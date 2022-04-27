158 Rare Dog Names for Your Exceptionally Distinctive Doggo
Few things rank as high on the excitement meter than getting a new puppy! And always in the top 5 tasks on the new puppy checklist is deciding on just the right name. Now, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Fido or Spot, but when you really want your adorable doggie to stand out, you need a diverse selection of rare dog names to choose from.
You might not go as wacky as Porkfrog (not that there's anything wrong with that), but surely some inspiration will bubble up from the list below.
Rare Female Dog Names
You know you have the bestest girl ever! Now give her a unique name that tells all who meet her the same thing.
- Uma
- Eden
- Shae
- Trinity
- Lura
- Bekke
- Zobiya
- Paisley
- Oceane
- Eula
- Ioni
- Neroli
- Sorrel
- Yumi
- Tinsley
- Ulani
- Juniper
- Besiana
- Zuri
- Gaia
Rare Male Dog Names
Not to be outdone, these gentleman monikers help your boy dog make his mark (nooo, not that way) and be memorable to all.
- Boone
- Akiro
- Faramir
- Ido
- Caradoc
- Edel
- Jabari
- Kingsley
- Naveen
- Brayan
- Sire
- Ellery
- Sergio
- Kanaan
- Wesson
- Brock
- Omari
- Prentice
- Tripp
- Wiatt
Cute Rare Dog Names for Your Unique Puppy
Is being 'totes adorbs' still a thing? How about totally winsome? Whatever your new fluffball has to offer in the cuteness department, they'll have a name to match.
- Astra
- Poppy
- Sage
- Inky
- Lore
- Snowdrop
- Uggie
- Kiki
- Lumi
- Bee
- Fable
- Ziggy
- Soot
- Posie
- Lyra
- Gorky
- Birdie
- Sincere
Rare Big Dog Names
When it's important to make a bold statement 'cause your dawg is no shrinking violet!
- Dozer
- Atlas
- Slade
- Block
- Gunner
- Cosmo
- Axton
- Leonel
- Zephyr
- Daxton
- Epic
- Oberon
- Rockafella
- Marvel
- Valiant
- Axel
- Bartleby
Cool Rare Dog Names
Is your doggo a total GOAT ('greatest of all time'?) Of course! Then you need a rare dog name that no one else has (unless, of course, they've read this list).
- Ceza
- Zayd
- Guy
- Slade
- Dax
- Aja
- Velvette
- Jazz
- Takoda
- Sable
- Kyro
- Vesper
- Flint
- Ryker
- Bexley
- Gucci
- Lava
- Carbon
- Sevyn
- Banksy
- Kyler
- Quest
- Niko
- Iker
- Brecken
- Mercedes
- Zya
- Minka
- Vegas
Rare One-Syllable Dog Names
Few words are necessary to make a point with your phenomenal pooch.
- Cade
- Bray
- Zane
- Gage
- Love
- Chet
- Noor
- Jai
- Yale
- Skye
- Kit
- Jace
- Liv
- Park
- Van
- Rain
- Lit
- Gem
- Hud
- Blue
- Lane
- Vale
- Taj
- Wyn
- Rue
- Pax
- Chase
- Luz
Rare Dog Names From Books, TV, and Movies
Although these names are inspired by secondary characters, your dog will take the lead every time!
- Mercutio (Romeo and Juliet)
- Frozone (The Incredibles)
- Mrs. Whatsit (A Wrinkle in Time)
- Cressida (Bridgerton)
- Thug Yoda (Insecure)
- Renfield (Dracula)
- Taystee (Orange is the New Black)
- Cinna (The Hunger Games series)
- Eowyn (Lord of the Rings)
- Q (James Bond series)
- Emerson (Pushing Daisies)
- Pepa (Encanto)
- Book (Firefly)
- Kenji (Shatter Me series)
- Sancho Panza (Don Quixote)
- Chidi (The Good Place)
- Mr. Pepper (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things)
- Padme (Star Wars series)
- Cuffy (Deacon King Kong)
- Korg (Thor: Ragnarok)
- Araminta (Crazy Rich Asians)
- Rogelio (Jane the Virgin)
- Evil Butler (Downton Abbey)
- Mrs. Prysselius (Pippy Longstocking)
- Coach Beard (Ted Lasso)
- Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy series)