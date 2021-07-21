175+ Mexican Dog Names for Your Perrito Perfecto
A puppy named Mariposa or Conejito would seriously be the cutest.
Whether you're looking for a name for your Mexican dog breed, such as a Chihuahua or a xoloitzcuintli (also known as the Mexican hairless dog), or want to connect with and appreciate the culture and language of Mexico, you're sure to find the perfect Mexican name to suit your lovable pup.
Mexican Names for Girl Dogs
Find the perfect name for your darling niña!
- Elena
- Esmerelda
- Maya
- Nina
- Rosa
- Ana
- Frida
- Gloria
- Adriana
- Carmen
- Lola
- Josefina
- Luisa
- María
- Rosalinda
- Selena
- Martha
- Teresa
- Silvia
- Verónica
- Lucía
- Elisa
- Sofía
- Antonia
- Camila
- Juana
- Ariana
- Xiomara
- Estelle
- Daniela
- Catalina
- Adalia
- Valeria
- Sara
- Vanessa
- Lía
- Aurora
- Gabriela
- Clarisa
- Mira
Mexican Names for Boy Dogs
These boy names are popular choices in Mexico and Spain, rooted in Hispanic culture and the Spanish language.
- Diego
- Emilio
- Oscar
- Fernando
- Sebastián
- Roberto
- Antonio
- Carlos
- Francisco
- Javier
- Alejandro
- Jorge
- Luis
- Manuel
- Fabio
- Juan
- Pedro
- Ricardo
- Paco
- Miguel
- Eduardo
- Gabriel
- Mateo
- Pablo
- Poncho
- Jesús
- Salvador
- Hugo
- Adrian
- David
- Martín
- Gerardo
- Sergio
- Marco
- Caleb
- José
- Tomas
- Julian
- Leo
- Lorenzo
- Arturo
- Santiago
- Ezra
- Daniel
Names for Dogs Inspired by Mexican Food
If your pup is a comida connoisseur, try one of these names inspired by Mexico's rich and well-known cuisine. (We won't judge if you sneak your pup a little elote now and then.)
- Jícama
- Burrito
- Margarita
- Paloma
- Tortilla
- Pico
- Churro
- Tamale
- Nacho
- Enchilada
- Salsa
- Ceviche
- Tajín
- Taco
- Queso
- Taquito
- Pozole
- Horchata
- Carnitas
- Bean
- Frijoles
- Poblano
- Mole
- Sopapilla
- Elote
- Cotija
- Fajita
- Quesadilla
- Flan
- Guacamole
- Tostada
- Yuca
- Fresca
- Canela
Dog Names Based on Places in Mexico
Mexico is home to a wide range of landscapes, from mountains to deserts to rainforests. Try one of these names for your dog inspired by Mexico's diverse and beautiful geography.
- Cancún
- Juárez
- Reynosa
- Acapulco
- Saltillo
- Durango
- Mazatlán
- Mérida
- Ensenada
- Tijuana
- Guadalupe
- Toluca
- Morelia
- Torreón
- Veracruz
- Cozumel
- Ixtapa
- Puebla
- Oaxaca
- Chiapas
- Colima
- Hidalgo
- Jalisco
- Sonora
- Chihuahua
- Tabasco
Dog Names Inspired by Spanish Words and Their Meanings
One of these dog names in Spanish can be used to capture your pup's one-of-a-kind personality, whether they're sweet as can be or a little more sassy.
- Amor, meaning love
- Amiga/o, meaning friend
- Bella, meaning beautiful
- Corazón, meaning heart
- Luna, meaning moon
- Mariposa, meaning butterfly
- Querida, meaning dear one
- Sol, meaning sun
- Toro, meaning bull
- Vida, meaning life
- Risa, meaning laughter
- Pan, meaning bread
- Chica/o, meaning girl or boy
- Diablo, meaning devil
- Tigre, meaning tiger
- Solana, meaning sunny spot
- Fiera/o, meaning fierce
- Loco/a, meaning crazy
- Feliz, meaning happy
Cute Mexican Dog Names
Try one of these names for your adorable new puppy.
- Bebé, meaning baby
- Gordito/a, meaning chubby in an affectionate way
- Bonita, meaning pretty
- Perrita/o, meaning little dog
- Beso, meaning kiss
- Nena/e, meaning baby girl or boy
- Chiquita/o, meaning little one
- Pollito, meaning little chick
- Conejito, meaning little bunny
- Lindo/a, meaning pretty
- Alma, meaning soul
- Hermosa, meaning beautiful
- Principe/Princesa, meaning prince or princess
- Precioso/a, meaning precious