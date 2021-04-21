150 Royal Dog Names for Your Pampered Pooch
Your king or queen of the castle deserves one of these noble names.
Do you ever wonder, in an alternate life, if your dog was part of the British monarchy? Your dignified dog may seem wise, powerful, sophisticated, and elegant. Or, maybe it's just that your pampered pooch is living the life of luxury—and has you wrapped around their little ... paw!
Either way, the royal family is a great place to start for classic dog name inspiration. Whether it's looking to famous families for suggestions or naming your new pup after royal fictional characters, we've got you covered! Grab your cup of Earl Grey and let's check out this list of regal dog names for your noble pup. Cheerio!
Most Regal Female Dog Names
Does your girl dog think she's queen of the castle? Then give her a regal name fit for the job.
- Mary
- Alice
- Marina
- Alexandra
- Margaret
- Elizabeth
- Fergie
- Diana
- Beatrice
- Eugenie
- Zara
- Sophie
- Louise
- Catherine
- Meghan
- Charlotte
- Maxima
- Rania
- Salma
- Mathilde
- Josephine
- Isabella
- Masako
- Sophia
- Leonore
- Estelle
- Astrid
- Camille
- Laila
- Salma
Most Regal Male Dog Names
These historic monarchs from across the globe will serve as name inspiration for your strong and stoic pup. You can't go wrong with these monikers fit for a king!
- Hashem
- Alexander
- Gabriel
- Henrik
- Guillaume
- Felipe
- Oscar
- Charles
- Philip
- George
- Archie
- Harry
- Sverre
- Louis
- Edward
- Arthur
- Augustus
- Francis
- Henry
- William
- Albert
- James
- Peter
- Harrison
- Christopher
- Jacques
- Leopold
- Michael
- Malcolm
- Nicholas
Regal Dog Names Based on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis and Dorgis
Since Queen Elizabeth was a small child, she's always had a small corgi by her side. In fact, she's owned over 30 corgis since her accession to the throne in 1952. So, why not give a nod to these loyal canines that have come and gone?
Names Based on Terms for Royalty
Why beat around the bush if your dog exudes royalty? Give your proud pooch a name that is instantly associated with aristocracy.
- Princess
- Prince
- King
- Queen
- Your Highness
- Ruby
- Goldie
- Duke
- Duchess
- Marquess
- Marchioness
- Earl
- Countess
- Baron
- Baroness
- August
- Majestic
- Queenly
- Heir
- Curtsy
- Sire
- Crown
- Tiara
Names Inspired by Fictional Royals in Books, TV Shows, and Movies
In case you are leaning towards something more on-trend, give your dog a name inspired by famous (and sometimes infamous) characters in one of these magnificent tales.
- Mia (Princess Diaries)
- Aragorn (Lord of the Rings)
- King Joffe Jaffer of Zamunda (Coming to America)
- King Ralph Jones (King Ralph)
- Queen Padme Amidala (Star Wars)
- Robert Baratheon (Game of Thrones)
- King Triton (The Little Mermaid)
- Prince Charming (Cinderella)
- Prince Escalus (Romeo and Juliet)
- T’Challa (Black Panther)
- Prince Hans Westergaard (Frozen)
- Simba (The Lion King)
- Prince Tuesday (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood)
- Cersei (Game of Thrones)
- King Kong (The Mighty King Kong)
- Glinda (The Wizard of Oz)
- Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)
- Queen Susan Pevensie (The Chronicles Of Narnia)
- Gertrude (Hamlet)
Names Inspired by Bridgerton
The Netflix series that captured the world's attention is perfect fodder for your name inspiration list!
- Lady Whistledown
- Violet
- Anthony
- Benedict
- Colin
- Daphne
- Eloise
- Francesca
- Gregory
- Hyacinth
- Portia
- Philipa
- Prudence
- Penelope
- Simon
- Danbury
- Bridger
- Hastings
- Siena
- Friedrich