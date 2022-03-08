152 Nature Dog Names for Every Type of Outdoor Enthusiast
When you first adopt a dog, it's exciting to think of all the places you'll visit together. And for dog parents who love to spend their days soaking up the sun, there's a whole world out there for you and your pup to explore. These nature dog names are perfect for pooches who will be hiking, camping, hunting or just admiring the great outdoors while on their daily walk around the block.
Nature Names for Girl Dogs
These nature-inspired names are just as stunning as your gorgeous girl.
- Iris
- Daisy
- Sky
- Blossom
- Autumn
- Summer
- Petunia
- Holly
- Poppy
- Savannah
- Berry
- Tulip
- Coral
- Meadow
- Ivy
- Dawn
- Misty
- Amber
- Primrose
- Brooke
- Rose
- Violet
- Clementine
- Aurora
- Clove
Nature Names for Boy Dogs
Try one of these monikers that are perfect for pups who will be exploring the great outdoors.
- Bud
- Everest
- Cliff
- Canyon
- Moss
- Boulder
- Huckleberry
- Fern
- Mountain
- Moon
- Rowan
- Ridge
- Bentley
- Stone
- Rye
- Briar
- Indigo
- Smokey
- Rocky
- Bay
- Oakley
- Barley
- Reed
Nature Dog Names Inspired by Trees and Forests
What do trees and dogs have in common? Bark! OK, here are some name ideas to make up for that terrible pun.
- Forrest
- Woody
- Willow
- Joshua
- Ash
- Sassafras
- Cedar
- Acacia
- Bamboo
- Douglas
- Juniper
- Alder
- Cypress
- Elm
- Spruce
- Balsam
- Locust
- Ficus
- Oak
- Maple
- Conifer
- Aspen
Nature Dog Names Inspired by Wild Animals
Embrace your pup's wild side and try out these names inspired by all the creatures in the animal kingdom.
- Wolf
- Fox
- Birdie
- Griffin
- Bear
- Fawn
- Raven
- Jay
- Buck
- Hawk
- Sable
- Spider
- Impala
- Buffalo
- Sparrow
- Moose
- Dove
- Lynx
- Tiger
- Viper
- Badger
- Drake
- Newt
- Wolverine
Unique Nature Dog Names
Your dog isn't like other dogs, so consider a name that is as one-of-a-kind like him!
- Sage
- Airy
- Wren
- Arctic
- Sahara
- Summit
- Acorn
- Paloma
- Thistle
- Pacific
- Cosmos
- Leaf
- Marsh
- Harbor
- Sapphire
- Valley
- Ravine
- Vernon
- Mavis
- Tundra
- Cascade
Nature Dog Names Inspired by Water
Because who doesn't love a long walk on the beach, especially with a dog by their side?
- Ocean
- River
- Rio
- Lake
- Tidal
- Creek
- Pacific
- Levee
- Harbor
- Wade
- Tahoe
- Puddle
- Delta
- Banks
- Kai
- Sandy
- Lynn
Weather-Themed Nature Dog Names
Even if your pup is scared of thunder, he'll always bring the sunshine!
- Windy/Wendy
- Rain/Raine
- Thunder
- Storm/Stormy
- Nado
- Frost
- Bolt
- Radar
- Cloud
- Breeze
- Yule
- Sleet
- Flurry
- Cyclone
- Dew
- Snowflake
- Gusty
- Polar
- Avalanche
- Muggy