Names for Shiba Inus
- Shiba (brushwood)
- Inu (dog)
- Rina (jasmine)
- Aki (autumn)
- Runa (luna)
- Kiseki (miracle)
- Anzu (apricot)
- Suki (beloved)
- Kei (style)
- Taeko (brave)
- Tadeo (loyal)
- Sora (sky)
- Kiyo (pure)
- Shuga (sugar)
Fun Food Names for Shiba Inus
- Mochi
- Miso
- Udon
- Soba
- Sushi
- Shabu-shabu
- Honey
- Cherry
- Muffin
- Pepper
- Biscuit
- Fudge
- Panko
- Peach
- Marshmallow
- Tofu
- Oden
- Donut
- Taco
- Waffles
- Mocha
- Dumpling
- Pancake
- Cookie
Shiba Inu Names Based on Their Unique Personalities
- Rebel
- Miss Independent
- Maverick
- Queen
- Princess
- Rascal
- Sassy
- Dauntless
- Goofy
- Rogue
- Imp
- Pixie
- Light
- Sweetie