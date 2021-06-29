250+ of the Best Names for Your Roly-Poly Pug Pal
The Latin phrase multum in parvo—meaning “much in little”—is often said to be the pug’s motto. Good luck finding a name that matches their huge personality!
Affectionate, playful, and highly emotive, pugs are adored by folks around the world. These sweet lap dogs are one of the oldest known dog breeds, originating from China around 400 BCE. It's said that they were favorite companions of many Chinese emperors. This could be because pugs were considered good luck, as their recognizable forehead wrinkles resembled the Chinese character for "prince." It wasn't until the early 19th century, however, that pugs were popularized in the West, largely due to Queen Victoria's notable fondness for them.
Their large round heads, expressive eyes, and wrinkled brow make pugs instantly recognizable as the doting and lovable companions they are. Choose the perfect name for your new pug to suit their characteristics and charm!
Cutest Pug Names
With their tiny tails and wide eyes, pugs are universally and undeniably cute. Choose one of these dog names to express just how adorable your new pal is.
- Angel
- Cricket
- Lottie
- Biscuit
- Goose
- Noodle
- Pip
- Sprout
- Belle
- Muffin
- Socks
- Bambi
- Eloise
- Button
- Freckles
- Boots
- Cheerio
- Sprinkles
- Pompom
- Buttercup
- Cupcake
Female Pug Names
Find the perfect name for your sweet and expressive girl pug!
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Lola
- Stella
- Olive
- Gracie
- Sophie
- Kandy
- Penny
- Ellie
- Alena
- Layla
- Izzy
- Mia
- Effie
- Delilah
- Cherry
- Amelia
- Zoe
- Ruby
- Tilly
- Dolly
- Ivy
- Faith
- Cleo
- Lily
- Maggie
- Luna
- Esme
Male Pug Names
These names for sociable, loving boy pugs are too sweet.
- Frankie
- Otis
- Louie
- Milo
- Leo
- Teddy
- Felix
- Hugo
- Dexter
- Theo
- Charlie
- Julian
- Isaac
- Ezra
- Everett
- Kai
- Micah
- Rowan
- Eli
- Sawyer
- Myles
- Jamie
- Finn
- Blake
- Jasper
- Nico
- Percy
- Cecil
Funny Pug Names
Pugs' human-like expressions make them one of the more comedic pets you can have. If your pug has a sense of humor to match yours, try one of these punny names for them!
- Pugsly
- Puggles
- Pugzilla
- Barkley
- Pug Bug
- Snuggle Pug
- Pugsworth
- Pugerella
- Snuffleupugus
- Pug Boat
- Love Pug
- Pugasaurus
- Mister Pugglesworth
Names for Black Pugs
Black pugs, with their shiny, solid coats, are one of the rarer colors of pugs. Choose a name inspired by their remarkable black-velvet coloring.
- Raven
- Ash
- Charcoal
- Shadow
- Noir
- Onyx
- Ink
- Ember
- Obsidian
- Midnight
- Blackberry
- Eclipse
- Velvet
- Graphite
- Licorice
- Nightshade
- Salem
- Twilight
- Soot
- Smoke
- Phantom
- Moonbeam
- Panda
- Cinder
- Flint
- Jet
Names for Brown Pugs
Brown pugs are the most common color of pugs. Their shiny, short coats can range from a light fawn color to a slightly darker apricot. Brown pugs will have a black mask and black ears that contrast their tan coats.
- Amber
- Fawn
- Coco
- Beach
- Amaretto
- Mocha
- Clove
- Nutmeg
- Copper
- Almond
- Ginger
- Sandy
- Saffron
- Hazel
- Autumn
- Honey
- Bear
- Suede
- Cinnamon
- Peanut
- Bean
- Caramel
- Coconut
Nerdy Pug Names
Intelligent, serious, and highly adaptable, pugs are perfectly suited to one of these geeked out names.
- Bones
- Link
- Zelda
- Yoshi
- Anakin
- Leia
- Kylo
- Rey
- Chewie
- Frodo
- Gimli
- Pippin
- Merry
- Legolas
- Aragorn
- Uhura
- Edison
- Einstein
- Hawking
- Tardis
- Helix
- Comet
- Cosmos
- Gizmo
- Ripley
- Java
- Byte
- Cyber
- Data
Unusual Pug Names
An unusual dog needs an unusual name! Try one of these for your quirky pug companion.
- Mopshond, the Dutch word for pug
- Carlin(e), the French word for pug
- Doguillo, the Spanish word for pug
- Bonsai
- Echo
- Disco
- Bumble
- Jinkx
- Beauregard
- Oolong
- Pluto
- Beedal
- Fern
Famous Pug Names
Maybe you're looking for some real-life inspiration? Try one of these well-known pug names, from characters in movies to celebrity pets, and, of course, pugs who are celebrities in their own right.
- Patrick (Patrick)
- Mittens (The Campaign)
- Poundcake (The Campaign)
- Percy (Pocahontas)
- Mel (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Otis (The Adventures of Milo and Otis)
- Frank (Men in Black)
- Bess (The West Wing)
- Mops, Marie-Antoinette's pug
- Pompey, who famously saved Prince William of Holland's life
- Olga, one of Queen Victoria's pugs
- Sabrina, Billy Joel's pug
- Oliver, one of designer Valentino's pugs
- Roxy, Ted Dansen's pug
- Vinny, the rock-climbing pug
- Doug, the social media star
- Loulou, the influencer
- Homer, the fashionista
- Pickles the drag queen pug