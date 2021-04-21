150 Royal Dog Names for Your Pampered Pooch

Your king or queen of the castle deserves one of these noble names.

Do you ever wonder, in an alternate life, if your dog was part of the British monarchy? Your dignified dog may seem wise, powerful, sophisticated, and elegant. Or, maybe it's just that your pampered pooch is living the life of luxury—and has you wrapped around their little ... paw!

Either way, the royal family is a great place to start for classic dog name inspiration. Whether it's looking to famous families for suggestions or naming your new pup after royal fictional characters, we've got you covered! Grab your cup of Earl Grey and let's check out this list of regal dog names for your noble pup. Cheerio!

Most Regal Female Dog Names

Does your girl dog think she's queen of the castle? Then give her a regal name fit for the job.

Mary

Alice

Marina

Alexandra

Margaret

Elizabeth

Fergie

Diana

Beatrice

Eugenie

Zara

Sophie

Louise

Catherine

Meghan

Charlotte

Maxima

Rania

Salma

Mathilde

Josephine

Isabella

Masako

Sophia

Leonore

Estelle

Astrid

Camille

Laila

Salma

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Most Regal Male Dog Names

These historic monarchs from across the globe will serve as name inspiration for your strong and stoic pup. You can't go wrong with these monikers fit for a king!

Hashem

Alexander

Gabriel

Henrik

Guillaume

Felipe

Oscar

Charles

Philip

George

Archie

Harry

Sverre

Louis

Edward

Arthur

Augustus

Francis

Henry

William

Albert

James

Peter

Harrison

Christopher

Jacques

Leopold

Michael

Malcolm

Nicholas

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Regal Dog Names Based on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis and Dorgis

Since Queen Elizabeth was a small child, she's always had a small corgi by her side. In fact, she's owned over 30 corgis since her accession to the throne in 1952. So, why not give a nod to these loyal canines that have come and gone?

Crackers

Sugar

Honey

Monty

Emma

Linnet

Willow

Holly

Cider

Berry

Vulcan

Candy

Willow

Fergus

Muick

Susan

Carol

Ranger

Smoky

Holly

Tinker

Pickles

Chipper

Piper

Harris

Brandy

Berry

Cider

Names Based on Terms for Royalty

Why beat around the bush if your dog exudes royalty? Give your proud pooch a name that is instantly associated with aristocracy.

Princess

Prince

King

Queen

Your Highness

Ruby

Goldie

Duke

Duchess

Marquess

Marchioness

Earl

Countess

Baron

Baroness

August

Majestic

Queenly

Heir

Curtsy

Sire

Crown

Tiara

Names Inspired by Fictional Royals in Books, TV Shows, and Movies

In case you are leaning towards something more on-trend, give your dog a name inspired by famous (and sometimes infamous) characters in one of these magnificent tales.

Mia (Princess Diaries)

Aragorn (Lord of the Rings)

King Joffe Jaffer of Zamunda (Coming to America)

King Ralph Jones (King Ralph)

Queen Padme Amidala (Star Wars)

Robert Baratheon (Game of Thrones)

King Triton (The Little Mermaid)

Prince Charming (Cinderella)

Prince Escalus (Romeo and Juliet)

T’Challa (Black Panther)

Prince Hans Westergaard (Frozen)

Simba (The Lion King)

Prince Tuesday (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood)

Cersei (Game of Thrones)

King Kong (The Mighty King Kong)

Glinda (The Wizard of Oz)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Queen Susan Pevensie (The Chronicles Of Narnia)

Gertrude (Hamlet)

Names Inspired by Bridgerton

The Netflix series that captured the world's attention is perfect fodder for your name inspiration list!