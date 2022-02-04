108 Poodle Names for Your Curly Canine Companion
You don't have to go searching very hard for a perfect poodle name. We've done the heavy lifting for you! Scour our curated list to find the right name for your pup.
Credit: Edwin Tan / Getty
Poodles are excellent dogs who should be shown off, whether in a dog show or in the living room while your friends are over. One way to honor your new posh poodle is to give them the right name.
Every poodle name should match the breed's demeanor—a perfect mix of intelligent and beloved. Here are some ideas to help get the ball rolling.
Girl Poodle Names
Did someone order some fancy feminine flair?
- Jessica
- Guinevere
- Constance
- Anastasia
- Sophia
- Bonnie
- Victoria
- Daphne
- Giselle
- Lydia
- Penelope (writer's favorite)
- Felicity
- Trixie
- Claire
- Mabel
- Elizabeth
- Agatha
- Portia
- Alice
Boy Poodle Names
Make these regal names relatable!
- Shaun
- Briarwood
- Radcliff
- Beau
- Maximillian
- Stanley
- Fabian
- Thomas
- Chauncy
- Sir
- Bennet
- Sebastian
- Humphrey
- James
- Rupert
- Jack
- Finnegan
- Winston
- Gregory
- Mr. Business
Cute Names for Toy Poodles
Less serious, but perfect for any tiny baby dog.
- Button
- Bear
- Peanut
- Floof
- Cheerio
- Dopey
- Pal
- Bebe
- Fuzz
- Snow
- Curly
- Cutie
- Teddy
- Noodle
- Potato
- Butter
- Dolly
- Bunny
- Milkshake
- Puddin'
- Panda
- Jazzy
Unusual Poodle Names
We hit shuffle for your extra unique pup.
- Imogen
- Violet
- Rome
- Bea
- Fatima
- Nora
- Diana
- Marlow
- Columbia
- Alden
- Esmé
- Indigo
- Jordana
- Larkin
- Becks
Cool Names for Black Poodles
If your poodle pup is a midnight beauty, one of these names might make a perfect fit.
- Blackjack
- Star
- Pepper
- Flint
- Mamba
- Thunder
- Olive
- Sharpie
- Licorice
- Ebony
- Raven
- Coal
- Blackberry
- Rook
- Smokey
- Panther
French Names for Poodles
It's only right—France claims the poodle as their own!
- Fleur
- Juliette
- Monet
- Jacqueline
- Antoine
- Zoe
- Mathis
- Lea
- Elise
- Gabriel
- Luq
- Emilien
- Theo
- Marin
- Chloe
- Héloïse