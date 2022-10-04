When you need one name to rule them all.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, Meriadoc (Merry) the Hobbit says, "But you cannot trust us to let you face trouble alone, and go off without a word. We are your friends, Frodo." Throughout all of the related Lord of the Rings works, there's an underlying message of banding together with those who are true and just—two of the many qualities we often admire in our dogs, too.

Bonding with our four-legged companions provides real joy in our lives, and they become trusted friends, too, so why not draw inspiration from a list of Lord of the Rings dog names to give your favorite canine a worthy moniker? Some come from characters of the generational canon that began with The Hobbit in 1937. Others are inspired by multiple Tolkien works and new incarnations, including characters in the 2022 streaming series, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. But all capture the incredible magnitude of a vast storytelling legacy.

Female Lord of the Rings Dog Names

The Lord of the Rings trilogy and other Tolkien works aren't flush with many human female characters, yet each one rises to every occasion with fierce bravery and support of others.

Éowyn

Míriel

Bronwyn

Eärien

Gilraen

Haleth

Ioreth

Théodwyn

Morwen

Male Lord of the Rings Dog Names

Whether human or wizard, the men of Lord of the Rings often stand for justice, truth, and fellowship.

Aragorn

Strider

Boromir

Halbrand

Faramir

Éomer

Gandalf

Arathorn

Gárulf

Théoden

Girion

Pharazôn

Elendil

Theo

Éomund

Kemen

Radagast

Isildur

Lord of the Rings Hobbit and Harfoot Dog Names

The steadfast Harfoots portrayed in the 2022 Rings of Power series are one set of ancestors of the famous Hobbits we know and love, with many of the same endearing qualities, including loving second breakfast. (Others in the Hobbit family tree are Stoors and Fallohides). It seems only fitting to include them in this list as well.

Bilbo

Elanor (Nori)

Frodo

Samwise (Sam)

Rose (Rosie)

Primula

Meriadoc (Merry)

Sadoc

Peregrin (Pippen)

Lobelia

Déagol

Marigold

Eveard

Folco

Hamfast

Goldilocks

Sméagol (also Gollum)

Poppy

Largo

Melilot

Bungo

Tolman

Filibert

Belladonna

Lord of the Rings Elf Dog Names

Both elves and half-elves influence events of multiple ages throughout Middle-earth and beyond. If your pupper has an ethereal quality and an air of mystery, one of these might be for you.

Elrond

Galadriel

Legolas

Gil-galad

Arondir

Elladan

Celebrimbor

Glorfindel

Aredhel

Thranduil

Lúthien

Elbereth

Idril

Aerandir

Celeborn

Galion

Arwen

Eärendil

Tauriel

Finrod

Celebrían

Gildor

Elros

Lord of the Rings Dwarf Dog Names

From the depths of the world emerge the mighty Dwarves, with all males and many females sporting beards—perfect for pooches with a little scruff on their chins.

Gimli

Durin

Bifur

Kili

Fili

Thrór

Disa

Balin

Óin

Dwalin

Forn

Thorin

Dís

Bombur

Lord of the Rings Dog Names Inspired by the Cast's Real Names

Creating larger-than-life characters takes talent, so maybe these actors represent the best in what you see in your pup.

Viggo (Mortensen)

Orlando (Bloom)

Morfydd (Clark)

Ismael (Cruz Córdova)

Owain (Arthur)

Cate (Blanchett)

Maxim (Baldry)

Hugo (Weaving)

Markella (Kavenagh)

Andy (Serkis)

Miranda (Otto)

Ian (McKellan or Holm)

Tyroe (Muhafidin)

Sean (Bean or Astin)

Sophia (Nomvete)

Elijah (Wood)

Nazanin (Boniadi)

Lee (Pace)

Trystan (Gravelle)

Liv (Tyler)

Sir Lenny (Henry)

Dog Names Based on Lord of the Rings Creatures, Monsters, and Spirits

Some are Valar and Maiar entities and full of goodness, while others do the dark bidding of Sauron … one way or another.

Shadowfax (a Meara and Gandalf's horse)

Warg (breed of demonic wolves in the Misty Mountains)

Treebeard (an Ent, or tree host)

Glaurung the Great Worm (dragon)

Shelob (great spider)

Ainur (the "holy ones," a combination of Valar and Meara)

Hasufel (Aragorn's horse)

Witch-king (lord of the Nazgûl or Ringwraiths)

Goldberry (water spirit or Valar spirit)

Saruman (former wizard)

Carc (raven)

Smaug (dragon)

Azog (Orc lord)

Thorondor (one of the Great Eagles of Manwë)

Huorn (other animated trees of wisdom)

Durin's Bane (a Balrog, or "demon of might")