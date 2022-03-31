208 Rottweiler Names For Your Devoted Doggo
Rottweilers are some of the most recognizable dogs in the world. With their big brains and equally big hearts, these dogs have become beloved pets for experienced dog owners across the country. Rottweilers are highly trainable and make excellent pets for people who want an active, loyal doggo.
But adding a new Rottie to your family also means coming up with a name for the thicc fellow and that can sometimes be an overwhelming task. Do you want something traditional, or more unique? Something from pop culture, or something that harkens back to the Rottweiler's Germanic roots?
Well, I'm not here to pick your doggo's name for you, but consider the following lists a handy jumping off point, to help get you unstuck and thinking about your pupper's name more creatively. So enjoy and happy hunting!
Female Rottweiler Names
Female Rotties aren't wallflowers. These are strong, independent ladies with things to do and people to sniff. While you're certainly free to name your female Rottweiler "Daisy" or "Mrs. Doubtfire" or "Joni Mitchell", some names just feel too insubstantial. Try one of these on for size:
- Sophia
- Mia
- Gianna
- Scarlett
- Layla
- Grace
- Vicki
- Nova
- Hannah
- Addison
- Willow
- Lucy
- Vixen
- Brooklyn
- Camila
- Bella
- Aaliyah
- Ruby
- Kennedy
- Nefertiti
- Valentina
- Gabby
- Neveah
- Quinn
- Josie
- Cora
- Pipe
- Eva
- Maddie
- Jade
- Athena
- Eliza
- Isis
- Remi
Male Rottweiler Names
I'm a big believer in naming through doggie-personality rather than doggie-gender, but here again, some names just don't feel like they have the weight that male Rottweilers bring to the table. "Chad", for example.
- Noah
- Mason
- Logan
- Levi
- Mateo
- Luke
- Asher
- Leo
- Lincoln
- Ezra
- Maverick
- Miles
- Nolan
- Zeke
- Santiago
- Axel
- Cooper
- Angel
- Roman
- Kai
- Parker
- Jace
- Javier
- Silas
- Damien
- Dorian
- Drake
- Gunner
- King
- Rhett
- Abdulla
- Ahmed
- Cyrus
- Gideon
- Hank
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Cute Rottweiler Puppy Names
The caveat here is that your Rottweiler might wind up outgrowing his adorable puppy name. But then again, there's a certain charm to a 120-pound Mr. SnugglePants.
- Barnum
- Tinkerbell
- Pez
- Chalupa
- Tango
- Chunk
- Marble
- Baloo
- Dude
- Cosmo
- Bam
- Abba
- Licorice
- Dot
- Casper
- Hendrix
- Little Bit
- Shifty
- Julep
- Midori
- Whipper
- Toffee
- Zook
- Bully
- Walnut
- Rufus
- Cap'n
- Chili
- Squirtle
- Pee Wee
- Biscuit
- Max
- Rusty
- Rex
- Waffles
- Mr. Snuggle Pants
German Rottweiler Names
As they are dogs with deep German roots, German Rottweiler names are extremely popular. And it makes sense! German words tend to be strong, guttural and fun to shout loudly across a dog park.
- Schatz
- Bismarck
- Bruno
- Alfie
- Ozzy
- Zelig
- Hund
- Mädchen
- Junge
- Kurz
- Bärchen
- Schenecke
- Spatz
- Schnuckel
- Kaiser
- Blitz
- Krieg
- Stiefel
- Wagner
- Katze
- Krank
- Verschluss
- Klaus
- Fritz
- Gunter
- Heinrich
- Rolf
- Schwartz
- Ulf
- Brunhilde
- Mischa
- Zelda
- Britta
Badass Rottweiler Names
What you're trying to say with these is that your badass Rottweiler is more than just a family pet. He's the kind dog who will steal your girlfriend if you're not paying attention. You're looking for a name that says "this dog goes backstage with the band, then rides away on a Harley."
- Harley
- Thor
- Boss
- Diesel
- Bane
- Ripper
- Herc
- Goliath
- Rogue
- Diva
- Jinx
- Hera
- Rebel
- Starbuck
- Trinity
- Caesar
- Hawk
- Duke
- Jett
- Odin
- Knox
- Gracie
- Hogan
- Razor
- Jericho
- Tito
- Nebula
- Cassidy
- Gotti
- Mahomes
- Beatrix
- Blaze
- T-Bone
- Vader
- Sable
- Okoye
Cool Rottweiler Names
This list of cool names is for the Rottweiler who never walks around with one ear flipped inside out. She's always calm and collected. If dogs wore hats, this guy or gal would look amazing in them.
- Ferris
- Dean
- Mystique
- Fez
- Narah
- Loki
- Montana
- McLain
- Vega
- Scarlett
- Django
- Stark
- Marsellus
- Snake
- Corleone
- Dude
- Luke
- Cassidy
- Shaft
- Sundance
- Tuco
- Ripley
- Winfield
- Joker
- Indiana
- Bond
- Inigo
- Lisbeth
- Tennessee
- Neo
- Hans
- Ace
- Ash
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog