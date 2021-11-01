Sometimes you can look at your dog and just know he’s a Bert or a Clyde.

120 of the Best Old Man Dog Names for Your Grumpy Geezer at Heart

woman hugging her dog who has an old man dog name in a green forest

Have you ever looked at a dog and just felt that Big Grandpa Energy emanating from your new canine friend? It's not just old dogs who radiate the energy of a distinguished gentlemen—even floppy doe-eyed puppies have been known to give off old man vibes. If you're just bringing your new pet home and have come to the realization that he could double as a character from an old-timey black and white film, you'll need to come up with an old man dog name to suit his "get off my lawn" personality.

Perhaps the dog already looks like an old man, or you need a new name for a senior dog you've adopted. Maybe you just think it'll be a funny conversation starter when you call for Gerald or Gertrude at the dog park. (Hint: It is funny, you were correct.)

Whatever the reason, we've put together a list of the 120 best old man and woman dog names to help you pick the perfect name for your pooch.

Best Old Man Names for Dogs

Ask your grandad who he's meeting with at his coffee club this week. Guarantee there'll be a Robert and a Charles among their ranks.

Robert

James

John

William

Richard

Charles

Donald

George

Thomas

Joseph

David

Ronald

Edward

Paul

Kenneth

Frank

Raymond

Jack

Harold

Willie

Wilt

Julius

Roger

Babe

Kareem

Walton

Dale

Fred

Frederick

Tom

Harry

Best Old Lady Dog Names

These dog names inspired by our grandmothers give off vibes of freshly baked cookies and an affinity for antiques and needlepoint.

Gladys

Gertrude

Georgeane

Glenda

Bernice

Edna

Eleanor

Francis

Amelia

Patricia

Cathryn

Pat

Roberta

Margaret

Donna

Mabel

Agatha

Hyacinth

Rose

Daisy

Janice

Carolyn

Marcia

Barbara

Blanche

Grace

Ann

Evelyn

Winnifred

Cute Old Man Dog Names

Inspired by our favorite old curmudgeon of Pixar fame (Carl Fredricksen in Disney's Up, of course) these cute old man names are perfect for your new pooch with a personality.

Carl

Ed

Leroy

Jerry

Gerald

Larry

Gary

Dennis

Stephen

Wilson

Andy

Ernie

Bo

Bert

Martin

Hank

Grumpy Old Man Dog Names

Have an English bulldog with a permanent scowl? Why not name him something from a list designed especially to fit those frowny little old man faces.

Walter

Max

Tim

Bear

Nick

Nelson

Melvin

Mike

Percy

Sidney

Kurt

Lyle

Ron Swanson

Niles

Fraiser

Best Names for Dogs Who Look Like Old Men

Grey hair? Wiry whiskers? Bushy eyebrows? Bowed legs? Whichever old man characteristic your dog has, give him a name that fits his look.

Bill

Bob

Buddy

Clarence

Dave

Hank

Chuck

Clyde

Floyd

Lloyd

Ted

Rodney

Michael

Oliver

Old Fashioned Dog Names for Dapper Doggos

Your distinguished gentleman deserves a name that suits his regal nature. Inspired by Old Hollywood, these old fashioned dog names are perfect for our noble canine friends.

Bernard

Edgar

Reginald

Ulysses

Barnaby

Geoffrey

Winston

Alistar

Francis

Albus

Remus

Maximillian

Emerson

Patrick

Frances