132 of the Best Marvel Dog Names for Your Little Avenger

Puppies: Assemble!
By Austin Cannon March 02, 2022
Credit: annette shaff / Adobe Stock

We believe pretty much all dogs are heroes, so you might as well set up your new puppies up for success with a Marvel-inspired dog name.

Whether it's from the blockbuster films or comic books, you'll have plenty of heroic—or villainous—monikers to choose from. Just don't name your dog Thanos, please. It's a powerful name but do you really want to give your dog that reputation?

We left it on the list just in case, but there are 131 better options (in our opinion).

Male Marvel Dog Names

These are for the dogs who like to carry around hammers, shields, and even rocks (stones). Also applicable for dogs who can fly.

  • Tony
  • Stark
  • Steve
  • Captain
  • Roger
  • Thor
  • T'Challa
  • Panther
  • Spider
  • Bruce
  • Hulk
  • Rhodey
  • Falcon
  • Bucky
  • Loki
  • Sam
  • Vision
  • Peter
  • Steven
  • Strange
  • Clint
  • Groot
  • Fury
  • Nick
  • Scott
  • Drax
  • Star Lord
  • Rocket
  • Starfox
  • Black Knight
  • Ikaris
  • Kingo
  • Phastos
  • Pietro
  • Shang-Chi
  • Hawkeye
  • Odin

Female Marvel Dog Names

Is your dog a hero? (Yes.) Then she needs an appropriate name—and maybe a superhero cape. 

  • Marvel
  • Natasha
  • Scarlet
  • Wasp
  • Black Widow
  • Wanda
  • Gamora
  • Okoye
  • Nebula
  • Peggy
  • Shuri
  • Valkyrie
  • Pepper
  • Mantis
  • Sersi
  • Ajak
  • Thena
  • Carol
  • Danvers
  • Jane
  • Monica
  • Kate
  • Sharon
  • Peggy

Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Sidekicks

Maybe you're the hero of the house and need a little support vanquishing foes and saving the day.

  • Phil
  • Jarvis
  • Friday
  • Happy
  • Luis
  • Korg
  • M'Baku
  • Heimdall
  • MJ
  • Ned
  • Yondu
  • May
  • Maria
  • Katy
  • Rambeau 64

Dog Names Inspired by Marvel Villains

These names are for the dogs who get into a little trouble, a little mischief. At least dogs can't snap any fingers.

  • Thanos
  • Ultron
  • Chitauri
  • Vanko
  • Obediah
  • Killmonger
  • Klaue
  • Hela
  • Maw
  • Proxima
  • Cull
  • Corvus
  • Hydra
  • Red Skull
  • Yellowjacket
  • Goblin
  • Dormammu
  • Ronan
  • Ego
  • Malekith
  • Zemo
  • Mysterio
  • Vulture
  • Kro
  • Wenwu

Dog Names Inspired by Actors in Marvel Movies

Some of us like the Marvel character just fine, but we're fans more of the overall work from the actor or actress. 

  • Chadwick
  • Chris
  • Robert
  • Scarlett
  • Elizabeth
  • Don
  • Paul
  • Jeremy
  • Bradley
  • Zoe
  • Mark
  • Tom
  • Samuel
  • Cobi
  • Brie
  • Gweneth
  • Sebastian
  • Benedict
  • Vin
  • Zendaya
  • Toby
  • Andrew
  • Dave
  • Harry
  • Angelina
  • Salma
  • Gemma
  • Richard
  • Kit
  • Simu
  • Awkwafina

