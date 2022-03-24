143 Sassy Dog Names for Your Cheeky Canine
You might have an adorable puppy right now who shows no sign of attitude. But every dog is capable of flashing a little sass as they grow up! (Like this Siberian husky who won't leave the dog park or the reaction from a springer spaniel and Shiba Inu mix whose kisses were refused!)
Sassy dog names celebrate your pup's individuality, spirit, and joie de vie, so we hope the ones below spark some ideas. But if your golden retriever won't get out of the pool no matter how much you beg, it's time to up your treat game. So cheeky!
Sassy Girl Dog Names
Sugar and spice—everything sassy!
- Lizzo
- Cricket
- Snookie
- Koko
- Queen
- Poppy
- Vixen
- Stormy
- Cha-Cha
- Kali
- Rebel
- Duchess
- Gigi
- Buffy
- Sugar
- Zuzu
- Diva
- Katniss
- Coco
- Elektra
- Princess
- Ma Barker
- Xena
- Diamond
- Kiki
Sassy Boy Dog Names
When you have a doggo full of bravado.
- Bruiser
- Dax
- Scout
- Puck
- Tank
- Kai
- Fox
- Divo
- Gromit
- Brian
- Stewie
- Prince
- Axel
- Rogue
- Barkley
- Caesar
- Pistol
- Harley
- Alfie
- Bolt
- Peralta
- Jax
- Murray
- Brash
- Chomp
Cute Sassy Dog Names
Pups who amplify the cute with a spunky attitude are practically irresistible!
- Pup Tart
- Spanx
- Itty Bitty
- Zippy
- Hot Spot
- Scrappy
- Fifi
- Pepe
- Nipper
- Zesty
- Sprout
- Firecracker
- Woofer
- Byte
- Jinx
- Queenie
- Bitsy
- Mighty Mite
- Stompy
- Chile
- Yappers
- Bam-Bam
- Izzy
- Chewie
- Sprite
- Jester
- Pip or Pippin
- Zoomie
Funny Names for Sassy Dogs
Yeah, no matter how much they bark back, we can't help but laugh at their antics.
- Mac Daddy
- Zipper
- Punk or Punky
- Fonzie
- TikTok
- Guido
- Dogberry
- Mod
- Sriracha
- Hashtag
- Yelp
- Whiz
- Baby Bark
- Fuse
- Snip or Snippy
- Urkel
- Doozie
- Gusto
- Dap
- Flyboy or Flygirl
- Screech
- Dr. Pepper
- Jazzy
- Gonzo
- ArtooDogtoo
- Squidward
- Honey Boo-Boo
- Sheldon Cooper
- Funco
- Dobby
- Sir Barks-a-Lot
Dog Names Inspired by Sassy Celebs
Try these—knowing full well they might not respond when you call them.
- Snoop Dog
- Martha Stewart
- Kevin Hart
- Chrissy Teigen
- George Takei
- Adele
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Dua Lipa
- Justin Bieber
- Christina Aguilera
- Robert Pattinson
- Nikki Minaj
- Drake
- Tina Fey
Dog Names That Mean Sassy
When one descriptive name for sassy dogs won't do.
- Saucy
- Pert
- Brassy
- Flip
- Plucky
- Chichi
- Brazen
- Spry
- Fierce
- Lippy
- Zeal
- Spark
- Chummy
- Bantum
- Slick