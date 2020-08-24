Choose the perfect name for your new puppy from this list of the most popular dog names, inspired by movies, mythology, music, Disney characters, and more.

Choosing a name for your new puppy is a big task. You want to pick a name that suits your new dog's personality and works well when you are training and caring for them.

For practical reasons, short and sweet works best for dog names. They're easier for your dog to recognize and easier on you when you have to call them out repeatedly at the dog park. It's best to avoid names that sound like commands as that can be confusing for your dog and always test any name out for a couple of days to make sure it fits.

When you decide on a name, use it often and with plenty of praise and during play sessions so your puppy learns the name is theirs all the time and not just when they've done something wrong.

Here are 181 popular dog names to inspire you:

Most Popular Female Dog Names

These popular names for girl dogs are simple, short, and just as sweet as your new pup's personality.

Bella

Luna

Zoe

Lily

Lola

Stella

Emma

Lucy

Sadie

Millie

Coco

Maggie

Molly

Daisy

Bailey

Maya

Roxy

Chloe

Most Popular Male Dog Names

Who says popular has to be basic? Common names like Max and Charlie may top the list, but Loki and Diesel are popular names that still stand out from the crowd.

Rocky

Scout

Cooper

Max

Charlie

Milo

Buddy

Bear

Leo

Duke

Teddy

Tucker

Koda

Loki

Rufus

Bandit

Diesel

Finn

Beau

Oliver

Popular Dog Names from TV and Movies

Already picturing future cozy movie nights with your pup? Consider a name from a dog on the big screen.

Bruiser (Legally Blonde)

Milo (The Mask)

Comet (Full House)

Cheddar (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sandy (Annie)

Baxter (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)

Eddie (Frasier)

Flash (Dukes of Hazzard)

Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)

Benji (Benji)

Popular Foodie-Inspired Dog Names

If there's one thing people and dogs have in common, it's our mutual love for food. These food-inspired names are some of the more popular picks.

Pepper

Pumpkin

Ginger

Java

Bud

Cinnamon

Jameson

Oreo

Whiskey

Nacho

Cookie

Olive

Mocha

Sugar

Peanut

Chip

Chewy

Biscuit

Peaches

Noodle

Popular Dog Names for Southern Dogs

A perfect fit for your southern belle or beau.

Rhett

Bandit

Beaux

Sawyer

Colonel

Parker

Gunner

Jackson

Memphis

Rye

Blanche

Dixie

Harper

Lexie

Sadie

Magnolia

Savannah

Shelby

Popular Music-Inspired Dog Names

Take some inspiration from one of these iconic performers.

Dolly

Elvis

Buddy

Zeppelin

Bowie

Axl

Cash

Jagger

Whitney

Hendrix

Billy

Harry

Aretha

Demi

Britney

Ari

Elton

Popular Dog Names That Are Totally Adorable

Even if your pup won't be tiny forever, they'll always be adorable. Give them a cute name to match!

Gidget

Button

Cricket

Socks

Mr. Waffles

Cupcake

Winnie

Penny

Pippa

Popular Dog Names Inspired by Disney Pups

Love the Magic Kingdom? Choose a name inspired by one of Disney's popular pooches.

Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)

Bruno (Cinderella)

Bolt (Bolt)

Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Nana (Peter Pan)

Napoleon (The Aristocrats)

Sparky (Frankenweenie)

Buster (Toy Story)

Dante (Coco)

Pluto

Goofy

Popular Names for Dogs Inspired by U.S. Cities

Whether you've visited or not, these popular cities double as unique dog names.

Denver

Vegas

Phoenix

Philly

Austin

Charlotte

Diego

Jose

Nash

Charlotte

Dallas

Houston

Popular Dog Names for Spunky, Energetic Dogs

If you have an active dog who can run laps like nobody's business, consider a feisty name to match their personality.

Marley

Ricochet

Chewie

Barkley

Spot

Trouble

Rascal

Maverick

Stallion

Rocco

Boomer

Tank

Popular Names for Black Dogs

Sleek and mysterious, these gorgeous names suit a dark coat.

Shadow

Lucifer

Vader

Domino

Guinness

Jett

Raven

Storm

Velvet

Onyx

Echo

Bullet

Cosmos

Popular Dog Names from Mythology

Mythological dog names are some of the most unique popular picks!

Zeus

Odin

Apollo

Thor

Athena

Gaia

Hercules

Juno

Venus

Hermes

Popular Toy Dog Names

Good things come in small packages, so pick an adorably tiny name to fit your pooch's stature.