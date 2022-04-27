158 Rare Dog Names for Your Exceptionally Distinctive Doggo

Have a special pooch? (Aren’t they all?) One of these names will surely highlight their individuality.
By Tracey L. Kelley April 27, 2022
Few things rank as high on the excitement meter than getting a new puppy! And always in the top 5 tasks on the new puppy checklist is deciding on just the right name. Now, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Fido or Spot, but when you really want your adorable doggie to stand out, you need a diverse selection of rare dog names to choose from.

You might not go as wacky as Porkfrog (not that there's anything wrong with that), but surely some inspiration will bubble up from the list below.

Rare Female Dog Names

You know you have the bestest girl ever! Now give her a unique name that tells all who meet her the same thing.

  • Uma
  • Eden
  • Shae
  • Trinity
  • Lura
  • Bekke
  • Zobiya
  • Paisley
  • Oceane
  • Eula
  • Ioni
  • Neroli
  • Sorrel
  • Yumi
  • Tinsley
  • Ulani
  • Juniper
  • Besiana
  • Zuri
  • Gaia 

Rare Male Dog Names

Not to be outdone, these gentleman monikers help your boy dog make his mark (nooo, not that way) and be memorable to all.

  • Boone
  • Akiro
  • Faramir
  • Ido
  • Caradoc
  • Edel
  • Jabari
  • Kingsley
  • Naveen
  • Brayan
  • Sire
  • Ellery
  • Sergio
  • Kanaan
  • Wesson
  • Brock
  • Omari
  • Prentice
  • Tripp
  • Wiatt 

Cute Rare Dog Names for Your Unique Puppy

Is being 'totes adorbs' still a thing? How about totally winsome? Whatever your new fluffball has to offer in the cuteness department, they'll have a name to match.

  • Astra
  • Poppy
  • Sage
  • Inky
  • Lore
  • Snowdrop
  • Uggie
  • Kiki
  • Lumi
  • Bee
  • Fable
  • Ziggy
  • Soot
  • Posie
  • Lyra
  • Gorky
  • Birdie
  • Sincere 

Rare Big Dog Names

When it's important to make a bold statement 'cause your dawg is no shrinking violet!

  • Dozer
  • Atlas
  • Slade
  • Block
  • Gunner
  • Cosmo
  • Axton
  • Leonel
  • Zephyr
  • Daxton
  • Epic
  • Oberon
  • Rockafella
  • Marvel
  • Valiant
  • Axel
  • Bartleby 

Cool Rare Dog Names

Is your doggo a total GOAT ('greatest of all time'?) Of course! Then you need a rare dog name that no one else has (unless, of course, they've read this list).

  • Ceza
  • Zayd
  • Guy
  • Slade
  • Dax
  • Aja
  • Velvette
  • Jazz
  • Takoda
  • Sable
  • Kyro
  • Vesper
  • Flint
  • Ryker
  • Bexley
  • Gucci
  • Lava
  • Carbon
  • Sevyn
  • Banksy
  • Kyler
  • Quest
  • Niko
  • Iker
  • Brecken
  • Mercedes
  • Zya
  • Minka
  • Vegas 

Rare One-Syllable Dog Names

Few words are necessary to make a point with your phenomenal pooch.

  • Cade
  • Bray
  • Zane
  • Gage
  • Love
  • Chet
  • Noor
  • Jai
  • Yale
  • Skye
  • Kit
  • Jace
  • Liv
  • Park
  • Van
  • Rain
  • Lit
  • Gem
  • Hud
  • Blue
  • Lane
  • Vale
  • Taj
  • Wyn
  • Rue
  • Pax
  • Chase
  • Luz 

Rare Dog Names From Books, TV, and Movies

Although these names are inspired by secondary characters, your dog will take the lead every time!

  • Mercutio (Romeo and Juliet)
  • Frozone (The Incredibles)
  • Mrs. Whatsit (A Wrinkle in Time)
  • Cressida (Bridgerton)
  • Thug Yoda (Insecure)
  • Renfield (Dracula)
  • Taystee (Orange is the New Black)
  • Cinna (The Hunger Games series)
  • Eowyn (Lord of the Rings)
  • Q (James Bond series)
  • Emerson (Pushing Daisies)
  • Pepa (Encanto)
  • Book (Firefly)
  • Kenji (Shatter Me series)
  • Sancho Panza (Don Quixote)
  • Chidi (The Good Place)
  • Mr. Pepper (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things)
  • Padme (Star Wars series)
  • Cuffy (Deacon King Kong)
  • Korg (Thor: Ragnarok)
  • Araminta (Crazy Rich Asians)
  • Rogelio (Jane the Virgin)
  • Evil Butler (Downton Abbey)
  • Mrs. Prysselius (Pippy Longstocking)
  • Coach Beard (Ted Lasso)
  • Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy series) 

