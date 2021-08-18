140 Red Dog Names for Your Fiery Pup
Find the perfect name to suit your red dog's eye-catching coat and feisty personality!
Red is one of the rarer dog colors out there, but a huge variety of breeds can have reddish coats, from a golden retriever to a redbone coonhound. Red dogs are unique and strikingly beautiful. No matter what your new red dog's breed or personality is, you are sure to find the perfect red dog name to complement their gorgeous coloring.
Female Red Dog Names
Your feisty girl dog needs a name that reflects her playful, passionate personality.
- Poppy
- Autumn
- Sundance
- Berry
- Blush
- Rosy
- Bloom
- Carmine
- Coral
- Foxy
- Henna
- Jelly
- Peony
- Terra
- Sunset
- Valentina
- Tulip
- Arizona
- Spice
- Blossom
- Sorrell
- Corsen
- Fiona
- Flannery
- Suri
- Felicity
- Claire
- Chelsea
- Rosalie
Male Red Dog Names
Whether your boy dog is a red setter with flowing locks, a majestic Vizsla, or anything in between, one of these names might be perfect for the cardinal member of your fur family.
- Clifford
- Robin
- Blaze
- Phoenix
- Leo
- Rowan
- Archie
- Apollo
- Finch
- Fox
- Harvest
- Jasper
- Laser
- Reed
- Rory
- Sol
- Vulcan
- Clancy
- Flynn
- Garfield
- Vincent
- Keegan
- Rohan
- Rufus
- Roone
- Gogh
- Derry
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Dog Names Inspired by Famous Redheads
Fictional or famous, some of the world's favorite heroes are known for their striking red hair. Choose a name inspired by these characters and celebrities for your own little star.
- Ariel, from The Little Mermaid
- Pippi, from Pippi Longstocking
- Elmo, from Sesame Street
- Ms. Frizzle, from The Magic School Bus
- Jessica Rabbit, from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
- Anne, from Anne of Green Gables
- Annie, from Annie
- Daphne, from Scooby Doo
- Ginger Spice, from the Spice Girls
- Merida, from Brave
- Carmen Sandiego
- Raggedy Ann
- Kim Possible
- Ron, from Harry Potter
- Ginny, from Harry Potter
- Conan (O'Brien)
- Lucille (Ball)
- Kathy (Griffin)
- Molly (Ringwald)
- Ellie (Kemper)
- Reba (McEntire)
Dog Names Inspired by Shades of Red
Choose a name based on your dog's striking red coat.
- Brick
- Copper
- Crimson
- Penny
- Scarlet
- Sienna
- Ruby
- Amber
- Burgundy
- Maroon
- Russet
- Rusty
- Garnet
- Mahogany
- Rosewood
- Carnelian
- Barn
- Cerise
- Damask
- Oxblood
- Vermillion
RELATED: 190 Cool Names for Your New Dog
Dog Names Inspired by Red Food
There's nothing cuter than a dog named after a food—and there are more red foods than you might think!
- Papaya
- Pumpkin
- Habanero
- Paprika
- Melon
- Cinnamon
- Ginger
- Strawberry
- Chili
- Salsa
- Radish
- Merlot
- Pepperoni
- Cherry
- Cranberry
- Tomato
- Apple
- Current
- Grenadine
- Persimmon
- Pepper
- Sangria
- Rhubarb
- Raspberry
- Maraschino
Unique Red Dog Names
Looking for a name for your red dog that stands out from the pack?
- Redford
- Lava
- Sparks
- Maple
- Marigold
- Hibiscus
- Poinsettia
- Cardinal
- Lobster
- Mars
- Rojo, Spanish for "red"
- Rot, German for "red"
- Dearg, Irish for "red"
- Vermelho, Portuguese for "red"
- Aka, Japanese for "red"
- Rouge, French for "red"
- Rosso, Italian for "red"