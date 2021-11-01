120 of the Best Old Man Dog Names for Your Grumpy Geezer at Heart
Sometimes you can look at your dog and just know he’s a Bert or a Clyde.
Have you ever looked at a dog and just felt that Big Grandpa Energy emanating from your new canine friend? It's not just old dogs who radiate the energy of a distinguished gentlemen—even floppy doe-eyed puppies have been known to give off old man vibes. If you're just bringing your new pet home and have come to the realization that he could double as a character from an old-timey black and white film, you'll need to come up with an old man dog name to suit his "get off my lawn" personality.
Perhaps the dog already looks like an old man, or you need a new name for a senior dog you've adopted. Maybe you just think it'll be a funny conversation starter when you call for Gerald or Gertrude at the dog park. (Hint: It is funny, you were correct.)
Whatever the reason, we've put together a list of the 120 best old man and woman dog names to help you pick the perfect name for your pooch.
Best Old Man Names for Dogs
Ask your grandad who he's meeting with at his coffee club this week. Guarantee there'll be a Robert and a Charles among their ranks.
- Robert
- James
- John
- William
- Richard
- Charles
- Donald
- George
- Thomas
- Joseph
- David
- Ronald
- Edward
- Paul
- Kenneth
- Frank
- Raymond
- Jack
- Harold
- Willie
- Wilt
- Julius
- Roger
- Babe
- Kareem
- Walton
- Dale
- Fred
- Frederick
- Tom
- Harry
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Best Old Lady Dog Names
These dog names inspired by our grandmothers give off vibes of freshly baked cookies and an affinity for antiques and needlepoint.
- Gladys
- Gertrude
- Georgeane
- Glenda
- Bernice
- Edna
- Eleanor
- Francis
- Amelia
- Patricia
- Cathryn
- Pat
- Roberta
- Margaret
- Donna
- Mabel
- Agatha
- Hyacinth
- Rose
- Daisy
- Janice
- Carolyn
- Marcia
- Barbara
- Blanche
- Grace
- Ann
- Evelyn
- Winnifred
Cute Old Man Dog Names
Inspired by our favorite old curmudgeon of Pixar fame (Carl Fredricksen in Disney's Up, of course) these cute old man names are perfect for your new pooch with a personality.
- Carl
- Ed
- Leroy
- Jerry
- Gerald
- Larry
- Gary
- Dennis
- Stephen
- Wilson
- Andy
- Ernie
- Bo
- Bert
- Martin
- Hank
Grumpy Old Man Dog Names
Have an English bulldog with a permanent scowl? Why not name him something from a list designed especially to fit those frowny little old man faces.
- Walter
- Max
- Tim
- Bear
- Nick
- Nelson
- Melvin
- Mike
- Percy
- Sidney
- Kurt
- Lyle
- Ron Swanson
- Niles
- Fraiser
RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Best Names for Dogs Who Look Like Old Men
Grey hair? Wiry whiskers? Bushy eyebrows? Bowed legs? Whichever old man characteristic your dog has, give him a name that fits his look.
- Bill
- Bob
- Buddy
- Clarence
- Dave
- Hank
- Chuck
- Clyde
- Floyd
- Lloyd
- Ted
- Rodney
- Michael
- Oliver
Old Fashioned Dog Names for Dapper Doggos
Your distinguished gentleman deserves a name that suits his regal nature. Inspired by Old Hollywood, these old fashioned dog names are perfect for our noble canine friends.
- Bernard
- Edgar
- Reginald
- Ulysses
- Barnaby
- Geoffrey
- Winston
- Alistar
- Francis
- Albus
- Remus
- Maximillian
- Emerson
- Patrick
- Frances