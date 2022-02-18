165 Labradoodle Names as Lovable as Your New Pup

The Labradoodle is one of the most popular dogs in the U.S. for good reason. If you have your heart set on adding one to your fur family, make sure you have an extra special Labradoodle name picked out!
By Maddie Topliff February 18, 2022
Credit: Inti St Clair / Getty

Let's just get straight to it. Labradoodles have mastered how to be dogs. They're gentle with children, families, and seniors; love to be active; and are great for pet parents who suffer from allergies.

With a dog so perfect, it can be hard to settle on good name for your Labradoodle. How do you encapsulate such a sweetheart in just one word? Luckily, we've done the hard part so that you can give all your attention to working on adopting one! Here are some of our favorite Labradoodle names that capture the sugar, spice, and everything nice about this pup's Lab and poodle parentage.

Boy Labradoodle Names

They're just your adorable boy next door!

  • Elijah
  • Rowan
  • Drew
  • Benjamin
  • Lucas
  • Daniel
  • Owen
  • Briggs
  • Isaac
  • Gabriel
  • Caleb
  • José
  • Wesley
  • Franklin
  • Bowie
  • Dakota
  • Jason
  • Finn
  • Baker
  • Tucker
  • Oscar
  • Arlo
  • Chance
  • Nico
  • Trevor

Girl Labradoodle Names

There she is, Miss America.

  • Isabelle
  • Elizabeth
  • Grace
  • Maeve
  • Willow
  • Carla
  • Eloise
  • Molly
  • June
  • Olive
  • Hope
  • Ruby
  • Raven
  • Carmen
  • Lucy
  • Paisley
  • Luna
  • Ava
  • Hannah
  • Aubrey
  • Claire
  • Lexi
  • Daisy
  • Vanna
  • Ruth

Cute Names for Mini Labradoodles

When you cross a miniature poodle with a Lab, you get a little angel!

  • Button
  • Curly
  • Brownie
  • Cookie
  • Snowshoe
  • Creampuff
  • Muffin
  • Petunia
  • Pretzel
  • Snickers
  • Oreo
  • Donut
  • Sugar
  • Pup
  • Lil Red
  • Peanut
  • Cocoa
  • Sunshine
  • Lemon
  • Biscuit
  • Sprinkles
  • Bean
  • Tiny
  • Bijou
  • Teddy
  • Bear

Australian Labradoodle Names

Down under, these names would be top-tier.

  • Adelaide
  • Vegemite
  • Matilda
  • Bodhi
  • Arthur
  • Cook
  • Lachlan
  • Ayla
  • Talia
  • Koa
  • Hamish
  • Uluru
  • Reef
  • Fletcher
  • Sydney
  • Acacia
  • Heath
  • Luella
  • Melbourne
  • Brisbane
  • Perth
  • Logan
  • Canberra

Badass Names for Labradoodles

Your pup's a real tough guy, eh?

  • Bruiser
  • Tank
  • Spike
  • Bruno
  • Lightning
  • Thunder
  • Brick
  • Hercules
  • Zeus
  • Poseidon
  • Mars
  • Roman
  • Athena
  • Juno
  • Leia
  • Adele
  • Anakin
  • Frida
  • Joan
  • Serena
  • Oprah
  • Maximus
  • Rihanna
  • Simone
  • Simu

Funny Labradoodle Names

Think outside the box!

  • Smurf
  • Turtle
  • Dopey
  • Boop
  • Doody
  • Tipsy
  • Boots
  • Mr. Business
  • Scoot
  • Pup Tart
  • Hooch
  • Pippy
  • Princess
  • Banjo

Names Inspired by Famous Labradoodles

Did you know these celebs owned a Labradoodle?

  • Jen Aniston
  • Tiger Woods
  • Jamie Lee
  • Graham Norton
  • Neil Young
  • Lance Bass

Food Names for Labradoodles

One of a dog's favorite things (besides you of course) is snacks. So take a look in the fridge for some inspiration.

  • Pickle
  • Taco
  • Nugget
  • Cheese
  • Jello
  • Spud
  • Noodle
  • Bacon
  • Pumpkin
  • Candy
  • Berry
  • Waffles
  • Kiwi
  • Pancake
  • Ham
  • Dumpling
  • Apple
  • Cupcake
  • Puddin'
  • Clove
  • Toast
