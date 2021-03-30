250+ of the Best Names for Your Pit Bull
With their loyal, loving, and energetic personalities, pit bulls make excellent companions for just about anyone.
In the United States, the term "pit bull' is used generally to describe any type of dog descended from bulldogs and terriers, or those who share similar characteristics—a short and silky coat, wide head, and muscular build. In other countries, such as the United Kingdom, "pit bull" is used as an abbreviation for the UKC recognized American pit bull terrier breed. Now, the phrase is often used interchangeably to refer to a variety or combination of dog breeds. We're particularly fond of the affectionate nicknames these pups have collected over the years, like pibble, pittie, bully, and velvet hippo (so cute).
Pit bulls have strikingly beautiful coat patterns and coloring, ranging from deep black to pale white. No matter your new pit bull's coloring, you'll want to choose a name to suit their charming personality and attractive coat. Find inspiration for your new pittie's name using these lists below!
Female Pit Bull Names
Pick a name for your new feisty and adorable girl pit bull that captures your bully babe's charm and strength.
- Heather
- Franny
- Lady
- Buffy
- Betty
- Lola
- Zoe
- Lila
- Aurora
- Ellie
- Piper
- Ruby
- Aspen
- Addie
- Raja
- Jessie
- Stella
- Baby
- Florence
- Roxie
- Bonnie
- Poppy
- Brooklyn
- Penny
- Cleo
- Colette
- Maeve
- Leona
- Diana
- Leanna
- Harriet
- Clara
- Trixie
Male Pit Bull Names
Find the perfect name for your loyal, fun, and adventurous pibble boy!
- Bruce
- Franklin
- Simon
- Buster
- Bruno
- Lenny
- Dodge
- Hamilton
- Duke
- Otis
- Frankie
- Hank
- Archie
- Ozzy
- Buddy
- Ace
- Basil
- Jefferson
- Elliot
- Rico
- Odie
- Noah
- Tyler
- Finn
- Chip
- Gideon
- Charlie
- Leon
- Beau
- Carter
- Felix
- Elias
- Flynn
- Jasper
- Kip
- Sal
Badass Pit Bull Names
There's no denying that pit bulls are as badass as dogs come. Strong, loyal, and confident, pit bulls are perfectly suited to one of these cool names.
- Butch
- Aragorn
- Blaze
- Vixen
- Spike
- Ajax
- Harley
- Zelda
- Bane
- Fang
- Riptide
- Jinx
- Arya
- Reign
- Pyro
- Xena
- Aslan
- Mayhem
Unique Pit Bull Names
Tired of finding the same name suggestions on every list? Every dog is different and deserves a name as unique and special as they are.
- Barnacle
- Ziggy (stardust)
- Zara
- Doodle
- Mr. Worldwide
- Winthrop
- Fidget
- Bullseye
- Chili
- Zora
- Rowan
- Pickle
- Oslo
- Cricket
- Fable
- Arrow
- Lars
- Orion
- Banjo
- Fern
- Midge
Mythological Pit Bull Names
If you're struggling to find the perfect name for your pit bull BFF, consider one of these names from mythology and folklore. Tenacious, intelligent, and extraordinary, pit bull dogs are perfectly suited to a name inspired by mythological heroes.
- Thor (Norse god of thunder)
- Hermes (Greek god of trade)
- Brigid (Irish goddess of poets)
- Hercules (Greek hero)
- Hera (Greek goddess and queen of heaven)
- Selkie (in Scottish folklore, creatures who are part seal and part human)
- Pluto (Greek god of the underworld)
- Freya (Norse goddess of love and beauty)
- Zeus (Greek god of the sky)
- Apollo (Greek god of the sun)
- Artemis (Greek goddess of the moon)
- Hela (Norse goddess of the underworld)
- Athena (Greek goddess of wisdom)
- Vulcan (Roman god of fire)
- Pandora (in Greek mythology, the first woman)
- Circe (Greek enchantress)
- Ariadne (princess in Greek mythology)
- Loki (Norse god of mischief)
- Echo (Greek nymph)
- Midas (King in Greek mythology)
- Gaea (in Greek mythology, Mother Earth)
- Eros (in Greek mythology, Cupid)
- Theseus (Greek Hero)
Celebrity Pit Bull Names
Pit bulls are much loved by Hollywood stars. Choose a name inspired by one of these celebrities who have a pibble of their own!
- Jennifer (Aniston)
- Marc (Jacobs)
- Jessica (Alba)
- Katherine (Heigl)
- Fred (Astaire)
- Jon (Stewart)
- Kevin (Bacon)
- Josh (Hutcherson)
- Rachael (Ray)
- Lake (Bell)
- Serena (Williams)
- Channing (Tatum)
- Miranda (Lambert)
- Betty (White)
- Jack (Johnson)
- Liam (Hemsworth)
- Tom (Brady)
- Alicia (Silverstone)
Names for Blue Pit Bulls
Blue nose pit bulls have a rare, blue-gray hue to their skin, eyes, nose, and nails, giving them a gorgeous silvery coat. It's no wonder these pups are sometimes referred to as "velvet hippos!"
- Slate
- Stone
- Blue
- Misty
- Shadow
- Luna
- Storm
- Cloud
- Smoke
- Nickel
- Comet
- Spruce
- Ash
- Fog
- Pebble
- Thunder
- Iron
- Steel
- Lapis
Names for Black Pit Bulls
Black pit bulls have luxurious solid coats and are incredibly loyal and active. Find the perfect name to suit your strong and sweet black pit bull pup.
- Flint
- Charcoal
- Ink
- Jet
- Onyx
- Raven
- Blackberry
- Cola
- Midnight
- Licorice
- Nyx
- Panther
- Pepper
- Bear
- Stella
- Velvet
- Wednesday (as in Addams)
- Vesper
- Bean
- Noir
- Vortex
- Phantom
- Cinder
Names for White Pit Bulls
White pit bulls are decidedly dashing and regal. These loving companions are suited to a name inspired by their glossy white coats.
- Pearl
- Twilight
- Casper
- Blizzard
- Sierra
- Brie
- Glimmer
- Opal
- Lily
- Snowball
- Cashew
- Alaska
- Frost
- Dove
- Alabaster
- Powder
- Bianca
- Crystal
- Yeti
- Popcorn
- Aspen
- Coconut
- Birch
- Denali
- Paddington
- Misty
Names for Red Pit Bulls
Red nose pit bulls are intelligent, affectionate, and energetic as well as adorable. Choose one of these names inspired by their unique tawny coloring.
- Sable
- Fawn
- Amber
- Blush
- Apricot
- Sandy
- Brick
- Ember
- Ginger
- Marigold
- Peach
- Pumpkin
- Rose
- Russet
- Honey
- Copper
- Coral
- Apricot
- Bronze
- Rusty
- Redwood
- Topaz
- Nutmeg
- Hazel
Names for Brindle Pit Bulls
Brindle pit bulls have a unique range of colors and patterns on a base of tan or brown. These patterns can range from tiger stripes to a delicate swirl. Choose a name for your new adorable friend based on their exceptional coat.
- Splotch
- Dapple
- Fleck
- Freckles
- Marble
- Dotty
- Paisley
- Pixel
- Oreo
- Tiger
- Checkers
- Tigger
- Tartan
- Patches
- Argyle
- Speckle
- Houndstooth