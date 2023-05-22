103 'Seinfeld' Dog Names From Poppie to Putty

What's the deal with naming dogs?
By Austin Cannon May 22, 2023
Credit: ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

Seinfeld, the incomparable show about nothing, ended 25 years ago this month with a finale everyone loved. It's still relevant today—so much so that it's completely normal to consider some Seinfeld-based dog names

With nine seasons of characters and catchphrases, you have plenty to choose from. Who says no to a Lagotto Romagnolo named Poppie? Big fan of chatting about the most inane topics at the local diner? Monk (or Reggie, I guess). Have a bigger dog who enjoys dramatically batting open doors? Cosmo.  

These names maybe aren't a fit for your specific pup, but you can at the very least use Schmoopie as your dog's nickname. Anyway, here are the 103 best Seinfeld dog names.    

Names of Seinfeld's Main Characters

The main crew—if you're interested in naming your dog after some terrible (but silly!) people. 

  • Jerry
  • George
  • Costanza
  • Elaine
  • Cosmo
  • Kramer

Names of Recurring Seinfeld Characters

The creator of Festivus. The worst mailman in the world. The Braless Wonder. Some of the best characters are the ones we only see every so often.

  • Newman
  • Mickey
  • Leo
  • Morty
  • Helen
  • Frank
  • Estelle
  • Drake
  • Whatley
  • Jackie
  • Peterman
  • Wilhelm
  • Babu
  • Sue Ellen
  • Kenny
  • Poppie
  • Lloyd
  • Pitt
  • Lippman
  • Kruger
  • Izzy

Names of All the People Jerry and Co. Dated

Sweet fancy Moses, this is a long—and very incomplete—list. Jerry alone dated 73 women across nine seasons!

  • Susan
  • Putty
  • Sidra
  • Mulva
  • Dolores
  • Sheila
  • Laura
  • Marisa
  • Alison
  • Rachel
  • Lois
  • Marla
  • Nikki
  • Hallie
  • Ellen
  • Jenna
  • Tia
  • Nina
  • Jane
  • Karen
  • Jane
  • Beth
  • Gail
  • Toby
  • Emily
  • Fred
  • Joel
  • Brett
  • Tony
  • Jake
  • Jimmy

Names Based on Seinfeld Sayings

The show about nothing inspired so many catchphrases and references over its 180 episodes that we're still using them a quarter-century later.  

  • Sponge
  • Bubble
  • Glamour
  • Yada
  • B.O.
  • Wiz
  • Serenity
  • Susie
  • Little Jerry
  • Rusty
  • Kicks
  • Seven
  • Bosco
  • Rochelle
  • Maestro
  • Keith
  • Monk
  • Reggie
  • Puffy
  • Pez
  • Dingo
  • Schmoopie
  • Bro
  • Pretzel
  • Fusilli
  • Sombrero
  • Babka
  • Mimbo
  • Frogger
  • Calzone 

Names of Seinfeld Actors

These actors did plenty beyond SeinfeldVeep, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul—so maybe they're a bit more worthy of your dog's name. We love a good Bob

  • Julia
  • Jason
  • Larry
  • Wayne
  • Patrick
  • Bryan
  • Heidi
  • Bob
  • Steve
  • Danny
  • Barney
  • Len
  • Liz
  • John
  • Richard
