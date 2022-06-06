These are for the pups with old souls and wise eyes.

100+ of the Best Old Lady Dog Names from Agnes to Winifred

When you adopt a dog, no matter her age, you'll know right away if you're taking home a pup deserving of one of these old lady dog names.

Maybe you can tell she's an old soul. Maybe she just has wise, thoughtful eyes. Maybe you're adopting an older dog—great idea!—whose new situation befits a new name.

Old-fashioned names have been having their moment for new parents naming their human babies, too. It may have started when Julia Roberts named her daughter Hazel—taking the name of a TV show housekeeper and making it suddenly Hollywood cool. Preschools suddenly filled up with Olivias and Isabells and the occasional Magnolia.

Or maybe the popularity of classic names is just a case of "what goes around comes around" and it's time for these names from a previous generation to get a fresh spotlight.

No matter why you're considering one of these gems for your dog, we have a few good ideas:

Best Old Lady Names for Dogs

You can't go wrong with these classic names.

Gertrude

Mary Jo

Martha

Catherine

Janice

Patricia

Mary

Dorothy

Eleanor

Joan

Carol

Susan

Elaine

Nancy

Lillian

Ann

Stacey

Evelyn

Vera

Connie

Blanche

Agnes

Carolyn

Edna

Daphne

Eve

Esther

Julia

Winifred

Grace

Funny Old Lady Names for Dogs

We're not making fun of anyone who shares these names—they just bring a smile to our face when we think of them attached to dogs.

Barb

Moira

Gladys

Irene

Prudence

Margaret

Linda

Judith

Deborah

Maxine

Tina

Karen

Michelle

Star

Millicent

Francine

May

Minerva

Harriet

Nellie

Helga

Ophelia

Eunice

Geraldine

Beatrice

Jan

Wilma

Velma

Myrtle

Louise

Charlotte

Stella

Flora

Genevieve

Estelle

Trudy

Cute Old Lady Names for Dogs

All dogs are cute, so give yours a name as pawdorable as she is.

Mabel

Ruby

Ruth

Shirley

Violet

Iris

Duchess

Delilah

Sally

Georgina

Leigh

Beth

Elsie

Justine

Elizabeth

Josephine

Marcy

Bonnie

Norah

Opal

Rita

Jacqueline

Ella

Belle

Darcy

Poppy

Laurie

Norma

Florence

Thelma

Winnie

Ava

Abigail

Eliza

Angelica

Scarlett

Edith

Betty

Bea

Old Lady Names Based on British Comedies

When you were a kid and you didn't have cable, you'd watch British comedies—"Keeping Up Appearances," "As Time Goes By"—with your parents. Turns out, these names fit old lady dogs quite nicely.

Hyacinth

Rose

Daisy

Jean

Polly

Sybil

Really Old—But Powerful—Lady Names

If your dog has an old spirit but also completely runs the house, take inspiration from these ancient and powerful ladies.