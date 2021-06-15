220+ Labrador Retriever Names for Your Best Bud
Friendly, loyal, and athletic, Labrador retrievers make ideal companions for just about anyone. A dog as great as this deserves a name to match!
The perfect balance of affectionate, intelligent, and energetic, it's no wonder that Labrador retrievers, or Labs, have a standing spot as one of the most popular dog breeds in America. These classic family dogs are known for their sweet faces, kind eyes, and dense, flat coats that can be yellow, black, or chocolate. Labs are also very trainable, making them ideal candidates for a variety of jobs and tasks, from service dogs to hunting companions.
A dog as wonderful as this needs a name to match! Here are 200+ ideas, based on a few key Labrador characteristics, to get you started picking the perfect name for your dog.
Female Labrador Retriever Names
Sweet and strong, your beautiful girl Labrador retriever is perfectly suited to one of these classic names.
- Sally
- Lucy
- Sadie
- Daisy
- Maggie
- Lola
- Riley
- Gracie
- Willow
- Ava
- Polly
- Harper
- Chloe
- Nora
- Zoe
- Madison
- Bella
- Ruby
- Luna
- Dolly
- Poppy
- Clara
- Maisie
- Bonnie
- Trixie
Male Labrador Retriever Names
Find the perfect name for your outgoing, affectionate, and energetic boy Lab companion.
- Ollie
- Buddy
- Max
- Charlie
- Toby
- Finn
- Milo
- Chester
- Oscar
- Leo
- Bruce
- Teddy
- Elijah
- Lucas
- Mason
- Noah
- Owen
- Mateo
- Aiden
- Julian
- Asher
- Ezra
- Roman
- Miles
- Carter
- Kai
- Cole
- Rhys
- Emmett
- Felix
- Cody
Chocolate Lab Names
Chocolate labs can vary in color from a silvery copper color, sometimes referred to as a "silver Labrador", to a medium or very dark brown. Most chocolate Labs have broad brown noses and expressive brown eyes that match their coats. These name ideas are inspired by the chocolate Lab's unique coloring.
- Penny
- Nutmeg
- Coco
- Sable
- Rusty
- Bailey
- Moose
- Fudge
- Chestnut
- Mocha
- Whiskey
- Maple
- Hazel
- Hershey
- Oak
- Pecan
- Mars
- Acorn
- Peanut
- Muffin
- Ginger
- Fawn
- Topaz
- Cedar
Black Lab Names
The most common color of Labrador retriever, black Labs are known for their sleek, glossy coats. These sweet and intelligent dogs are well-suited to a name inspired by their distinct fur.
- Raven
- Shadow
- Ash
- Blackberry
- Coal
- Eclipse
- Smudge
- Graphite
- Midnight
- Jet
- Onyx
- Pepper
- Salem
- Blackjack
- Slate
- Noir
- Oreo
- Bean
- Nyx
- Vesper
- Morticia
- Beetle
- Carbon
- Dusk
- Ember
- Cinder
- Flint
- Cosmos
Yellow Lab Names
Yellow Labs' coats can range from a near-white color, to pale yellow, to a deeper golden shade, to a darker gingery-red. Choose a name from the following list inspired by your yellow Labrador retriever's gorgeous and classic coloring.
- Honey
- Sandy
- Ray
- Sunny
- Buttermilk
- Sunflower
- Amber
- Pumpkin
- Buttercup
- Cheddar
- Platinum
- Flame
- Rose
- Garnet
- Pearl
- Saffron
- Opal
- Buff
- Ruby
- Marigold
- Lemondrop
- Glow
- Maize
- Sol
- Dandelion
Labrador Retriever Names for Your Hunting Companion
Labrador retrievers' intelligence, energy, loyalty, and keen sense of smell make them ideal candidates for hunting companions. If your Lab loves to hunt with you, consider one of these hunting-inspired names for them!
- Buck
- Hunter
- Artemis
- Robin
- Clint
- Hawk
- Camo
- Bullseye
- Trapper
- Arrow
- Chase
- Ranger
- Archer
- Scout
- Fawn
Labrador Retriever Names for Your Swimmer
Labrador retrievers are known for being great swimmers and water lovers. Their wide heads and stocky tails, sometimes referred to as "otter tails", help them navigate through the water efficiently, and their dense coats help them tolerate cold water for an extended period of time. If your Lab loves to swim, a name that references their favorite outdoor activity might be the perfect fit!
- River
- Phelps
- Bass
- Gill
- Sand Dollar
- Catfish
- Rain
- Brooks
- Misty
- Neptune
- Reef
- Riptide
- Marsh
- Barnacle
- Butterfly
- Lake
- Otter
- Cove
- Zephyr
- Echo
- Guppy
- Harbor
- Lagoon
- Mayflower
- Nemo
- Tidal
Famous Labrador Retriever Names
As one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, it's no surprise that there are many famous Labs. Inspired by celebrity pets and movie characters, choose a name for your shining star!
- Marley (Marley & Me)
- Luath (The Incredible Journey)
- Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Brandeis (Sesame Street)
- Little Boo (Orange Is the New Black)
- Brian (Family Guy)
- Spike (Played Old Yeller in Old Yeller)
- Vincent (Lost)
- Mr. Peanutbutter (BoJack Horseman)
- Buddy (U.S. President Bill Clinton's dog)
- Seamus (U.S. President Bill Clinton's other dog)
- Widgeon (Prince William's black lab)
- Harvey (Prince Charles' yellow lab)
- Flossie (Drew Barrymore's yellow lab)
- Rex (Sarah McLachlan's black lab)
- Esmerelda (Ann Hathaway's dog)
- Holden (Gweynth Paltrow's black lab)
- Roger (Steve Martin's yellow lab)
- Rosello (Hulk Hogan's yellow lab)
Labrador Retriever Names Inspired by Nature
Athletic, sociable, and easygoing, Labs make the perfect hiking buddies. Choose a trail-inspired name to match your pup's love of being outdoors.
- Sierra
- Dale
- Meadow
- Thunder
- Aspen
- Grover
- Maple
- Denali
- Summit
- Clover
- Forest
- Fern
- Bear
- Geo
- Pebbles
- Beech
- Prairie
- Acadia
- Moss
- Elm
- Juniper
- Cliff
- Hemlock
- Cyprus
- Alpine
- Birch
- Ridge
- Boots
- Sycamore
- Rocky
