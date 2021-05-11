180+ Eccellente Italian Dog Names for Your Precious Pooch
If you’re a lover of all things Italian, look no further than this comprehensive list of beautiful Italian names for your new pup.
Are you bringing home an Italian dog breed? Or are you just a lover of all things Italian? Either way, why not give your pup a name inspired by the country's heritage?
From names inspired by Italy's historical cities and delectable cuisine to its world-renowned artists and luxury fashion designers, we've fetched plenty of Italian names for dogs that will have you saying, Bellissimo!
Male Italian Dog Names
Your little bambino deserves a name just as handsome as he is.
- Bambi
- Dante
- Baptiste
- Arturo
- Enrico
- Ignazio
- Lucio
- Pascal
- Piero
- Fabio
- Renzo
- Giuseppe
- Alessandro
- Leone
- Diego
- Enzo
- Pippino
- Tommaso
- Ilario
- Ettore
- Donatello
- Ernesto
- Lorenzo
- Corrado
- Matteo
- Giuliano
- Antonio
- Flavio
- Elmo
- Ambrosi
- Federico
- Colombo
- Luca
- Giovanni
- Angelo
- Pietro
- Carlo
- Filippo
- Tito
- Aldo
- Salvatore
- Egidio
- Luigi
- Mario
- Domenico
- Paolo
- Sergio
- Primo
- Ricardo
- Gino
- Romeo
- Vincenzo
- Guido
- Rocco
- Pasquale
- Rinaldo
- Ugo
- Tino
- Vito
- Francesco
- Romano
Female Italian Dog Names
Ciao bella! These Italian girl dog names are definitely worth considering for your lovely lady.
- Volante
- Alonza
- Giulia
- Elda
- Rosetta
- Elena
- Olympia
- Lunetta
- Giorgia
- Carmela
- Martina
- Trista
- Flavia
- Rufina
- Francesca
- Cadenza
- Benedetta
- Pippa
- Cira
- Alessia
- Giada
- Belinda
- Serena
- Ginevra
- Piapious
- Ludovica
- Carlotta
- Renata
- Rosalia
- Constanza
- Federica
- Bellissa
- Catarina
- Antonia
- Rachele
- Pietra
- Mona
- Caprice
- Dona
- Giovanna
- Clarice
- Stella
- Anita
- Aria
- Regina
- Viviana
- Gemma
- Octavia
- Amalea
- Rosa
- Grazia
Italian Dog Names Inspired By the Cuisine
If there's one thing Italians are known for, it's their food. You can't go wrong with naming your dog after any one of these iconic dishes.
- Gelato
- Ravioli
- Gnocchi
- Margherita
- Nutella
- Ziti
- Vino
- Mozzarella
- Tiramisu
- Linguine
- Carmello
- Venti
- Cannoli
- Risotto
- Budino
- Espresso
- Pesto
- Prosecco
- Biscotti
- Ghirardelli
Italian Dog Names Based on Famous Places in Italy
Along with being beautiful places to visit in Italy, these incredible destinations have a nice ring to them too.
- Venice
- Florence
- Milan
- Verona
- Bologna
- Amalfi
- Siena
- Pompeii
- Sorrento
- Positano
- Lucca
- Portofino
- Rimini
- Ravello
- Trevi
Italian Dog Names Inspired By Fashion Designers
Calling all fashion-lovers. These options are for you!
- Gianni
- Donatella
- Valentino
- Versace
- Fendi
- Ferragamo
- Armani
- Massimo
- Dolce
- Gabbana
- Moschino
- Cavalli
- Pucci
- Giorgio
- Prada
- Gucci
Italian Dog Names Inspired By Italian Cars
If you and your pet love the finer things in life, naming your dog after one of Italy's world-renowned luxury cars might be the way to go.
- Maserati
- Lamborghini
- Ferrari
- Pagani
- Alfa
- Romeo
- Mazzanti
- Lancia
- Cisitalia
- Bizzarini
Italian Dog Names Inspired by Famous Italian Artists
Some of the world's greatest artists were born out of Italy. Here are some classic artist names to inspire you!
- Leonardo
- Lavinia
- Fontana
- Michelangelo
- Titian
- Raphael
- Botticelli
- Bellini
- Niccolò
- Lorenzo
- Bernini