103 'Seinfeld' Dog Names From Poppie to Putty
Seinfeld, the incomparable show about nothing, ended 25 years ago this month with a finale everyone loved. It's still relevant today—so much so that it's completely normal to consider some Seinfeld-based dog names.
With nine seasons of characters and catchphrases, you have plenty to choose from. Who says no to a Lagotto Romagnolo named Poppie? Big fan of chatting about the most inane topics at the local diner? Monk (or Reggie, I guess). Have a bigger dog who enjoys dramatically batting open doors? Cosmo.
These names maybe aren't a fit for your specific pup, but you can at the very least use Schmoopie as your dog's nickname. Anyway, here are the 103 best Seinfeld dog names.
Names of Seinfeld's Main Characters
The main crew—if you're interested in naming your dog after some terrible (but silly!) people.
- Jerry
- George
- Costanza
- Elaine
- Cosmo
- Kramer
Names of Recurring Seinfeld Characters
The creator of Festivus. The worst mailman in the world. The Braless Wonder. Some of the best characters are the ones we only see every so often.
- Newman
- Mickey
- Leo
- Morty
- Helen
- Frank
- Estelle
- Drake
- Whatley
- Jackie
- Peterman
- Wilhelm
- Babu
- Sue Ellen
- Kenny
- Poppie
- Lloyd
- Pitt
- Lippman
- Kruger
- Izzy
Names of All the People Jerry and Co. Dated
Sweet fancy Moses, this is a long—and very incomplete—list. Jerry alone dated 73 women across nine seasons!
- Susan
- Putty
- Sidra
- Mulva
- Dolores
- Sheila
- Laura
- Marisa
- Alison
- Rachel
- Lois
- Marla
- Nikki
- Hallie
- Ellen
- Jenna
- Tia
- Nina
- Jane
- Karen
- Jane
- Beth
- Gail
- Toby
- Emily
- Fred
- Joel
- Brett
- Tony
- Jake
- Jimmy
Names Based on Seinfeld Sayings
The show about nothing inspired so many catchphrases and references over its 180 episodes that we're still using them a quarter-century later.
- Sponge
- Bubble
- Glamour
- Yada
- B.O.
- Wiz
- Serenity
- Susie
- Little Jerry
- Rusty
- Kicks
- Seven
- Bosco
- Rochelle
- Maestro
- Keith
- Monk
- Reggie
- Puffy
- Pez
- Dingo
- Schmoopie
- Bro
- Pretzel
- Fusilli
- Sombrero
- Babka
- Mimbo
- Frogger
- Calzone
Names of Seinfeld Actors
These actors did plenty beyond Seinfeld—Veep, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul—so maybe they're a bit more worthy of your dog's name. We love a good Bob.
- Julia
- Jason
- Larry
- Wayne
- Patrick
- Bryan
- Heidi
- Bob
- Steve
- Danny
- Barney
- Len
- Liz
- John
- Richard