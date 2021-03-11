200+ Names for Your Winter-Loving Husky

Huskies are as majestic as they come, with thick fur coats and piercing eyes. Why not give your dog a majestic name to match?

By Maddie Topliff
March 11, 2021
Siberian huskies are one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, ranking 14th in the American Kennel Club's list of 197 registered breeds. They were born to be resistant to colder climates and bond with other dogs easily. And while they may look similar to their distant relative the wolf, their friendliness comes first, and at full force!

If you have your mind set on adopting a husky in the near future, you're going to need a name that encapsulates what you love most about huskies. And we're here to help you choose the perfect dog name, providing you with everything from Alaska-inspired names, to names of famous huskies from movies and shows.

Male Husky Names

Oh BOY, these names are winners.

  • Jake
  • Jet
  • Leo
  • Hudson
  • Maverick
  • Beau
  • Cade
  • Blake
  • Chase
  • Flynn
  • Heath
  • Rex
  • Ace
  • Boone
  • Buck
  • Bryce
  • Glenn

Female Husky Names

There are lots of girl names to choose from, but these are some of the sassiest!

  • Bea
  • Blaire
  • Eve
  • Faith
  • Joy
  • Fiona
  • Liv
  • May
  • Rae
  • Zoey
  • Ruth
  • Sloane
  • Val
  • Riley
  • Piper
  • Elsa

Cute Husky Names

At the end of the day, huskies are just cute wittle puppies!

  • Fuzz
  • Pup
  • Paws
  • Cubby
  • Lamb
  • Baby
  • Puff
  • Muffin
  • Oreo
  • Twinkle
  • Buddy
  • Glimmer
  • Blue
  • Boots

Badass Husky Names

Have you seen a husky? They're as cool as they come.

  • Creed
  • Chase
  • Hunter
  • Brutus
  • Slick
  • Griffin
  • Knox
  • Goliath
  • Kong
  • Ryder
  • Stone
  • Kryptonite
  • Sabre
  • Wolf
  • Captain
  • Blaze
  • Lightning
  • Thunder
  • Axel
  • Striker
  • Hercules
  • Rogue
  • Storm
  • Buck
  • Buff
  • Colonel
  • Buzz
  • Archer
  • Ares

Alaska-Inspired Husky Names

The 49th U.S. state is home to many natural wonders, intriguing cities, and husky lovers!

  • Anchorage
  • Juneau
  • Denali
  • Yukon
  • Fairbanks
  • Coldfoot
  • Wiseman
  • Sitka
  • Ketchikan
  • Homer
  • Nome
  • Seward
  • Hubbard
  • Kodiak
  • Palmer
  • Haines
  • Foraker
  • Whittier
  • Gakona
  • Bona
  • Naknek
  • Bethel
  • Dillingham
  • Cordova

Siberia-Inspired Husky Names

Did you know: Siberia's official language is Russian! These names are inspired by the original location where the first huskies were bred.

  • Alexei
  • Andrei
  • Boris
  • Irina
  • Katya
  • Svetlana
  • Viktor
  • Dimitri
  • Maxim
  • Luka
  • Pavel
  • Adrian
  • Oleg
  • Igor
  • Galina
  • Sonia

Names for White Huskies

These dog names do a pretty all-white job, if you ask us.

  • Ash
  • Vanilla
  • Peppermint
  • Spearmint
  • Buttermilk
  • Latte
  • Hail
  • Ghost
  • Cream
  • Angel
  • Frost
  • Sheep
  • Marshmallow
  • Sleet
  • Coconut
  • Salty
  • Snowy
  • Arctic
  • Winter
  • Icecube
  • Glacier
  • Polar
  • Cotton
  • Cirrus
  • Nimbus
  • Stratus
  • Cumulus
  • Lily
  • Diamond
  • Pearl
  • Bunny
  • Spectre

Names for Red Huskies

These rosy rovers deserve a name to match!

  • Red
  • Fox
  • Clifford
  • Ginger
  • Cardinal
  • Scarlet
  • Robin
  • Crimson
  • Blush
  • Rouge
  • Chili
  • Leaf
  • Tomato
  • Ruby
  • Rover
  • Rose
  • Strawberry
  • Cherry
  • Rudolph
  • Poppy
  • Dahlia
  • Peach

Unique Husky Names

We pulled inspiration from everywhere—nature, the kitchen, you name it.

  • Echo
  • Pepper
  • Domino
  • Smoky
  • Aurora
  • Alpine
  • Pip
  • River
  • Jasmine
  • Etta
  • Arlo
  • Moose
  • Orion
  • Xander
  • Majesty
  • Moon

Famous Husky Names

These names come from famous huskies and famous people's huskies. 

  • Balto
  • Togo
  • Fritz
  • Mishka
  • Maya (Eight Below)
  • Diesel (Snow Dogs)
  • Gus (Iron Will)
  • Jack (Eight Below)
  • Everest (PAW Patrol)
  • Duchess (Snow Dogs)
  • Bowie (Rita Ora’s husky)
  • Dallas (Danica Sue Patrick’s husky)
  • Theo (James Van Der Beek’s husky)

Terrific, you got a name picked out. What's next? Read up on everything you'll need when bringing home a new puppy or adopting a senior dog. That way, you're extra prepared for whatever your new doggo throws your way. Happy pup parenting!

