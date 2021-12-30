190 Dachshund Names for Your Little Weenie Wonder
When you’re ready for the pitter-patter of little doxie paws at home, make sure to give them the best name ever!
So you've opened a big space in your heart for a delightful dachshund, dachshund mix, or doxiepoo. Are you in for a treat! These bright, low-ridin' pups have wiggle and spark to spare, and are hopelessly devoted to their humans. We're certain these dachshund name ideas will capture the essence of your sweet pooch, making it super easy to choose the perfect name.
Best Names for Female Dachshunds
Your lovely little doxie girl will capture everyone's hearts when she comes running to one of these.
- Daphne
- Coco
- Nala
- Heidi
- Lizzo
- Fern
- Angel
- Duchess
- Roxie
- Molly
- Greta
- Zoe
- Dot
- Luna
- Wilma
- Stella
- Ginger
- Daisy
- Nena
- Jezebel
- Sage
- Fifi
- Lola
- Piper
- Willow
- Queenie
- Deliah
- Giselle
Best Names for Male Dachshunds
Feisty and true, these monikers tell your doggo what a good boy he is.
- Kirby
- Crusoe
- Hans
- Dash
- Nathan
- Franz
- Cooper
- Milo
- Sigmund
- Archie
- Teddy
- Hugo
- Charlie
- Rolf
- Max
- Joey
- Blitz
- Johann
- Bach
- Zander
- Ibis
- Bruno
- Dieter
- Gus
- Benji
- Winston
- Zedd
- Otto
Funny Weiner Dog Names
Will there be many references to 'long' and food? Yep!
- Teenie Weenie
- Hotdog
- Stretch
- Dobby
- Banger
- Oscar
- Mayer
- Footie
- Pupperoni
- Vienna
- Lanky
- Taco
- Sir Sausage of Downton
- Frank
- Link
- Beanie
- Chew Barka
- Shortstack
- Coney
- Stubs
- Tater
- Fez
- Bacon
- Hanker
- Snoop Doggity
- Andouille
- Chewie
- Slim
- Jimmy
- Dean
- Pretzel
- Barkley
- Noodles
- Lil' Smokey
- Squatzy
Cute Names for Dachshund Puppies
With their large round eyes, floppy ears, and lengthy snoots, few pups are as endearing as a doxie dog.
- Squirt
- Pee Wee
- Bobo
- Wiggles
- Gumdrop
- Pup Tart
- Belle
- Sir Barks-a-Lot
- Half Pint
- Bubbles
- Mowgli
- Ducky
- Bingo
- Inky
- Winnie
- Button
- Dinky
- Froo Froo
- Pickles
- Gizmo
- Munchkin
- Puddles
- Cricket
- Buttercup
- Jellybean
- Wink
- Pal
- Twinkie
- Bam-Bam
- Pansy
- Muttley
- Waddles
- Ollie
- Little Bow Wow
- Princess
- Petunia
German Dachshund Names for Sausage Dogs
What's German for adorable? Bezaubernd! Here are other German dog names to honor the breed's heritage.
- Jäger
- Schatz (treasure)
- Mercedes
- Benz
- Hamburg
- Freund or Freundin (friend)
- Kirsch
- Nett (nice or cute)
- Pilsner
- Lulatsch (long and thin)
- Zeppelin
- Riesling
- Liebling (favorite)
- Schnitzel
- Berlin
- Kostbar (precious)
- Volkswagen
- Witzig (witty or funny)
- Hase (bunny)
- Frankfurt
- Süsse (sweet)
- KnuddelbÄr (cuddle bear)
Dachshund Names Inspired by Disney, Movies, and TV
Can't help falling in love with these stars of the silver screen!
- Slinky (All Toy Story films)
- Cinder Ella (Cinderella)
- Jorge Flores (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Danke (The Ugly Dachshund)
- Buddy (The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2)
- Dachshie (Lady and the Tramp)
- Schatzi (That 70s Show)
- Mr. Weenie (Open Season)
- Dinah (Canine Cassanova)
- Shelly (Wiener Dog Nationals)
- Ashley (Bewitched!)
- Itchy (All Dogs Go to Heaven)
- Paddlefoot (Clutch Cargo)
- Sparky (Frankenweenie)
Names for Dachshunds Inspired by Their Passion for Food
What is the one thing your dachshund probably loves more than you? Snacks. (Peanut butter? Hot dogs? A nibble of blueberries? They aren't picky.)
- Cupcake
- Puddin'
- Mocha
- Saucy
- Pancake
- Apple
- Toast
- Spud
- Strawberry
- Egg
- Kiwi
- Nacho
- Cheese
- Donut
- Sprout
- Cannoli
- Beans
- Waffles
- Sprinkles
- Truffle
- Peanut
- Sushi
- Melon
- Cookie
- Cocoa
- Churro
- Biscuit