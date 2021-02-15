58 Irish Dog Names For Your Happy-Go-Lucky Puppy

Looking for a Gaelic-inspired name for your new pup? You might be surprised to learn there's actually no one official language of Ireland. While English is widely spoken across the island nation, the Irish people celebrate their heritage by promoting the use of historic languages, like the Celtic-based Irish language.

Many scholars believe that the Irish language made its way to the mainland over 2,500 years ago, and while its popularity has ebbed and flowed, the historic tongue is preserved all around the world by modern-day learners of the language. In Ireland, as of April 2016, 39.8% of the population said that they were able to speak Irish, especially in the county of Galway.

Proudly representing your family heritage with your dog's name is a wonderful way to incorporate your pup into your pack. Or maybe you just want to honor the history of a country you love, or celebrate a holiday like St. Patrick's Day. This list of some of the loveliest Irish dog names and their meanings can help you select a name worthy of your brilliant canine companion.

Irish Female Dog Names and Their Meanings

We have no doubt your little lass will be the prettiest hound this side of Dublin.

Aisling (pronounced ‘Ashleen’): a dream

Bríghid (pronounced ‘Brigid’): strength

Caoimhe (pronounced ‘kee-va’): gentleness, beauty, grace

Dearbháil (pronounced ‘Dearmid’): true, desire

Máiréad (pronounced ‘mi-rade): a pearl

Nuala (pronounced ‘noo-la’): fair-shouldered

Róisín (pronounced ‘Rosheen’): little black rose

Sorcha (pronounced ‘sur-ka’): clear, bright

Niamh (pronounced ‘neev’): dazzling light

Eibhlín (pronounced ‘Eileen’): sunlight

Irish Male Dog Names and Their Meanings

These common Irish boy names are both powerful and historic.

Árdghal (pronounced ‘Ardal’): high valor

Breandán (pronounced ‘Brendan’): brown raven

Cathal (pronounced ‘Ka-ha’l): battle-mighty

Conchobhar (pronounced ‘Connor’): high will

Eoghan (pronounced ‘Oh-an’): youthful warrior

Niall (pronounced ‘Nile’): noble knight or champion

Oisín (pronounced ‘Osh-een’): deer

Pádrick (pronounced ‘Paah-rick’): the name of the National Apostle of Ireland

Cutest Irish Dog Names

Did you know that Collin means 'cub or puppy'? If that's not the cutest thing, I don't know what is.

Ronan: a seal

Odhran (pronounced ‘Orin’): little pale green one

Darren: little oak

Colm (pronounced ‘Collum’): dove

Collin: cub or puppy

Senan (pronounced ‘sennin’): little wise person

Tiernan: little lord

Aidan: little fiery one

Oscar: deer lover

Rian (pronounced ‘ree-an’): little king

Badass Irish Dog Names

Here are some fierce names for your furry friend.

Aodh (pronounced ‘Aidan’): fiery

Fiadh (pronounced ‘fee-a’): wild

Eimear (pronounced ‘ee-mur’): swift

Meabh (pronounced ‘Maeve’): the warrior queen of Connacht

Nessa: rough, not gentle

Cillian (pronounced ‘kill-ee-an’): war, strife

Shay: hawk

Donnacha (pronounced ‘done-acka’): brown-haired warrior

Lorcan: silent or fierce

Conan: hound or wolf, swift-footed warrior

Irish Names for Black Dogs

We know your pup is proud of their dark coat. Pay tribute with a matching name.

Ciara/Ciarán (pronounced ‘kee-ra’): dark

Aiobhinn (pronounced ‘ee-van’): pleasant, beautiful sheen of radiant beauty

Aine (pronounced ‘awn-ye’): radiance, splendor, brilliance

Laoise (pronounced ‘lee-sha’): radiant girl

Darragh (pronounced ‘darra’): dark oak

City-Inspired Irish Dog Names

Catching the travel bug? Name your pup using one of these popular destinations in Ireland to remind you of the wonderful experiences you've had there (or hope to have there someday!).

Dublin

Belfast

Doolin

Galway

Kinsale

Adare

Cork

Limerick

Carrickfergus

Derry

Sligo

Killarney

Greystones

Blarney