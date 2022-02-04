108 Poodle Names for Your Curly Canine Companion

You don't have to go searching very hard for a perfect poodle name. We've done the heavy lifting for you! Scour our curated list to find the right name for your pup.
By Maddie Topliff February 04, 2022
Poodles are excellent dogs who should be shown off, whether in a dog show or in the living room while your friends are over. One way to honor your new posh poodle is to give them the right name.

Every poodle name should match the breed's demeanor—a perfect mix of intelligent and beloved. Here are some ideas to help get the ball rolling.

Girl Poodle Names

Did someone order some fancy feminine flair?

  • Jessica
  • Guinevere
  • Constance
  • Anastasia
  • Sophia
  • Bonnie
  • Victoria
  • Daphne
  • Giselle
  • Lydia
  • Penelope (writer's favorite)
  • Felicity
  • Trixie
  • Claire
  • Mabel
  • Elizabeth
  • Agatha
  • Portia
  • Alice

Boy Poodle Names

Make these regal names relatable!

  • Shaun
  • Briarwood
  • Radcliff
  • Beau
  • Maximillian
  • Stanley
  • Fabian
  • Thomas
  • Chauncy
  • Sir
  • Bennet
  • Sebastian
  • Humphrey
  • James
  • Rupert
  • Jack
  • Finnegan
  • Winston
  • Gregory
  • Mr. Business

Cute Names for Toy Poodles

Less serious, but perfect for any tiny baby dog.

  • Button
  • Bear
  • Peanut
  • Floof
  • Cheerio
  • Dopey
  • Pal
  • Bebe
  • Fuzz
  • Snow
  • Curly
  • Cutie
  • Teddy
  • Noodle
  • Potato
  • Butter
  • Dolly
  • Bunny
  • Milkshake
  • Puddin'
  • Panda
  • Jazzy

Unusual Poodle Names

We hit shuffle for your extra unique pup.

  • Imogen
  • Violet
  • Rome
  • Bea
  • Fatima
  • Nora
  • Diana
  • Marlow
  • Columbia
  • Alden
  • Esmé
  • Indigo
  • Jordana
  • Larkin
  • Becks

Cool Names for Black Poodles

If your poodle pup is a midnight beauty, one of these names might make a perfect fit.

  • Blackjack
  • Star
  • Pepper
  • Flint
  • Mamba
  • Thunder
  • Olive
  • Sharpie
  • Licorice
  • Ebony
  • Raven
  • Coal
  • Blackberry
  • Rook
  • Smokey
  • Panther

French Names for Poodles

It's only right—France claims the poodle as their own!

  • Fleur
  • Juliette
  • Monet
  • Jacqueline
  • Antoine
  • Zoe
  • Mathis
  • Lea
  • Elise
  • Gabriel
  • Luq
  • Emilien
  • Theo
  • Marin
  • Chloe
  • Héloïse

