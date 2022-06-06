100+ of the Best Old Lady Dog Names from Agnes to Winifred
When you adopt a dog, no matter her age, you'll know right away if you're taking home a pup deserving of one of these old lady dog names.
Maybe you can tell she's an old soul. Maybe she just has wise, thoughtful eyes. Maybe you're adopting an older dog—great idea!—whose new situation befits a new name.
Old-fashioned names have been having their moment for new parents naming their human babies, too. It may have started when Julia Roberts named her daughter Hazel—taking the name of a TV show housekeeper and making it suddenly Hollywood cool. Preschools suddenly filled up with Olivias and Isabells and the occasional Magnolia.
Or maybe the popularity of classic names is just a case of "what goes around comes around" and it's time for these names from a previous generation to get a fresh spotlight.
No matter why you're considering one of these gems for your dog, we have a few good ideas:
Best Old Lady Names for Dogs
You can't go wrong with these classic names.
- Gertrude
- Mary Jo
- Martha
- Catherine
- Janice
- Patricia
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Eleanor
- Joan
- Carol
- Susan
- Elaine
- Nancy
- Lillian
- Ann
- Stacey
- Evelyn
- Vera
- Connie
- Blanche
- Agnes
- Carolyn
- Edna
- Daphne
- Eve
- Esther
- Julia
- Winifred
- Grace
Funny Old Lady Names for Dogs
We're not making fun of anyone who shares these names—they just bring a smile to our face when we think of them attached to dogs.
- Barb
- Moira
- Gladys
- Irene
- Prudence
- Margaret
- Linda
- Judith
- Deborah
- Maxine
- Tina
- Karen
- Michelle
- Star
- Millicent
- Francine
- May
- Minerva
- Harriet
- Nellie
- Helga
- Ophelia
- Eunice
- Geraldine
- Beatrice
- Jan
- Wilma
- Velma
- Myrtle
- Louise
- Charlotte
- Stella
- Flora
- Genevieve
- Estelle
- Trudy
Cute Old Lady Names for Dogs
All dogs are cute, so give yours a name as pawdorable as she is.
- Mabel
- Ruby
- Ruth
- Shirley
- Violet
- Iris
- Duchess
- Delilah
- Sally
- Georgina
- Leigh
- Beth
- Elsie
- Justine
- Elizabeth
- Josephine
- Marcy
- Bonnie
- Norah
- Opal
- Rita
- Jacqueline
- Ella
- Belle
- Darcy
- Poppy
- Laurie
- Norma
- Florence
- Thelma
- Winnie
- Ava
- Abigail
- Eliza
- Angelica
- Scarlett
- Edith
- Betty
- Bea
Old Lady Names Based on British Comedies
When you were a kid and you didn't have cable, you'd watch British comedies—"Keeping Up Appearances," "As Time Goes By"—with your parents. Turns out, these names fit old lady dogs quite nicely.
- Hyacinth
- Rose
- Daisy
- Jean
- Polly
- Sybil
Really Old—But Powerful—Lady Names
If your dog has an old spirit but also completely runs the house, take inspiration from these ancient and powerful ladies.
- Cleopatra
- Artemisia
- Boudica
- Kubaba
- Cartimandua
- Athena
- Aphrodite
- Demeter
- Persephone
- Hera