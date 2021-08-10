Nerd-alert! These dog names will let your geek flag fly.

Calling all nerdy humans with dorky dogs: it's time to embrace your inner geek. Whether you're an avid Comic-Con attendee or a master coder, your new pup's name can reflect your favorite hobbies and passions with one of these nerdy dog names.

Nerdy Names for Girl Dogs

Think your pup has the smarts to be at the top of her class? Give her a nerdy name to match her exceptional intelligence.

Dorothy

Velma

Penny

Effie

Veronica

Bridget

Laney

Molly

Cecil

Amy

Mabel

Evie

Beatrice

Margot

Rory

Buffy

Ripley

Bonnie

Edith

Peggy

Elle

Judith

Lilly

Vivian

Olive

Matilda

Esther

Josie

Hermione

Agnes

Susan

Cady

Nerdy Boy Dog Names

Your good boy will be the classic lovable geek with these nerdy names.

Bill

Gizmo

Spencer

Calvin

McLovin

Dexter

Benji

Eugene

Carlton

Brian

Ross

Dax

Kevin

Neal

Bojack

Dwight

Harry

Sheldon

Finnick

Milhouse

Harold

Rick

Morty

Wesley

Napoleon

Dog Names Inspired by Video Games

If you like to unwind with your favorite video game—whether it be Animal Crossing or Call of Duty—consider naming your new puppy after one of these iconic video game characters.

Steve

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

Bowser

Boo

Sonic

Banjo

Sim

Link

Zelda

McCree

Ganon

Tom Nook

Isabelle

Timmy

Tommy

Amelia

Apollo

Boomer

Cortana

Hopper

Kong

Spyro

Diddy

Genji

Ash

Misty

Pikachu

Eevee

Ditto

Ellie

Riley

MacTavish

Reznov

Luca

Fenix

Nico

Max

Chloe

Kassandra

Lester

Kratos

Pacman

Dog Names Inspired by Comic Books

Whether you're a DC Comics lover or a Marvel superfan, consider a comic-inspired name for your superhero pup.

Captain

Marvel

Thor

Alfred

Loki

Peter

Thanos

Hulk

Bruce

Diana

Ultron

Michonne

Marv

Harley

Professor X

Bane

Flash

Jessica Jones

Wanda

Quinn

Lois

Mystique

Mary Jane

Galactus

Venom

Kal-El

Clark

Tony Stark

Flash

Hawkeye

Archie

Pepper

Dog Names Inspired by Popular Nerdy Movies & TV Shows

You don't have to be a total geek to enjoy a good sci-fi movie. And if you name your puppy after one of these cult-classics, you'll always have an easy Halloween costume to match.

Star Wars Dog Names

Chewy

Yoda

Leia

Anakin

Boba

Jabba

Rey

Han Solo

Obi-Wan

Darth Vader

Jar Jar

Binks

Luke

Kylo

Ren

Lando

Boba

Padme

Morak

Endor

D'acy

Jedi

Finn

Dog Names Inspired by Star Trek

Spock

Nyota

Pavel

Doctor

Kirk

Leonard

Pike

Janice

Sarek

Shahna

Keiko

Wesley

Hoshi

Q

Neelix

Malcom Reed

Phlox

Jadzia

Doctor Who Dog Names

Doctor

Tardis

Sarah-Jane

Rose

Amy

Alistair

Bessie

Jack

Clara

Yaz

Barbara

Ian

Donna

Brigadier

Martha

Rory

Amelia

Graham

Sabalom

Brian

Wilf

Ace

Astrid

Jackie

River

Sally

Techie Dog Names

Even if your pup isn't a computer whiz, they can still rock a name inspired by technology.

Data

Byte

Nibble

Bit

Chip

Zip

Glitch

Vector

Ajax

Code

Bug

Siri

Bandwidth

Ram

Cookie

Typo

Bing

Cloud

Wiki

Java

Nano

Hack

Pixel

Boot

Google

Speed

Zoom

Math and Science Dog Names

Your pup will receive an A+ with a name inspired by a scientific concept or a famous mathematician like these.

Bell

Rosalind

Data

Boolean

Edison

Tesla

Argon

Fibonacci

Curie

Hawking

Matrix

Pascal

Avogadro

Bohr

Zeno

Beaker

Darwin

Newton

Vector

Einstein

Venn

Tesla

Velocity