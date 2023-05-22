103 'Seinfeld' Dog Names From Poppie to Putty

Seinfeld, the incomparable show about nothing, ended 25 years ago this month with a finale everyone loved. It's still relevant today—so much so that it's completely normal to consider some Seinfeld-based dog names.

With nine seasons of characters and catchphrases, you have plenty to choose from. Who says no to a Lagotto Romagnolo named Poppie? Big fan of chatting about the most inane topics at the local diner? Monk (or Reggie, I guess). Have a bigger dog who enjoys dramatically batting open doors? Cosmo.

These names maybe aren't a fit for your specific pup, but you can at the very least use Schmoopie as your dog's nickname. Anyway, here are the 103 best Seinfeld dog names.

Names of Seinfeld's Main Characters

The main crew—if you're interested in naming your dog after some terrible (but silly!) people.

Jerry

George

Costanza

Elaine

Cosmo

Kramer

Names of Recurring Seinfeld Characters

The creator of Festivus. The worst mailman in the world. The Braless Wonder. Some of the best characters are the ones we only see every so often.

Newman

Mickey

Leo

Morty

Helen

Frank

Estelle

Drake

Whatley

Jackie

Peterman

Wilhelm

Babu

Sue Ellen

Kenny

Poppie

Lloyd

Pitt

Lippman

Kruger

Izzy

Names of All the People Jerry and Co. Dated

Sweet fancy Moses, this is a long—and very incomplete—list. Jerry alone dated 73 women across nine seasons!

Susan

Putty

Sidra

Mulva

Dolores

Sheila

Laura

Marisa

Alison

Rachel

Lois

Marla

Nikki

Hallie

Ellen

Jenna

Tia

Nina

Jane

Karen

Jane

Beth

Gail

Toby

Emily

Fred

Joel

Brett

Tony

Jake

Jimmy

Names Based on Seinfeld Sayings

The show about nothing inspired so many catchphrases and references over its 180 episodes that we're still using them a quarter-century later.

Sponge

Bubble

Glamour

Yada

B.O.

Wiz

Serenity

Susie

Little Jerry

Rusty

Kicks

Seven

Bosco

Rochelle

Maestro

Keith

Monk

Reggie

Puffy

Pez

Dingo

Schmoopie

Bro

Pretzel

Fusilli

Sombrero

Babka

Mimbo

Frogger

Calzone

Names of Seinfeld Actors

These actors did plenty beyond Seinfeld—Veep, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul—so maybe they're a bit more worthy of your dog's name. We love a good Bob.