Naming Your Puppy: 180+ Popular Dog Names from Axl to Zeus

Choose the perfect name for your new puppy from this list of the most popular dog names, inspired by movies, mythology, music, Disney characters, and more.
By Lola Augustine Brown Updated August 09, 2022
Credit: KCULP / Adobe Stock

Choosing a name for your new puppy is a big task. You want to pick a name that suits your new dog's personality and works well when you are training and caring for them. 

For practical reasons, short and sweet works best for dog names. They're easier for your dog to recognize and easier on you when you have to call them out repeatedly at the dog park. It's best to  avoid names that sound like commands as that can be confusing for your dog and always test any name out for a couple of days to make sure it fits. 

The most popular dog names are often human ones, or dog names that have been around for decades. You can also find inspiration in TV and movies, mythology, your favorite foods, sports teams, or anything really.

When you decide on a name, use it often and with plenty of praise and during play sessions so your puppy learns the name is theirs all the time and not just when they've done something wrong. 

Here are 181 popular dog names to inspire you:

Corgis are just as friendly as they look, thanks to their perky ears and natural smiles.
| Credit: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty

Most Popular Female Dog Names

These popular names for girl dogs are simple, short, and just as sweet as your new pup's personality.

  • Bella
  • Luna
  • Zoe
  • Lily
  • Lola
  • Stella
  • Emma
  • Lucy
  • Sadie
  • Millie
  • Coco
  • Maggie
  • Molly
  • Daisy
  • Bailey
  • Maya
  • Roxy
  • Chloe

Most Popular Male Dog Names 

Who says popular has to be basic? Common names like Max and Charlie may top the list, but Loki and Diesel are popular names that still stand out from the crowd.

  • Rocky
  • Scout
  • Cooper
  • Max
  • Charlie
  • Milo
  • Buddy
  • Bear
  • Leo
  • Duke
  • Teddy
  • Tucker
  • Koda
  • Loki
  • Rufus
  • Bandit
  • Diesel
  • Finn
  • Beau
  • Oliver

Popular Dog Names from TV and Movies

Already picturing future cozy movie nights with your pup? Consider a name from a dog on the big screen.

  • Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
  • Milo (The Mask)
  • Comet (Full House)
  • Cheddar (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
  • Sandy (Annie)
  • Baxter (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)
  • Eddie (Frasier)
  • Flash (Dukes of Hazzard)
  • Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
  • Benji (Benji)

Popular Foodie-Inspired Dog Names

If there's one thing people and dogs have in common, it's our mutual love for food. These food-inspired names are some of the more popular picks.

  • Pepper
  • Pumpkin
  • Ginger
  • Java
  • Bud
  • Cinnamon
  • Jameson
  • Oreo
  • Whiskey
  • Nacho
  • Cookie
  • Olive
  • Mocha
  • Sugar
  • Peanut
  • Chip
  • Chewy
  • Biscuit
  • Peaches
  • Noodle

Credit: Getty

Popular Dog Names for Southern Dogs

A perfect fit for your southern belle or beau.

  • Rhett
  • Bandit
  • Beaux
  • Sawyer
  • Colonel
  • Parker
  • Gunner
  • Jackson
  • Memphis
  • Rye
  • Blanche
  • Dixie
  • Harper
  • Lexie
  • Sadie
  • Magnolia
  • Savannah
  • Shelby

Popular Music-Inspired Dog Names 

Take some inspiration from one of these iconic performers.

  • Dolly
  • Elvis
  • Buddy
  • Zeppelin
  • Bowie
  • Axl
  • Cash
  • Jagger
  • Whitney
  • Hendrix
  • Billy
  • Harry
  • Aretha
  • Demi
  • Britney
  • Ari
  • Elton

Popular Dog Names That Are Totally Adorable

Even if your pup won't be tiny forever, they'll always be adorable. Give them a cute name to match!

  • Gidget
  • Button
  • Cricket
  • Socks
  • Mr. Waffles
  • Cupcake
  • Winnie
  • Penny 
  • Pippa

Popular Dog Names Inspired by Disney Pups

Love the Magic Kingdom? Choose a name inspired by one of Disney's popular pooches.

  • Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
  • Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)
  • Bruno (Cinderella)
  • Bolt (Bolt)
  • Lady (Lady and the Tramp)
  • Nana (Peter Pan)
  • Napoleon (The Aristocrats)
  • Sparky (Frankenweenie)
  • Buster (Toy Story)
  • Dante (Coco)
  • Pluto
  • Goofy

Popular Names for Dogs Inspired by U.S. Cities 

Whether you've visited or not, these popular cities double as unique dog names.

  • Denver
  • Vegas
  • Phoenix
  • Philly
  • Austin
  • Charlotte
  • Diego
  • Jose
  • Nash
  • Charlotte
  • Dallas
  • Houston

Popular Dog Names for Spunky, Energetic Dogs

If you have an active dog who can run laps like nobody's business, consider a feisty name to match their personality.

  • Marley
  • Ricochet
  • Chewie
  • Barkley
  • Spot
  • Trouble
  • Rascal
  • Maverick
  • Stallion
  • Rocco
  • Boomer
  • Tank

Credit: Jiri Rozporka / EyeEm / Getty

Popular Names for Black Dogs

Sleek and mysterious, these gorgeous names suit a dark coat. 

  • Shadow
  • Lucifer
  • Vader
  • Domino
  • Guinness
  • Jett
  • Raven
  • Storm
  • Velvet
  • Onyx
  • Echo
  • Bullet
  • Cosmos

Popular Dog Names from Mythology

Mythological dog names are some of the most unique popular picks! 

  • Zeus
  • Odin
  • Apollo
  • Thor
  • Athena
  • Gaia
  • Hercules
  • Juno
  • Venus
  • Hermes

Popular Toy Dog Names 

Good things come in small packages, so pick an adorably tiny name to fit your pooch's stature.

  • Tinkerbell
  • Button
  • Fifi
  • Itsy
  • Bonbon
  • Pixie
  • Minnie
  • Sweetpea
  • Trixie
  • PeeWee

