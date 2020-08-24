Naming Your Puppy: 180+ Popular Dog Names from Axl to Zeus
Choosing a name for your new puppy is a big task. You want to pick a name that suits your new dog's personality and works well when you are training and caring for them.
For practical reasons, short and sweet works best for dog names. They're easier for your dog to recognize and easier on you when you have to call them out repeatedly at the dog park. It's best to avoid names that sound like commands as that can be confusing for your dog and always test any name out for a couple of days to make sure it fits.
The most popular dog names are often human ones, or dog names that have been around for decades. You can also find inspiration in TV and movies, mythology, your favorite foods, sports teams, or anything really.
When you decide on a name, use it often and with plenty of praise and during play sessions so your puppy learns the name is theirs all the time and not just when they've done something wrong.
Here are 181 popular dog names to inspire you:
Most Popular Female Dog Names
These popular names for girl dogs are simple, short, and just as sweet as your new pup's personality.
- Bella
- Luna
- Zoe
- Lily
- Lola
- Stella
- Emma
- Lucy
- Sadie
- Millie
- Coco
- Maggie
- Molly
- Daisy
- Bailey
- Maya
- Roxy
- Chloe
Most Popular Male Dog Names
Who says popular has to be basic? Common names like Max and Charlie may top the list, but Loki and Diesel are popular names that still stand out from the crowd.
- Rocky
- Scout
- Cooper
- Max
- Charlie
- Milo
- Buddy
- Bear
- Leo
- Duke
- Teddy
- Tucker
- Koda
- Loki
- Rufus
- Bandit
- Diesel
- Finn
- Beau
- Oliver
RELATED: 250 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Popular Dog Names from TV and Movies
Already picturing future cozy movie nights with your pup? Consider a name from a dog on the big screen.
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Milo (The Mask)
- Comet (Full House)
- Cheddar (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Sandy (Annie)
- Baxter (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)
- Eddie (Frasier)
- Flash (Dukes of Hazzard)
- Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Benji (Benji)
Popular Foodie-Inspired Dog Names
If there's one thing people and dogs have in common, it's our mutual love for food. These food-inspired names are some of the more popular picks.
- Pepper
- Pumpkin
- Ginger
- Java
- Bud
- Cinnamon
- Jameson
- Oreo
- Whiskey
- Nacho
- Cookie
- Olive
- Mocha
- Sugar
- Peanut
- Chip
- Chewy
- Biscuit
- Peaches
- Noodle
Popular Dog Names for Southern Dogs
A perfect fit for your southern belle or beau.
- Rhett
- Bandit
- Beaux
- Sawyer
- Colonel
- Parker
- Gunner
- Jackson
- Memphis
- Rye
- Blanche
- Dixie
- Harper
- Lexie
- Sadie
- Magnolia
- Savannah
- Shelby
Popular Music-Inspired Dog Names
Take some inspiration from one of these iconic performers.
- Dolly
- Elvis
- Buddy
- Zeppelin
- Bowie
- Axl
- Cash
- Jagger
- Whitney
- Hendrix
- Billy
- Harry
- Aretha
- Demi
- Britney
- Ari
- Elton
Popular Dog Names That Are Totally Adorable
Even if your pup won't be tiny forever, they'll always be adorable. Give them a cute name to match!
- Gidget
- Button
- Cricket
- Socks
- Mr. Waffles
- Cupcake
- Winnie
- Penny
- Pippa
Popular Dog Names Inspired by Disney Pups
Love the Magic Kingdom? Choose a name inspired by one of Disney's popular pooches.
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
- Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)
- Bruno (Cinderella)
- Bolt (Bolt)
- Lady (Lady and the Tramp)
- Nana (Peter Pan)
- Napoleon (The Aristocrats)
- Sparky (Frankenweenie)
- Buster (Toy Story)
- Dante (Coco)
- Pluto
- Goofy
RELATED: 160 Magical Disney-Inspired Dog Names Perfect for Your Pup
Popular Names for Dogs Inspired by U.S. Cities
Whether you've visited or not, these popular cities double as unique dog names.
- Denver
- Vegas
- Phoenix
- Philly
- Austin
- Charlotte
- Diego
- Jose
- Nash
- Charlotte
- Dallas
- Houston
Popular Dog Names for Spunky, Energetic Dogs
If you have an active dog who can run laps like nobody's business, consider a feisty name to match their personality.
- Marley
- Ricochet
- Chewie
- Barkley
- Spot
- Trouble
- Rascal
- Maverick
- Stallion
- Rocco
- Boomer
- Tank
Popular Names for Black Dogs
Sleek and mysterious, these gorgeous names suit a dark coat.
- Shadow
- Lucifer
- Vader
- Domino
- Guinness
- Jett
- Raven
- Storm
- Velvet
- Onyx
- Echo
- Bullet
- Cosmos
Popular Dog Names from Mythology
Mythological dog names are some of the most unique popular picks!
- Zeus
- Odin
- Apollo
- Thor
- Athena
- Gaia
- Hercules
- Juno
- Venus
- Hermes
Popular Toy Dog Names
Good things come in small packages, so pick an adorably tiny name to fit your pooch's stature.
- Tinkerbell
- Button
- Fifi
- Itsy
- Bonbon
- Pixie
- Minnie
- Sweetpea
- Trixie
- PeeWee