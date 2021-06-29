The Latin phrase multum in parvo—meaning “much in little”—is often said to be the pug’s motto. Good luck finding a name that matches their huge personality!

250+ of the Best Names for Your Roly-Poly Pug Pal

Affectionate, playful, and highly emotive, pugs are adored by folks around the world. These sweet lap dogs are one of the oldest known dog breeds, originating from China around 400 BCE. It's said that they were favorite companions of many Chinese emperors. This could be because pugs were considered good luck, as their recognizable forehead wrinkles resembled the Chinese character for "prince." It wasn't until the early 19th century, however, that pugs were popularized in the West, largely due to Queen Victoria's notable fondness for them.

Their large round heads, expressive eyes, and wrinkled brow make pugs instantly recognizable as the doting and lovable companions they are. Choose the perfect name for your new pug to suit their characteristics and charm!

Cutest Pug Names

With their tiny tails and wide eyes, pugs are universally and undeniably cute. Choose one of these dog names to express just how adorable your new pal is.

Angel

Cricket

Lottie

Biscuit

Goose

Noodle

Pip

Sprout

Belle

Muffin

Socks

Bambi

Eloise

Button

Freckles

Boots

Cheerio

Sprinkles

Pompom

Buttercup

Cupcake

Female Pug Names

Find the perfect name for your sweet and expressive girl pug!

Bella

Daisy

Lucy

Lola

Stella

Olive

Gracie

Sophie

Kandy

Penny

Ellie

Alena

Layla

Izzy

Mia

Effie

Delilah

Cherry

Amelia

Zoe

Ruby

Tilly

Dolly

Ivy

Faith

Cleo

Lily

Maggie

Luna

Esme

Male Pug Names

These names for sociable, loving boy pugs are too sweet.

Frankie

Otis

Louie

Milo

Leo

Teddy

Felix

Hugo

Dexter

Theo

Charlie

Julian

Isaac

Ezra

Everett

Kai

Micah

Rowan

Eli

Sawyer

Myles

Jamie

Finn

Blake

Jasper

Nico

Percy

Cecil

Funny Pug Names

Pugs' human-like expressions make them one of the more comedic pets you can have. If your pug has a sense of humor to match yours, try one of these punny names for them!

Pugsly

Puggles

Pugzilla

Barkley

Pug Bug

Snuggle Pug

Pugsworth

Pugerella

Snuffleupugus

Pug Boat

Love Pug

Pugasaurus

Mister Pugglesworth

Names for Black Pugs

Black pugs, with their shiny, solid coats, are one of the rarer colors of pugs. Choose a name inspired by their remarkable black-velvet coloring.

Raven

Ash

Charcoal

Shadow

Noir

Onyx

Ink

Ember

Obsidian

Midnight

Blackberry

Eclipse

Velvet

Graphite

Licorice

Nightshade

Salem

Twilight

Soot

Smoke

Phantom

Moonbeam

Panda

Cinder

Flint

Jet

Names for Brown Pugs

Brown pugs are the most common color of pugs. Their shiny, short coats can range from a light fawn color to a slightly darker apricot. Brown pugs will have a black mask and black ears that contrast their tan coats.

Amber

Fawn

Coco

Beach

Amaretto

Mocha

Clove

Nutmeg

Copper

Almond

Ginger

Sandy

Saffron

Hazel

Autumn

Honey

Bear

Suede

Cinnamon

Peanut

Bean

Caramel

Coconut

Nerdy Pug Names

Intelligent, serious, and highly adaptable, pugs are perfectly suited to one of these geeked out names.

Bones

Link

Zelda

Yoshi

Anakin

Leia

Kylo

Rey

Chewie

Frodo

Gimli

Pippin

Merry

Legolas

Aragorn

Uhura

Edison

Einstein

Hawking

Tardis

Helix

Comet

Cosmos

Gizmo

Ripley

Java

Byte

Cyber

Data

Unusual Pug Names

An unusual dog needs an unusual name! Try one of these for your quirky pug companion.

Mopshond, the Dutch word for pug

Carlin(e), the French word for pug

Doguillo, the Spanish word for pug

Bonsai

Echo

Disco

Bumble

Jinkx

Beauregard

Oolong

Pluto

Beedal

Fern

Famous Pug Names

Maybe you're looking for some real-life inspiration? Try one of these well-known pug names, from characters in movies to celebrity pets, and, of course, pugs who are celebrities in their own right.