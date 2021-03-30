With their loyal, loving, and energetic personalities, pit bulls make excellent companions for just about anyone.

250+ of the Best Names for Your Pit Bull

In the United States, the term "pit bull' is used generally to describe any type of dog descended from bulldogs and terriers, or those who share similar characteristics—a short and silky coat, wide head, and muscular build. In other countries, such as the United Kingdom, "pit bull" is used as an abbreviation for the UKC recognized American pit bull terrier breed. Now, the phrase is often used interchangeably to refer to a variety or combination of dog breeds. We're particularly fond of the affectionate nicknames these pups have collected over the years, like pibble, pittie, bully, and velvet hippo (so cute).

Pit bulls have strikingly beautiful coat patterns and coloring, ranging from deep black to pale white. No matter your new pit bull's coloring, you'll want to choose a name to suit their charming personality and attractive coat. Find inspiration for your new pittie's name using these lists below!

Female Pit Bull Names

Pick a name for your new feisty and adorable girl pit bull that captures your bully babe's charm and strength.

Heather

Franny

Lady

Buffy

Betty

Lola

Zoe

Lila

Aurora

Ellie

Piper

Ruby

Aspen

Addie

Raja

Jessie

Stella

Baby

Florence

Roxie

Bonnie

Poppy

Brooklyn

Penny

Cleo

Colette

Maeve

Leona

Diana

Leanna

Harriet

Clara

Trixie

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Male Pit Bull Names

Find the perfect name for your loyal, fun, and adventurous pibble boy!

Bruce

Franklin

Simon

Buster

Bruno

Lenny

Dodge

Hamilton

Duke

Otis

Frankie

Hank

Archie

Ozzy

Buddy

Ace

Basil

Jefferson

Elliot

Rico

Odie

Noah

Tyler

Finn

Chip

Gideon

Charlie

Leon

Beau

Carter

Felix

Elias

Flynn

Jasper

Kip

Sal

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Badass Pit Bull Names

There's no denying that pit bulls are as badass as dogs come. Strong, loyal, and confident, pit bulls are perfectly suited to one of these cool names.

Butch

Aragorn

Blaze

Vixen

Spike

Ajax

Harley

Zelda

Bane

Fang

Riptide

Jinx

Arya

Reign

Pyro

Xena

Aslan

Mayhem

Unique Pit Bull Names

Tired of finding the same name suggestions on every list? Every dog is different and deserves a name as unique and special as they are.

Barnacle

Ziggy (stardust)

Zara

Doodle

Mr. Worldwide

Winthrop

Fidget

Bullseye

Chili

Zora

Rowan

Pickle

Oslo

Cricket

Fable

Arrow

Lars

Orion

Banjo

Fern

Midge

Mythological Pit Bull Names

If you're struggling to find the perfect name for your pit bull BFF, consider one of these names from mythology and folklore. Tenacious, intelligent, and extraordinary, pit bull dogs are perfectly suited to a name inspired by mythological heroes.

Thor (Norse god of thunder)

Hermes (Greek god of trade)

Brigid (Irish goddess of poets)

Hercules (Greek hero)

Hera (Greek goddess and queen of heaven)

Selkie (in Scottish folklore, creatures who are part seal and part human)

Pluto (Greek god of the underworld)

Freya (Norse goddess of love and beauty)

Zeus (Greek god of the sky)

Apollo (Greek god of the sun)

Artemis (Greek goddess of the moon)

Hela (Norse goddess of the underworld)

Athena (Greek goddess of wisdom)

Vulcan (Roman god of fire)

Pandora (in Greek mythology, the first woman)

Circe (Greek enchantress)

Ariadne (princess in Greek mythology)

Loki (Norse god of mischief)

Echo (Greek nymph)

Midas (King in Greek mythology)

Gaea (in Greek mythology, Mother Earth)

Eros (in Greek mythology, Cupid)

Theseus (Greek Hero)

RELATED: 150 Harry Potter Dog Names for Your Magical Creature

Celebrity Pit Bull Names

Pit bulls are much loved by Hollywood stars. Choose a name inspired by one of these celebrities who have a pibble of their own!

Jennifer (Aniston)

Marc (Jacobs)

Jessica (Alba)

Katherine (Heigl)

Fred (Astaire)

Jon (Stewart)

Kevin (Bacon)

Josh (Hutcherson)

Rachael (Ray)

Lake (Bell)

Serena (Williams)

Channing (Tatum)

Miranda (Lambert)

Betty (White)

Jack (Johnson)

Liam (Hemsworth)

Tom (Brady)

Alicia (Silverstone)

Names for Blue Pit Bulls

Blue nose pit bulls have a rare, blue-gray hue to their skin, eyes, nose, and nails, giving them a gorgeous silvery coat. It's no wonder these pups are sometimes referred to as "velvet hippos!"

Slate

Stone

Blue

Misty

Shadow

Luna

Storm

Cloud

Smoke

Nickel

Comet

Spruce

Ash

Fog

Pebble

Thunder

Iron

Steel

Lapis

RELATED: These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

Names for Black Pit Bulls

Black pit bulls have luxurious solid coats and are incredibly loyal and active. Find the perfect name to suit your strong and sweet black pit bull pup.

Flint

Charcoal

Ink

Jet

Onyx

Raven

Blackberry

Cola

Midnight

Licorice

Nyx

Panther

Pepper

Bear

Stella

Velvet

Wednesday (as in Addams)

Vesper

Bean

Noir

Vortex

Phantom

Cinder

RELATED: 175 Creative Names for Your New Black Dog

Names for White Pit Bulls

White pit bulls are decidedly dashing and regal. These loving companions are suited to a name inspired by their glossy white coats.

Pearl

Twilight

Casper

Blizzard

Sierra

Brie

Glimmer

Opal

Lily

Snowball

Cashew

Alaska

Frost

Dove

Alabaster

Powder

Bianca

Crystal

Yeti

Popcorn

Aspen

Coconut

Birch

Denali

Paddington

Misty

RELATED: The Best 150 Dog Names for Your White Pup

Names for Red Pit Bulls

Red nose pit bulls are intelligent, affectionate, and energetic as well as adorable. Choose one of these names inspired by their unique tawny coloring.

Sable

Fawn

Amber

Blush

Apricot

Sandy

Brick

Ember

Ginger

Marigold

Peach

Pumpkin

Rose

Russet

Honey

Copper

Coral

Apricot

Bronze

Rusty

Redwood

Topaz

Nutmeg

Hazel

Names for Brindle Pit Bulls

Brindle pit bulls have a unique range of colors and patterns on a base of tan or brown. These patterns can range from tiger stripes to a delicate swirl. Choose a name for your new adorable friend based on their exceptional coat.