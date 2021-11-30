Would you name your dog Dr. Fauci or Baguette? This year, many pet parents did just that!

Rover's Top Dog Names 2021 list was just released and on it are some adorable classics and some (ahem) very creative options. While Max and Bella once again took the top spots, the way the pandemic is changing our way of life inspired pet parents to give their pups some pretty odd monikers like Pfizer, Dr. Fauci, and Zoom.

Did your pup's name make the list of most popular dog names this past year? Check out the options from the list below and see if you can spot any of your favorites. At the very least, some of the more questionable names that made the list of top picks might give you a laugh.

Top 10 Male Dog Names 2021

The top two boy dog names are the same as last year, but the name Leo rose up from 13th place last year into the top 10. Poor Cooper, on the other hand, fell from his 3rd place spot from last year all the way out of the top 10.

Max Charlie Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Leo Duke Teddy Tucker

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Top 10 Female Dog Names 2021

The names Zoe and Lily made the list, up from 36th and 15th place last year, but Sadie and Maggie dropped out of the top 10.

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Zoe Lily Lola Bailey Stella Molly

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Dog Names Inspired by Our Favorite Celebrities in 2021

The tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman inspired tributes across the country, as did the widespread support for the #FreeBritney movement. Excitement around K-Pop band BTS and the Friends reunion reflected in the way pet parents named their dogs this year, too.

Chadwick Boseman

Britney Spears

Taylor Swift

Yeezy

Oprah

Suga

Kim

V

Jin

J-Hope

Halsey

Dua Lipa

Aretha Franklin

Phoebe Buffay

Joey

Chandler

Ross

Gunther

RELATED: 165 Celebrity Dog Names for Pets Who Are Too Cool for School

Funniest Top Dog Names 2021

Unfortunately the pandy had a big impact on literally everything, including what many pet parents named their dogs. Other influences for some of the more peculiar name choices included the space race, emerging technology, and pop culture.

Fauci

Pfizer

Zoom

Siri

Google

Doge

Bitcoin

Elon Musk

Bezos

Solstice

Aster

Nebula

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

Dog Names Inspired by Athletes and Olympic Medalists

After a one year delay, the 2020 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo gave us some breakout superstars. There were also a few past favorites who won gold for the USA once again. Since we watched every pulse-pounding minute with our pups next to us on the couch, it's no surprise these names took some of the top spots on the most popular dog names 2021 list. (Have you ever honestly heard of anything cuter than a golden retriever named after gold medal gymnast Suni Lee?! We didn't think so.)

Suni

Naomi

Simone

Katie

DK (Metcalf)

Kittle

Mahomes

Gronk

Tom

Brady

Most Popular Food Names for Dogs in 2021

For some reason, pet parents were really into their French food this year (who can blame us?) And the general high demand for vegan-friendly meat alternatives also inspired some pretty interesting monikers.

Bean(s)

Tofu

Almond

Cauliflower

Paneer

Tempeh

Caviar

Dijon

Baguette

Raclette

RELATED: 153 of the Cutest Food Names for Dogs That Like Snacks as Much as You Do

Disney Dog Names Based on Disney+ and Netflix Smash Hit Shows

As we collectively spent a majority of time this year in our homes watching a lot of TV, it's no surprise that our favorite shows influenced how we named our furry friends. For example, Grogu from The Mandalorian was up 4,000 percent year-over-year in popularity. And while they were not on Rover's list, we can assume the names Loki, Sylvie, Hawkeye, Vision, Agatha, Sam, and Bucky (and Sebastian) were also popular picks this year for obvious reasons.

Grogu

Raya

Wanda

Daphne

Lady Whistledown