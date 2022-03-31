208 Rottweiler Names For Your Devoted Doggo

Rottweilers are some of the most recognizable dogs in the world. With their big brains and equally big hearts, these dogs have become beloved pets for experienced dog owners across the country. Rottweilers are highly trainable and make excellent pets for people who want an active, loyal doggo.

But adding a new Rottie to your family also means coming up with a name for the thicc fellow and that can sometimes be an overwhelming task. Do you want something traditional, or more unique? Something from pop culture, or something that harkens back to the Rottweiler's Germanic roots?

Well, I'm not here to pick your doggo's name for you, but consider the following lists a handy jumping off point, to help get you unstuck and thinking about your pupper's name more creatively. So enjoy and happy hunting!

Female Rottweiler Names

Female Rotties aren't wallflowers. These are strong, independent ladies with things to do and people to sniff. While you're certainly free to name your female Rottweiler "Daisy" or "Mrs. Doubtfire" or "Joni Mitchell", some names just feel too insubstantial. Try one of these on for size:

Sophia

Mia

Gianna

Scarlett

Layla

Grace

Vicki

Nova

Hannah

Addison

Willow

Lucy

Vixen

Brooklyn

Camila

Bella

Aaliyah

Ruby

Kennedy

Nefertiti

Valentina

Gabby

Neveah

Quinn

Josie

Cora

Pipe

Eva

Maddie

Jade

Athena

Eliza

Isis

Remi

Male Rottweiler Names

I'm a big believer in naming through doggie-personality rather than doggie-gender, but here again, some names just don't feel like they have the weight that male Rottweilers bring to the table. "Chad", for example.

Noah

Mason

Logan

Levi

Mateo

Luke

Asher

Leo

Lincoln

Ezra

Maverick

Miles

Nolan

Zeke

Santiago

Axel

Cooper

Angel

Roman

Kai

Parker

Jace

Javier

Silas

Damien

Dorian

Drake

Gunner

King

Rhett

Abdulla

Ahmed

Cyrus

Gideon

Hank

Cute Rottweiler Puppy Names

The caveat here is that your Rottweiler might wind up outgrowing his adorable puppy name. But then again, there's a certain charm to a 120-pound Mr. SnugglePants.

Barnum

Tinkerbell

Pez

Chalupa

Tango

Chunk

Marble

Baloo

Dude

Cosmo

Bam

Abba

Licorice

Dot

Casper

Hendrix

Little Bit

Shifty

Julep

Midori

Whipper

Toffee

Zook

Bully

Walnut

Rufus

Cap'n

Chili

Squirtle

Pee Wee

Biscuit

Max

Rusty

Rex

Waffles

Mr. Snuggle Pants

German Rottweiler Names

As they are dogs with deep German roots, German Rottweiler names are extremely popular. And it makes sense! German words tend to be strong, guttural and fun to shout loudly across a dog park.

Schatz

Bismarck

Bruno

Alfie

Ozzy

Zelig

Hund

Mädchen

Junge

Kurz

Bärchen

Schenecke

Spatz

Schnuckel

Kaiser

Blitz

Krieg

Stiefel

Wagner

Katze

Krank

Verschluss

Klaus

Fritz

Gunter

Heinrich

Rolf

Schwartz

Ulf

Brunhilde

Mischa

Zelda

Britta

Badass Rottweiler Names

What you're trying to say with these is that your badass Rottweiler is more than just a family pet. He's the kind dog who will steal your girlfriend if you're not paying attention. You're looking for a name that says "this dog goes backstage with the band, then rides away on a Harley."

Harley

Thor

Boss

Diesel

Bane

Ripper

Herc

Goliath

Rogue

Diva

Jinx

Hera

Rebel

Starbuck

Trinity

Caesar

Hawk

Duke

Jett

Odin

Knox

Gracie

Hogan

Razor

Jericho

Tito

Nebula

Cassidy

Gotti

Mahomes

Beatrix

Blaze

T-Bone

Vader

Sable

Okoye

Cool Rottweiler Names

This list of cool names is for the Rottweiler who never walks around with one ear flipped inside out. She's always calm and collected. If dogs wore hats, this guy or gal would look amazing in them.