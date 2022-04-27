158 Rare Dog Names for Your Exceptionally Distinctive Doggo

Have a special pooch? (Aren’t they all?) One of these names will surely highlight their individuality.

Few things rank as high on the excitement meter than getting a new puppy! And always in the top 5 tasks on the new puppy checklist is deciding on just the right name. Now, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Fido or Spot, but when you really want your adorable doggie to stand out, you need a diverse selection of rare dog names to choose from.

You might not go as wacky as Porkfrog (not that there's anything wrong with that), but surely some inspiration will bubble up from the list below.

Rare Female Dog Names

You know you have the bestest girl ever! Now give her a unique name that tells all who meet her the same thing.

Uma

Eden

Shae

Trinity

Lura

Bekke

Zobiya

Paisley

Oceane

Eula

Ioni

Neroli

Sorrel

Yumi

Tinsley

Ulani

Juniper

Besiana

Zuri

Gaia

Rare Male Dog Names

Not to be outdone, these gentleman monikers help your boy dog make his mark (nooo, not that way) and be memorable to all.

Boone

Akiro

Faramir

Ido

Caradoc

Edel

Jabari

Kingsley

Naveen

Brayan

Sire

Ellery

Sergio

Kanaan

Wesson

Brock

Omari

Prentice

Tripp

Wiatt

Cute Rare Dog Names for Your Unique Puppy

Is being 'totes adorbs' still a thing? How about totally winsome? Whatever your new fluffball has to offer in the cuteness department, they'll have a name to match.

Astra

Poppy

Sage

Inky

Lore

Snowdrop

Uggie

Kiki

Lumi

Bee

Fable

Ziggy

Soot

Posie

Lyra

Gorky

Birdie

Sincere

Rare Big Dog Names

When it's important to make a bold statement 'cause your dawg is no shrinking violet!

Dozer

Atlas

Slade

Block

Gunner

Cosmo

Axton

Leonel

Zephyr

Daxton

Epic

Oberon

Rockafella

Marvel

Valiant

Axel

Bartleby

Cool Rare Dog Names

Is your doggo a total GOAT ('greatest of all time'?) Of course! Then you need a rare dog name that no one else has (unless, of course, they've read this list).

Ceza

Zayd

Guy

Slade

Dax

Aja

Velvette

Jazz

Takoda

Sable

Kyro

Vesper

Flint

Ryker

Bexley

Gucci

Lava

Carbon

Sevyn

Banksy

Kyler

Quest

Niko

Iker

Brecken

Mercedes

Zya

Minka

Vegas

Rare One-Syllable Dog Names

Few words are necessary to make a point with your phenomenal pooch.

Cade

Bray

Zane

Gage

Love

Chet

Noor

Jai

Yale

Skye

Kit

Jace

Liv

Park

Van

Rain

Lit

Gem

Hud

Blue

Lane

Vale

Taj

Wyn

Rue

Pax

Chase

Luz

Rare Dog Names From Books, TV, and Movies

Although these names are inspired by secondary characters, your dog will take the lead every time!