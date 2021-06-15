220+ Labrador Retriever Names for Your Best Bud

Friendly, loyal, and athletic, Labrador retrievers make ideal companions for just about anyone. A dog as great as this deserves a name to match!

The perfect balance of affectionate, intelligent, and energetic, it's no wonder that Labrador retrievers, or Labs, have a standing spot as one of the most popular dog breeds in America. These classic family dogs are known for their sweet faces, kind eyes, and dense, flat coats that can be yellow, black, or chocolate. Labs are also very trainable, making them ideal candidates for a variety of jobs and tasks, from service dogs to hunting companions.

A dog as wonderful as this needs a name to match! Here are 200+ ideas, based on a few key Labrador characteristics, to get you started picking the perfect name for your dog.

Female Labrador Retriever Names

Sweet and strong, your beautiful girl Labrador retriever is perfectly suited to one of these classic names.

Sally

Lucy

Sadie

Daisy

Maggie

Lola

Riley

Gracie

Willow

Ava

Polly

Harper

Chloe

Nora

Zoe

Madison

Bella

Ruby

Luna

Dolly

Poppy

Clara

Maisie

Bonnie

Trixie

Male Labrador Retriever Names

Find the perfect name for your outgoing, affectionate, and energetic boy Lab companion.

Ollie

Buddy

Max

Charlie

Toby

Finn

Milo

Chester

Oscar

Leo

Bruce

Teddy

Elijah

Lucas

Mason

Noah

Owen

Mateo

Aiden

Julian

Asher

Ezra

Roman

Miles

Carter

Kai

Cole

Rhys

Emmett

Felix

Cody

Chocolate Lab Names

Chocolate labs can vary in color from a silvery copper color, sometimes referred to as a "silver Labrador", to a medium or very dark brown. Most chocolate Labs have broad brown noses and expressive brown eyes that match their coats. These name ideas are inspired by the chocolate Lab's unique coloring.

Penny

Nutmeg

Coco

Sable

Rusty

Bailey

Moose

Fudge

Chestnut

Mocha

Whiskey

Maple

Hazel

Hershey

Oak

Pecan

Mars

Acorn

Peanut

Muffin

Ginger

Fawn

Topaz

Cedar

Black Lab Names

The most common color of Labrador retriever, black Labs are known for their sleek, glossy coats. These sweet and intelligent dogs are well-suited to a name inspired by their distinct fur.

Raven

Shadow

Ash

Blackberry

Coal

Eclipse

Smudge

Graphite

Midnight

Jet

Onyx

Pepper

Salem

Blackjack

Slate

Noir

Oreo

Bean

Nyx

Vesper

Morticia

Beetle

Carbon

Dusk

Ember

Cinder

Flint

Cosmos

Yellow Lab Names

Yellow Labs' coats can range from a near-white color, to pale yellow, to a deeper golden shade, to a darker gingery-red. Choose a name from the following list inspired by your yellow Labrador retriever's gorgeous and classic coloring.

Honey

Sandy

Ray

Sunny

Buttermilk

Sunflower

Amber

Pumpkin

Buttercup

Cheddar

Platinum

Flame

Rose

Garnet

Pearl

Saffron

Opal

Buff

Ruby

Marigold

Lemondrop

Glow

Maize

Sol

Dandelion

Labrador Retriever Names for Your Hunting Companion

Labrador retrievers' intelligence, energy, loyalty, and keen sense of smell make them ideal candidates for hunting companions. If your Lab loves to hunt with you, consider one of these hunting-inspired names for them!

Buck

Hunter

Artemis

Robin

Clint

Hawk

Camo

Bullseye

Trapper

Arrow

Chase

Ranger

Archer

Scout

Fawn

Labrador Retriever Names for Your Swimmer

Labrador retrievers are known for being great swimmers and water lovers. Their wide heads and stocky tails, sometimes referred to as "otter tails", help them navigate through the water efficiently, and their dense coats help them tolerate cold water for an extended period of time. If your Lab loves to swim, a name that references their favorite outdoor activity might be the perfect fit!

River

Phelps

Bass

Gill

Sand Dollar

Catfish

Rain

Brooks

Misty

Neptune

Reef

Riptide

Marsh

Barnacle

Butterfly

Lake

Otter

Cove

Zephyr

Echo

Guppy

Harbor

Lagoon

Mayflower

Nemo

Tidal

Famous Labrador Retriever Names

As one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, it's no surprise that there are many famous Labs. Inspired by celebrity pets and movie characters, choose a name for your shining star!

Marley (Marley & Me)

Luath (The Incredible Journey)

Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)

Brandeis (Sesame Street)

Little Boo (Orange Is the New Black)

Brian (Family Guy)

Spike (Played Old Yeller in Old Yeller)

Vincent (Lost)

Mr. Peanutbutter (BoJack Horseman)

Buddy (U.S. President Bill Clinton's dog)

Seamus (U.S. President Bill Clinton's other dog)

Widgeon (Prince William's black lab)

Harvey (Prince Charles' yellow lab)

Flossie (Drew Barrymore's yellow lab)

Rex (Sarah McLachlan's black lab)

Esmerelda (Ann Hathaway's dog)

Holden (Gweynth Paltrow's black lab)

Roger (Steve Martin's yellow lab)

Rosello (Hulk Hogan's yellow lab)

Labrador Retriever Names Inspired by Nature

Athletic, sociable, and easygoing, Labs make the perfect hiking buddies. Choose a trail-inspired name to match your pup's love of being outdoors.

Sierra

Dale

Meadow

Thunder

Aspen

Grover

Maple

Denali

Summit

Clover

Forest

Fern

Bear

Geo

Pebbles

Beech

Prairie

Acadia

Moss

Elm

Juniper

Cliff

Hemlock

Cyprus

Alpine

Birch

Ridge

Boots

Sycamore

Rocky