252 Nerdy Dog Names for Every Type of Geek

Nerd-alert! These dog names will let your geek flag fly.

By Jessica Comstock
August 10, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Chang, Min-Chieh / Getty

Calling all nerdy humans with dorky dogs: it's time to embrace your inner geek. Whether you're an avid Comic-Con attendee or a master coder, your new pup's name can reflect your favorite hobbies and passions with one of these nerdy dog names.

Nerdy Names for Girl Dogs

Think your pup has the smarts to be at the top of her class? Give her a nerdy name to match her exceptional intelligence.

  • Dorothy
  • Velma
  • Penny
  • Effie
  • Veronica
  • Bridget
  • Laney
  • Molly
  • Cecil
  • Amy
  • Mabel
  • Evie
  • Beatrice
  • Margot
  • Rory
  • Buffy
  • Ripley
  • Bonnie
  • Edith
  • Peggy
  • Elle
  • Judith
  • Lilly
  • Vivian
  • Olive
  • Matilda
  • Esther
  • Josie
  • Hermione
  • Agnes
  • Susan
  • Cady

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Nerdy Boy Dog Names 

Your good boy will be the classic lovable geek with these nerdy names.

  • Bill
  • Gizmo
  • Spencer
  • Calvin
  • McLovin
  • Dexter
  • Benji
  • Eugene
  • Carlton
  • Brian
  • Ross
  • Dax
  • Kevin
  • Neal
  • Bojack
  • Dwight
  • Harry
  • Sheldon
  • Finnick
  • Milhouse
  • Harold
  • Rick
  • Morty
  • Wesley
  • Napoleon

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Dog Names Inspired by Video Games

If you like to unwind with your favorite video game—whether it be Animal Crossing or Call of Duty—consider naming your new puppy after one of these iconic video game characters.

  • Steve
  • Mario
  • Luigi
  • Peach
  • Daisy
  • Bowser
  • Boo
  • Sonic
  • Banjo
  • Sim
  • Link
  • Zelda
  • McCree
  • Ganon
  • Tom Nook
  • Isabelle
  • Timmy
  • Tommy
  • Amelia
  • Apollo
  • Boomer
  • Cortana
  • Hopper
  • Kong
  • Spyro
  • Diddy
  • Genji
  • Ash
  • Misty
  • Pikachu
  • Eevee
  • Ditto
  • Ellie
  • Riley
  • MacTavish
  • Reznov
  • Luca
  • Fenix
  • Nico
  • Max
  • Chloe
  • Kassandra
  • Lester
  • Kratos
  • Pacman

RELATED: 150+ Famous Dog Names for Your Prestigious Pup

Dog Names Inspired by Comic Books

Whether you're a DC Comics lover or a Marvel superfan, consider a comic-inspired name for your superhero pup.

  • Captain
  • Marvel
  • Thor
  • Alfred
  • Loki
  • Peter
  • Thanos
  • Hulk
  • Bruce
  • Diana
  • Ultron
  • Michonne
  • Marv
  • Harley
  • Professor X
  • Bane
  • Flash
  • Jessica Jones
  • Wanda
  • Quinn
  • Lois
  • Mystique
  • Mary Jane
  • Galactus
  • Venom
  • Kal-El
  • Clark
  • Tony Stark
  • Flash
  • Hawkeye
  • Archie
  • Pepper

RELATED: 190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog

Dog Names Inspired by Popular Nerdy Movies & TV Shows

You don't have to be a total geek to enjoy a good sci-fi movie. And if you name your puppy after one of these cult-classics, you'll always have an easy Halloween costume to match.

Star Wars Dog Names

  • Chewy
  • Yoda
  • Leia
  • Anakin
  • Boba
  • Jabba
  • Rey
  • Han Solo
  • Obi-Wan
  • Darth Vader
  • Jar Jar
  • Binks
  • Luke
  • Kylo
  • Ren
  • Lando
  • Boba
  • Padme
  • Morak
  • Endor
  • D'acy
  • Jedi
  • Finn

Dog Names Inspired by Star Trek

  • Spock
  • Nyota
  • Pavel
  • Doctor
  • Kirk
  • Leonard
  • Pike
  • Janice
  • Sarek
  • Shahna
  • Keiko
  • Wesley
  • Hoshi
  • Q
  • Neelix
  • Malcom Reed
  • Phlox
  • Jadzia

Doctor Who Dog Names

  • Doctor
  • Tardis
  • Sarah-Jane
  • Rose
  • Amy
  • Alistair
  • Bessie
  • Jack
  • Clara
  • Yaz
  • Barbara
  • Ian
  • Donna
  • Brigadier
  • Martha
  • Rory
  • Amelia
  • Graham
  • Sabalom
  • Brian
  • Wilf
  • Ace
  • Astrid
  • Jackie
  • River
  • Sally

RELATED: 160+ Dog Names from Movies for Your Furry Film Critic

Techie Dog Names

Even if your pup isn't a computer whiz, they can still rock a name inspired by technology.

  • Data
  • Byte
  • Nibble
  • Bit
  • Chip
  • Zip
  • Glitch
  • Vector
  • Ajax
  • Code
  • Bug
  • Siri
  • Bandwidth
  • Ram
  • Cookie
  • Typo
  • Bing
  • Cloud
  • Wiki
  • Java
  • Nano
  • Hack
  • Pixel
  • Boot
  • Google
  • Speed
  • Zoom

RELATED: 150+ Unique Dog Names that are as One-of-a-Kind as Your Pup

Math and Science Dog Names 

Your pup will receive an A+ with a name inspired by a scientific concept or a famous mathematician like these.

  • Bell
  • Rosalind
  • Data
  • Boolean
  • Edison
  • Tesla
  • Argon
  • Fibonacci
  • Curie
  • Hawking
  • Matrix
  • Pascal
  • Avogadro
  • Bohr
  • Zeno
  • Beaker
  • Darwin
  • Newton
  • Vector
  • Einstein
  • Venn
  • Tesla
  • Velocity

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com