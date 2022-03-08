152 Nature Dog Names for Every Type of Outdoor Enthusiast

We found inspiration from river deep all the way to mountain high.
By Jessica Comstock March 08, 2022
Credit: manushot / Adobe Stock

When you first adopt a dog, it's exciting to think of all the places you'll visit together. And for dog parents who love to spend their days soaking up the sun, there's a whole world out there for you and your pup to explore. These nature dog names are perfect for pooches who will be hiking, camping, hunting or just admiring the great outdoors while on their daily walk around the block.

Nature Names for Girl Dogs

These nature-inspired names are just as stunning as your gorgeous girl.

  • Iris
  • Daisy
  • Sky
  • Blossom
  • Autumn
  • Summer
  • Petunia
  • Holly
  • Poppy
  • Savannah
  • Berry
  • Tulip
  • Coral
  • Meadow
  • Ivy
  • Dawn
  • Misty
  • Amber
  • Primrose
  • Brooke
  • Rose
  • Violet
  • Clementine
  • Aurora
  • Clove

Nature Names for Boy Dogs

Try one of these monikers that are perfect for pups who will be exploring the great outdoors.

  • Bud
  • Everest
  • Cliff
  • Canyon
  • Moss
  • Boulder
  • Huckleberry
  • Fern
  • Mountain
  • Moon
  • Rowan
  • Ridge
  • Bentley
  • Stone
  • Rye
  • Briar
  • Indigo
  • Smokey
  • Rocky
  • Bay
  • Oakley
  • Barley
  • Reed

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Trees and Forests

What do trees and dogs have in common? Bark! OK, here are some name ideas to make up for that terrible pun.

  • Forrest
  • Woody
  • Willow
  • Joshua
  • Ash
  • Sassafras
  • Cedar
  • Acacia
  • Bamboo
  • Douglas
  • Juniper
  • Alder
  • Cypress
  • Elm
  • Spruce
  • Balsam
  • Locust
  • Ficus
  • Oak
  • Maple
  • Conifer
  • Aspen

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Wild Animals

Embrace your pup's wild side and try out these names inspired by all the creatures in the animal kingdom.

  • Wolf
  • Fox
  • Birdie
  • Griffin
  • Bear
  • Fawn
  • Raven
  • Jay
  • Buck
  • Hawk
  • Sable
  • Spider
  • Impala
  • Buffalo
  • Sparrow
  • Moose
  • Dove
  • Lynx
  • Tiger
  • Viper
  • Badger
  • Drake
  • Newt
  • Wolverine

Unique Nature Dog Names

Your dog isn't like other dogs, so consider a name that is as one-of-a-kind like him!

  • Sage
  • Airy
  • Wren
  • Arctic
  • Sahara
  • Summit
  • Acorn
  • Paloma
  • Thistle
  • Pacific
  • Cosmos
  • Leaf
  • Marsh
  • Harbor
  • Sapphire
  • Valley
  • Ravine
  • Vernon
  • Mavis
  • Tundra
  • Cascade

Nature Dog Names Inspired by Water

Because who doesn't love a long walk on the beach, especially with a dog by their side? 

  • Ocean
  • River
  • Rio
  • Lake
  • Tidal
  • Creek
  • Pacific
  • Levee
  • Harbor
  • Wade
  • Tahoe
  • Puddle
  • Delta
  • Banks
  • Kai
  • Sandy
  • Lynn

Weather-Themed Nature Dog Names

Even if your pup is scared of thunder, he'll always bring the sunshine!

  • Windy/Wendy
  • Rain/Raine
  • Thunder
  • Storm/Stormy
  • Nado 
  • Frost
  • Bolt
  • Radar
  • Cloud
  • Breeze
  • Yule
  • Sleet
  • Flurry
  • Cyclone
  • Dew
  • Snowflake
  • Gusty
  • Polar
  • Avalanche
  • Muggy

