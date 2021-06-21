PAW Patrol Dog Names Pawsitively Perfect for Your Hero Pup

If you've got a PAW Patrol-loving kiddo in your household, one of these cute character names might make the perfect fit for your new canine companion.

If there's an animal-loving kid in your life, chances are you've heard of the PAW Patrol, a group of brave search and rescue dogs led by a kind boy named Ryder. This team of friends was introduced to the world through a Canadian animated children's television show created by Keith Chapman, who is behind other beloved children's programs like Bob the Builder.

Each member of the PAW Patrol has specific skills, based on different emergency services, that aid them in keeping the Adventure Bay community safe. With eight seasons, a handful of movies, toys, themed birthday parties, video games, and live events, PAW Patrol has captured the hearts of kids across the world. Given its full cast of courageous and loyal animated dogs of different breeds, it's hard to find a better source of inspiration for dog names your kids will totally approve of.

Most Popular PAW Patrol Dog Names

Marshall, a firefighting dalmatian

Chase, a German shepherd police dog

Skye, a pilot cockapoo

Rocky, a schnauzer/Scottish terrier mix who drives the recycling truck

Zuma, a chocolate Labrador retriever who rescues animals in the water

Everest, a Siberian husky who specializes in snow rescue missions

Rubble, a bulldog construction worker

Tracker, a Chihuahua who leads jungle rescue missions

Other PAW Patrol Character Names for Dogs

Mayor Goodway

Chickaletta, the mayor's pet chicken

Sweetie, the Princess of Barkingburg's pet Westie and nemesis of the PAW Patrol

Sid Swashbuckle, the pirate

Arrby, Sid's dachshund

Ryder, the 10-year-old boy in charge of the PAW Patrol

Katie, a girl around Ryder's age who runs the pet clinic

Cap'n Turbot, the marine biologist

Wally, a pet walrus belonging to Cap'n Turbot

Jake, Everest's owner

Tuck and Ella, a pair of golden retriever twins

Rex, a dinosaur-expert Bernese mountain dog

Liberty, a dachshund

Similar Dog Cartoon Names

If your family loves PAW Patrol, one of these other adorable dog cartoon characters might make the perfect inspiration for your own pup's name.

Pluto (Disney)

Snoopy (Peanuts)

Odie (Garfield)

Scooby-Doo

Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

Clifford

Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Balto

Astro (The Jetsons)

Spike (Looney Tunes)

Cooper (The Fox and the Hound)

Blue (Blue's Clues)

Gromit (Wallace and Gromit)

Martha (Martha Speaks)

Names Inspired by Real-Life Dog Heroes

The PAW Patrol pups are brave, but these real dogs are our true heroes. Whether they saved their family from a house fire or serve on real-life search and rescue teams, these doggie wonders make the perfect inspiration for your own canine companion.

Diego, a dog who alerted his owner to a house fire

Kozmo, a Dutch shepherd mix who passed away while pursuing robbery suspects and was awarded the American Kennel Club's Paw of Courage medal

Mia, a Great Dane who saved her owner and Chihuahua brother from a rattlesnake

Hel, a husky who saved an abandoned baby crying in a park

Samantha, a yellow Lab who led rescuers to her owner who fell in a frigid brook

Ruby, an Australian shepherd and border collie mix shelter dog who became a search and rescue K-9 officer

Jessie, a Staffordshire who saved her Pomeranian brother from drowning in a swimming pool

Luke, a Russell terrier mix who saved his family from a runaway SUV

Shasta, a golden retriever avalanche rescue dog

How to Pick the Perfect Name for Your Dog

With all the options out there, choosing the right name for your dog can be a daunting task. But we are here to help! There are a few key things to keep in mind to ensure you land on the perfect name.

Firstly, make sure to choose a name you genuinely like the sound of. You'll be using it all the time, after all. Remember that it is always an option to try a name out for a few days to see how it feels before you make a final decision. Try to stay away from names that sound too similar to cues you are planning to teach your dog to avoid confusion and make training easier.