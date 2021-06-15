220+ Labrador Retriever Names for Your Best Bud

Friendly, loyal, and athletic, Labrador retrievers make ideal companions for just about anyone. A dog as great as this deserves a name to match!

By Vincent Finch-Brand
June 15, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata / Getty

The perfect balance of affectionate, intelligent, and energetic, it's no wonder that Labrador retrievers, or Labs, have a standing spot as one of the most popular dog breeds in America. These classic family dogs are known for their sweet faces, kind eyes, and dense, flat coats that can be yellow, black, or chocolate. Labs are also very trainable, making them ideal candidates for a variety of jobs and tasks, from service dogs to hunting companions. 

A dog as wonderful as this needs a name to match! Here are 200+ ideas, based on a few key Labrador characteristics, to get you started picking the perfect name for your dog.

Female Labrador Retriever Names

Sweet and strong, your beautiful girl Labrador retriever is perfectly suited to one of these classic names. 

  • Sally 
  • Lucy
  • Sadie
  • Daisy
  • Maggie
  • Lola
  • Riley
  • Gracie
  • Willow
  • Ava
  • Polly
  • Harper
  • Chloe
  • Nora
  • Zoe
  • Madison
  • Bella
  • Ruby
  • Luna
  • Dolly
  • Poppy
  • Clara
  • Maisie
  • Bonnie
  • Trixie

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet 

Male Labrador Retriever Names

Find the perfect name for your outgoing, affectionate, and energetic boy Lab companion. 

  • Ollie
  • Buddy 
  • Max
  • Charlie
  • Toby
  • Finn
  • Milo
  • Chester
  • Oscar
  • Leo
  • Bruce
  • Teddy
  • Elijah 
  • Lucas
  • Mason
  • Noah
  • Owen
  • Mateo
  • Aiden
  • Julian
  • Asher
  • Ezra
  • Roman
  • Miles
  • Carter
  • Kai
  • Cole
  • Rhys
  • Emmett
  • Felix
  • Cody

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Chocolate Lab Names

Chocolate labs can vary in color from a silvery copper color, sometimes referred to as a "silver Labrador", to a medium or very dark brown. Most chocolate Labs have broad brown noses and expressive brown eyes that match their coats. These name ideas are inspired by the chocolate Lab's unique coloring.

  • Penny
  • Nutmeg
  • Coco
  • Sable
  • Rusty
  • Bailey
  • Moose
  • Fudge
  • Chestnut
  • Mocha
  • Whiskey
  • Maple
  • Hazel
  • Hershey
  • Oak
  • Pecan
  • Mars
  • Acorn
  • Peanut
  • Muffin
  • Ginger
  • Fawn
  • Topaz
  • Cedar

RELATED: 120 of the Ultimutt Brown Dog Names for Your Chocolate-Colored Pup

Black Lab Names

The most common color of Labrador retriever, black Labs are known for their sleek, glossy coats. These sweet and intelligent dogs are well-suited to a name inspired by their distinct fur.

  • Raven
  • Shadow
  • Ash
  • Blackberry
  • Coal
  • Eclipse
  • Smudge
  • Graphite
  • Midnight
  • Jet
  • Onyx
  • Pepper
  • Salem
  • Blackjack
  • Slate
  • Noir
  • Oreo 
  • Bean
  • Nyx
  • Vesper
  • Morticia
  • Beetle
  • Carbon
  • Dusk
  • Ember
  • Cinder
  • Flint
  • Cosmos

RELATED: 175 Creative Names for Your New Black Dog

Yellow Lab Names

Yellow Labs' coats can range from a near-white color, to pale yellow, to a deeper golden shade, to a darker gingery-red. Choose a name from the following list inspired by your yellow Labrador retriever's gorgeous and classic coloring.

  • Honey
  • Sandy
  • Ray
  • Sunny
  • Buttermilk
  • Sunflower
  • Amber
  • Pumpkin
  • Buttercup
  • Cheddar
  • Platinum
  • Flame
  • Rose
  • Garnet
  • Pearl
  • Saffron
  • Opal
  • Buff
  • Ruby
  • Marigold
  • Lemondrop
  • Glow
  • Maize
  • Sol
  • Dandelion

RELATED: 221 of the Best Names for Golden Retrievers 

Labrador Retriever Names for Your Hunting Companion

Labrador retrievers' intelligence, energy, loyalty, and keen sense of smell make them ideal candidates for hunting companions. If your Lab loves to hunt with you, consider one of these hunting-inspired names for them! 

  • Buck
  • Hunter
  • Artemis
  • Robin
  • Clint
  • Hawk
  • Camo
  • Bullseye
  • Trapper
  • Arrow
  • Chase
  • Ranger
  • Archer
  • Scout
  • Fawn

Labrador Retriever Names for Your Swimmer

Labrador retrievers are known for being great swimmers and water lovers. Their wide heads and stocky tails, sometimes referred to as "otter tails", help them navigate through the water efficiently, and their dense coats help them tolerate cold water for an extended period of time. If your Lab loves to swim, a name that references their favorite outdoor activity might be the perfect fit! 

  • River
  • Phelps
  • Bass
  • Gill
  • Sand Dollar
  • Catfish
  • Rain
  • Brooks
  • Misty
  • Neptune
  • Reef
  • Riptide
  • Marsh
  • Barnacle
  • Butterfly
  • Lake
  • Otter
  • Cove
  • Zephyr
  • Echo
  • Guppy
  • Harbor
  • Lagoon
  • Mayflower
  • Nemo
  • Tidal

Famous Labrador Retriever Names

As one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, it's no surprise that there are many famous Labs. Inspired by celebrity pets and movie characters, choose a name for your shining star!

  • Marley (Marley & Me)
  • Luath (The Incredible Journey)
  • Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
  • Brandeis (Sesame Street)
  • Little Boo (Orange Is the New Black)
  • Brian (Family Guy)
  • Spike (Played Old Yeller in Old Yeller)
  • Vincent (Lost)
  • Mr. Peanutbutter (BoJack Horseman)
  • Buddy (U.S. President Bill Clinton's dog)
  • Seamus (U.S. President Bill Clinton's other dog)
  • Widgeon (Prince William's black lab)
  • Harvey (Prince Charles' yellow lab)
  • Flossie (Drew Barrymore's yellow lab)
  • Rex (Sarah McLachlan's black lab)
  • Esmerelda (Ann Hathaway's dog)
  • Holden (Gweynth Paltrow's black lab)
  • Roger (Steve Martin's yellow lab)
  • Rosello (Hulk Hogan's yellow lab)

Labrador Retriever Names Inspired by Nature

Athletic, sociable, and easygoing, Labs make the perfect hiking buddies. Choose a trail-inspired name to match your pup's love of being outdoors. 

  • Sierra
  • Dale
  • Meadow
  • Thunder
  • Aspen
  • Grover
  • Maple
  • Denali
  • Summit
  • Clover
  • Forest
  • Fern
  • Bear
  • Geo
  • Pebbles
  • Beech
  • Prairie
  • Acadia 
  • Moss
  • Elm
  • Juniper
  • Cliff
  • Hemlock
  • Cyprus
  • Alpine
  • Birch
  • Ridge
  • Boots
  • Sycamore
  • Rocky

RELATED: The Right Way to Hike with Your Dog

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com