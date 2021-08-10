252 Nerdy Dog Names for Every Type of Geek
Nerd-alert! These dog names will let your geek flag fly.
Calling all nerdy humans with dorky dogs: it's time to embrace your inner geek. Whether you're an avid Comic-Con attendee or a master coder, your new pup's name can reflect your favorite hobbies and passions with one of these nerdy dog names.
Nerdy Names for Girl Dogs
Think your pup has the smarts to be at the top of her class? Give her a nerdy name to match her exceptional intelligence.
- Dorothy
- Velma
- Penny
- Effie
- Veronica
- Bridget
- Laney
- Molly
- Cecil
- Amy
- Mabel
- Evie
- Beatrice
- Margot
- Rory
- Buffy
- Ripley
- Bonnie
- Edith
- Peggy
- Elle
- Judith
- Lilly
- Vivian
- Olive
- Matilda
- Esther
- Josie
- Hermione
- Agnes
- Susan
- Cady
Nerdy Boy Dog Names
Your good boy will be the classic lovable geek with these nerdy names.
- Bill
- Gizmo
- Spencer
- Calvin
- McLovin
- Dexter
- Benji
- Eugene
- Carlton
- Brian
- Ross
- Dax
- Kevin
- Neal
- Bojack
- Dwight
- Harry
- Sheldon
- Finnick
- Milhouse
- Harold
- Rick
- Morty
- Wesley
- Napoleon
Dog Names Inspired by Video Games
If you like to unwind with your favorite video game—whether it be Animal Crossing or Call of Duty—consider naming your new puppy after one of these iconic video game characters.
- Steve
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
- Daisy
- Bowser
- Boo
- Sonic
- Banjo
- Sim
- Link
- Zelda
- McCree
- Ganon
- Tom Nook
- Isabelle
- Timmy
- Tommy
- Amelia
- Apollo
- Boomer
- Cortana
- Hopper
- Kong
- Spyro
- Diddy
- Genji
- Ash
- Misty
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Ditto
- Ellie
- Riley
- MacTavish
- Reznov
- Luca
- Fenix
- Nico
- Max
- Chloe
- Kassandra
- Lester
- Kratos
- Pacman
Dog Names Inspired by Comic Books
Whether you're a DC Comics lover or a Marvel superfan, consider a comic-inspired name for your superhero pup.
- Captain
- Marvel
- Thor
- Alfred
- Loki
- Peter
- Thanos
- Hulk
- Bruce
- Diana
- Ultron
- Michonne
- Marv
- Harley
- Professor X
- Bane
- Flash
- Jessica Jones
- Wanda
- Quinn
- Lois
- Mystique
- Mary Jane
- Galactus
- Venom
- Kal-El
- Clark
- Tony Stark
- Flash
- Hawkeye
- Archie
- Pepper
Dog Names Inspired by Popular Nerdy Movies & TV Shows
You don't have to be a total geek to enjoy a good sci-fi movie. And if you name your puppy after one of these cult-classics, you'll always have an easy Halloween costume to match.
Star Wars Dog Names
- Chewy
- Yoda
- Leia
- Anakin
- Boba
- Jabba
- Rey
- Han Solo
- Obi-Wan
- Darth Vader
- Jar Jar
- Binks
- Luke
- Kylo
- Ren
- Lando
- Boba
- Padme
- Morak
- Endor
- D'acy
- Jedi
- Finn
Dog Names Inspired by Star Trek
- Spock
- Nyota
- Pavel
- Doctor
- Kirk
- Leonard
- Pike
- Janice
- Sarek
- Shahna
- Keiko
- Wesley
- Hoshi
- Q
- Neelix
- Malcom Reed
- Phlox
- Jadzia
Doctor Who Dog Names
- Doctor
- Tardis
- Sarah-Jane
- Rose
- Amy
- Alistair
- Bessie
- Jack
- Clara
- Yaz
- Barbara
- Ian
- Donna
- Brigadier
- Martha
- Rory
- Amelia
- Graham
- Sabalom
- Brian
- Wilf
- Ace
- Astrid
- Jackie
- River
- Sally
Techie Dog Names
Even if your pup isn't a computer whiz, they can still rock a name inspired by technology.
- Data
- Byte
- Nibble
- Bit
- Chip
- Zip
- Glitch
- Vector
- Ajax
- Code
- Bug
- Siri
- Bandwidth
- Ram
- Cookie
- Typo
- Bing
- Cloud
- Wiki
- Java
- Nano
- Hack
- Pixel
- Boot
- Speed
- Zoom
Math and Science Dog Names
Your pup will receive an A+ with a name inspired by a scientific concept or a famous mathematician like these.
- Bell
- Rosalind
- Data
- Boolean
- Edison
- Tesla
- Argon
- Fibonacci
- Curie
- Hawking
- Matrix
- Pascal
- Avogadro
- Bohr
- Zeno
- Beaker
- Darwin
- Newton
- Vector
- Einstein
- Venn
- Tesla
- Velocity