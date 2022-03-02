132 of the Best Marvel Dog Names for Your Little Avenger

We believe pretty much all dogs are heroes, so you might as well set up your new puppies up for success with a Marvel-inspired dog name.

Whether it's from the blockbuster films or comic books, you'll have plenty of heroic—or villainous—monikers to choose from. Just don't name your dog Thanos, please. It's a powerful name but do you really want to give your dog that reputation?

We left it on the list just in case, but there are 131 better options (in our opinion).

Male Marvel Dog Names

These are for the dogs who like to carry around hammers, shields, and even rocks (stones). Also applicable for dogs who can fly.

Tony

Stark

Steve

Captain

Roger

Thor

T'Challa

Panther

Spider

Bruce

Hulk

Rhodey

Falcon

Bucky

Loki

Sam

Vision

Peter

Steven

Strange

Clint

Groot

Fury

Nick

Scott

Drax

Star Lord

Rocket

Starfox

Black Knight

Ikaris

Kingo

Phastos

Pietro

Shang-Chi

Hawkeye

Odin

Female Marvel Dog Names

Is your dog a hero? (Yes.) Then she needs an appropriate name—and maybe a superhero cape.

Marvel

Natasha

Scarlet

Wasp

Black Widow

Wanda

Gamora

Okoye

Nebula

Peggy

Shuri

Valkyrie

Pepper

Mantis

Sersi

Ajak

Thena

Carol

Danvers

Jane

Monica

Kate

Sharon

Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Sidekicks

Maybe you're the hero of the house and need a little support vanquishing foes and saving the day.

Phil

Jarvis

Friday

Happy

Luis

Korg

M'Baku

Heimdall

MJ

Ned

Yondu

May

Maria

Katy

Rambeau 64

Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Villains

These names are for the dogs who get into a little trouble, a little mischief. At least dogs can't snap any fingers.

Thanos

Ultron

Chitauri

Vanko

Obediah

Killmonger

Klaue

Hela

Maw

Proxima

Cull

Corvus

Hydra

Red Skull

Yellowjacket

Goblin

Dormammu

Ronan

Ego

Malekith

Zemo

Mysterio

Vulture

Kro

Wenwu

Dog Names Inspired by Actors in Marvel Movies

Some of us like the Marvel character just fine, but we're fans more of the overall work from the actor or actress.

Chadwick

Chris

Robert

Scarlett

Elizabeth

Don

Paul

Jeremy

Bradley

Zoe

Mark

Tom

Samuel

Cobi

Brie

Gweneth

Sebastian

Benedict

Vin

Zendaya

Toby

Andrew

Dave

Harry

Angelina

Salma

Gemma

Richard

Kit

Simu

Awkwafina