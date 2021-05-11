150 Hunting Dog Names That Definitely Stand Out of the Pack
One of these names will have your hound hollering when you call.
The bond between a hunter and their hunting dog is nothing short of special. Given the intimacy of the relationship, picking the perfect name for your hunting companion is extremely important, especially when you'll use it to call your pup out in the field.
Whether you're looking for something traditional or more on the wild side, this list is packed with great hunting dog names that will last season after season.
Male Hunting Dog Names
Give your new furry family member a name that truly suits his personality with one of these male hunting dog names.
- Blaze
- Chase
- Hunter
- Ranger
- Scout
- Davy
- Shadow
- Trapper
- Gunner
- Remington
- Logger
- Chaser
- Boomer
- Bow
- Bullet
- Max
- Diesel
- Mack
- Ryder
- Dash
- Finn
- Brutus
- Otis
Female Hunting Dog Names
These fierce names are as irreplaceable as your best girl.
- Aurora
- Arya
- Dakota
- Ivy
- Maggie
- Moxie
- Nala
- Willow
- Ziggy
- Dixie
- Dottie
- Duchess
- Marlie
- Rogue
- Nikita
- Sadie
- Trudy
- Xena
- Payton
- Shiloh
- Bailey
- Gamora
- Layla
- Roxie
Badass Hunting Dog Names
Let's be real, hunting dogs are badass, which is why they deserve an equally badass name. Here are some powerful names to inspire you.
- Beast
- Blitz
- General
- Rambo
- Wolverine
- Athena
- Bolt
- Duke
- Jett
- Ranger
- Rebel
- Captain
- Goliath
- Major
- Arrow
- Hulk
- Bullet
- Scout
- Bonnie
- Hammer
- Tank
- Zeus
- Striker
- Ruger
Hunting Dog Names Based In Nature
The odds are your hunting companion is just as big of a nature lover as you are. These nature-inspired names are a perfect reflection of the joy you both get from being outdoors.
- Thunder
- Saber
- Pistol
- Dawn
- Summit
- Misty
- Meadow
- Sky
- River
- Daisy
- Sequoia
- Blizzard
- Summer
- Midnight
- Sunny
- Aspen
- Ivy
- Zip
- Autumn
- Bay
- Ocean
One-Syllable Hunting Dog Names
Not only are one-syllable names easy to remember, but they're also great for easy recall and will get your pup to come a runnin'.
- Ace
- Beau
- Belle
- Dax
- Whizz
- Gus
- Jet
- Ash
- Ivy
- Beck
- Boone
- Rain
- Drake
- Wren
- Madge
- Chief
- Finn
- Chance
- Lace
- Cliff
Hunting Dog Names Inspired by Other Animals
While some animal-inspired names come from the game itself, others can perfectly showcase your pup's talents and personality.
- Goose
- Badger
- Fox
- Boa
- Hawk
- Colt
- Finch
- Grizzly
- Coyote
- Buck
- Bear
- Raven
- Wolf
- Moose
- Bull
Hunting Dog Names Based on Movie Characters
Attention all movie buffs!
- Crusoe (Robinson Crusoe)
- Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)
- Rocky (Rocky Balboa)
- Cersei (Game of Thrones)
- Watson (Sherlock Holmes)
- Huckleberry (The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn)
- Moby (Moby-Dick)
- Leia (Star Wars)
- Katniss (Hunger Games)
- Pippin (The Lord of the Rings)
- Loki (The Avengers)
- Strider (The Lord of the Rings)
- Chance (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)
- Copper (The Fox and the Hound)
- Nala (The Lion King)
- Thor (Thor)
- Bruce (Batman)
- Brinkley (You’ve Got Mail)
- Fang (Harry Potter)
- Skip (My Dog Skip)
- Sully (Monsters, Inc.)
- Marley (Marley & Me)
- Clyde (Bonnie and Clyde)