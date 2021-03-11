200+ Names for Your Winter-Loving Husky

Huskies are as majestic as they come, with thick fur coats and piercing eyes. Why not give your dog a majestic name to match?

Siberian huskies are one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, ranking 14th in the American Kennel Club's list of 197 registered breeds. They were born to be resistant to colder climates and bond with other dogs easily. And while they may look similar to their distant relative the wolf, their friendliness comes first, and at full force!

If you have your mind set on adopting a husky in the near future, you're going to need a name that encapsulates what you love most about huskies. And we're here to help you choose the perfect dog name, providing you with everything from Alaska-inspired names, to names of famous huskies from movies and shows.

Male Husky Names

Oh BOY, these names are winners.

Jake

Jet

Leo

Hudson

Maverick

Beau

Cade

Blake

Chase

Flynn

Heath

Rex

Ace

Boone

Buck

Bryce

Glenn

Female Husky Names

There are lots of girl names to choose from, but these are some of the sassiest!

Bea

Blaire

Eve

Faith

Joy

Fiona

Liv

May

Rae

Zoey

Ruth

Sloane

Val

Riley

Piper

Elsa

Cute Husky Names

At the end of the day, huskies are just cute wittle puppies!

Fuzz

Pup

Paws

Cubby

Lamb

Baby

Puff

Muffin

Oreo

Twinkle

Buddy

Glimmer

Blue

Boots

Badass Husky Names

Have you seen a husky? They're as cool as they come.

Creed

Chase

Hunter

Brutus

Slick

Griffin

Knox

Goliath

Kong

Ryder

Stone

Kryptonite

Sabre

Wolf

Captain

Blaze

Lightning

Thunder

Axel

Striker

Hercules

Rogue

Storm

Buck

Buff

Colonel

Buzz

Archer

Ares

Alaska-Inspired Husky Names

The 49th U.S. state is home to many natural wonders, intriguing cities, and husky lovers!

Anchorage

Juneau

Denali

Yukon

Fairbanks

Coldfoot

Wiseman

Sitka

Ketchikan

Homer

Nome

Seward

Hubbard

Kodiak

Palmer

Haines

Foraker

Whittier

Gakona

Bona

Naknek

Bethel

Dillingham

Cordova

Siberia-Inspired Husky Names

Did you know: Siberia's official language is Russian! These names are inspired by the original location where the first huskies were bred.

Alexei

Andrei

Boris

Irina

Katya

Svetlana

Viktor

Dimitri

Maxim

Luka

Pavel

Adrian

Oleg

Igor

Galina

Sonia

Names for White Huskies

These dog names do a pretty all-white job, if you ask us.

Ash

Vanilla

Peppermint

Spearmint

Buttermilk

Latte

Hail

Ghost

Cream

Angel

Frost

Sheep

Marshmallow

Sleet

Coconut

Salty

Snowy

Arctic

Winter

Icecube

Glacier

Polar

Cotton

Cirrus

Nimbus

Stratus

Cumulus

Lily

Diamond

Pearl

Bunny

Spectre

Names for Red Huskies

These rosy rovers deserve a name to match!

Red

Fox

Clifford

Ginger

Cardinal

Scarlet

Robin

Crimson

Blush

Rouge

Chili

Leaf

Tomato

Ruby

Rover

Rose

Strawberry

Cherry

Rudolph

Poppy

Dahlia

Peach

Unique Husky Names

We pulled inspiration from everywhere—nature, the kitchen, you name it.

Echo

Pepper

Domino

Smoky

Aurora

Alpine

Pip

River

Jasmine

Etta

Arlo

Moose

Orion

Xander

Majesty

Moon

Famous Husky Names

These names come from famous huskies and famous people's huskies.

Balto

Togo

Fritz

Mishka

Maya (Eight Below)

Diesel (Snow Dogs)

Gus (Iron Will)

Jack (Eight Below)

Everest (PAW Patrol)

Duchess (Snow Dogs)

Bowie (Rita Ora’s husky)

Dallas (Danica Sue Patrick’s husky)

Theo (James Van Der Beek’s husky)