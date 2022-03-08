152 Nature Dog Names for Every Type of Outdoor Enthusiast

We found inspiration from river deep all the way to mountain high.

When you first adopt a dog, it's exciting to think of all the places you'll visit together. And for dog parents who love to spend their days soaking up the sun, there's a whole world out there for you and your pup to explore. These nature dog names are perfect for pooches who will be hiking, camping, hunting or just admiring the great outdoors while on their daily walk around the block.

Nature Names for Girl Dogs

These nature-inspired names are just as stunning as your gorgeous girl.

Iris

Daisy

Sky

Blossom

Autumn

Summer

Petunia

Holly

Poppy

Savannah

Berry

Tulip

Coral

Meadow

Ivy

Dawn

Misty

Amber

Primrose

Brooke

Rose

Violet

Clementine

Aurora

Clove

Nature Names for Boy Dogs

Try one of these monikers that are perfect for pups who will be exploring the great outdoors.

Bud

Everest

Cliff

Canyon

Moss

Boulder

Huckleberry

Fern

Mountain

Moon

Rowan

Ridge

Bentley

Stone

Rye

Briar

Indigo

Smokey

Rocky

Bay

Oakley

Barley

Reed

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Trees and Forests

What do trees and dogs have in common? Bark! OK, here are some name ideas to make up for that terrible pun.

Forrest

Woody

Willow

Joshua

Ash

Sassafras

Cedar

Acacia

Bamboo

Douglas

Juniper

Alder

Cypress

Elm

Spruce

Balsam

Locust

Ficus

Oak

Maple

Conifer

Aspen

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Wild Animals

Embrace your pup's wild side and try out these names inspired by all the creatures in the animal kingdom.

Wolf

Fox

Birdie

Griffin

Bear

Fawn

Raven

Jay

Buck

Hawk

Sable

Spider

Impala

Buffalo

Sparrow

Moose

Dove

Lynx

Tiger

Viper

Badger

Drake

Newt

Wolverine

Unique Nature Dog Names

Your dog isn't like other dogs, so consider a name that is as one-of-a-kind like him!

Sage

Airy

Wren

Arctic

Sahara

Summit

Acorn

Paloma

Thistle

Pacific

Cosmos

Leaf

Marsh

Harbor

Sapphire

Valley

Ravine

Vernon

Mavis

Tundra

Cascade

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Water

Because who doesn't love a long walk on the beach, especially with a dog by their side?

Ocean

River

Rio

Lake

Tidal

Creek

Pacific

Levee

Harbor

Wade

Tahoe

Puddle

Delta

Banks

Kai

Sandy

Lynn

Weather-Themed Nature Dog Names

Even if your pup is scared of thunder, he'll always bring the sunshine!