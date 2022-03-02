132 of the Best Marvel Dog Names for Your Little Avenger
We believe pretty much all dogs are heroes, so you might as well set up your new puppies up for success with a Marvel-inspired dog name.
Whether it's from the blockbuster films or comic books, you'll have plenty of heroic—or villainous—monikers to choose from. Just don't name your dog Thanos, please. It's a powerful name but do you really want to give your dog that reputation?
We left it on the list just in case, but there are 131 better options (in our opinion).
Male Marvel Dog Names
These are for the dogs who like to carry around hammers, shields, and even rocks (stones). Also applicable for dogs who can fly.
- Tony
- Stark
- Steve
- Captain
- Roger
- Thor
- T'Challa
- Panther
- Spider
- Bruce
- Hulk
- Rhodey
- Falcon
- Bucky
- Loki
- Sam
- Vision
- Peter
- Steven
- Strange
- Clint
- Groot
- Fury
- Nick
- Scott
- Drax
- Star Lord
- Rocket
- Starfox
- Black Knight
- Ikaris
- Kingo
- Phastos
- Pietro
- Shang-Chi
- Hawkeye
- Odin
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Female Marvel Dog Names
Is your dog a hero? (Yes.) Then she needs an appropriate name—and maybe a superhero cape.
- Marvel
- Natasha
- Scarlet
- Wasp
- Black Widow
- Wanda
- Gamora
- Okoye
- Nebula
- Peggy
- Shuri
- Valkyrie
- Pepper
- Mantis
- Sersi
- Ajak
- Thena
- Carol
- Danvers
- Jane
- Monica
- Kate
- Sharon
- Peggy
Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Sidekicks
Maybe you're the hero of the house and need a little support vanquishing foes and saving the day.
- Phil
- Jarvis
- Friday
- Happy
- Luis
- Korg
- M'Baku
- Heimdall
- MJ
- Ned
- Yondu
- May
- Maria
- Katy
- Rambeau 64
Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Villains
These names are for the dogs who get into a little trouble, a little mischief. At least dogs can't snap any fingers.
- Thanos
- Ultron
- Chitauri
- Vanko
- Obediah
- Killmonger
- Klaue
- Hela
- Maw
- Proxima
- Cull
- Corvus
- Hydra
- Red Skull
- Yellowjacket
- Goblin
- Dormammu
- Ronan
- Ego
- Malekith
- Zemo
- Mysterio
- Vulture
- Kro
- Wenwu
Dog Names Inspired by Actors in Marvel Movies
Some of us like the Marvel character just fine, but we're fans more of the overall work from the actor or actress.
- Chadwick
- Chris
- Robert
- Scarlett
- Elizabeth
- Don
- Paul
- Jeremy
- Bradley
- Zoe
- Mark
- Tom
- Samuel
- Cobi
- Brie
- Gweneth
- Sebastian
- Benedict
- Vin
- Zendaya
- Toby
- Andrew
- Dave
- Harry
- Angelina
- Salma
- Gemma
- Richard
- Kit
- Simu
- Awkwafina