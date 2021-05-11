One of these names will have your hound hollering when you call.

150 Hunting Dog Names That Definitely Stand Out of the Pack

The bond between a hunter and their hunting dog is nothing short of special. Given the intimacy of the relationship, picking the perfect name for your hunting companion is extremely important, especially when you'll use it to call your pup out in the field.

Whether you're looking for something traditional or more on the wild side, this list is packed with great hunting dog names that will last season after season.

Male Hunting Dog Names

Give your new furry family member a name that truly suits his personality with one of these male hunting dog names.

Blaze

Chase

Hunter

Ranger

Scout

Davy

Shadow

Trapper

Gunner

Remington

Logger

Chaser

Boomer

Bow

Bullet

Max

Diesel

Mack

Ryder

Dash

Finn

Brutus

Otis

Female Hunting Dog Names

These fierce names are as irreplaceable as your best girl.

Aurora

Arya

Dakota

Ivy

Maggie

Moxie

Nala

Willow

Ziggy

Dixie

Dottie

Duchess

Marlie

Rogue

Nikita

Sadie

Trudy

Xena

Payton

Shiloh

Bailey

Gamora

Layla

Roxie

Badass Hunting Dog Names

Let's be real, hunting dogs are badass, which is why they deserve an equally badass name. Here are some powerful names to inspire you.

Beast

Blitz

General

Rambo

Wolverine

Athena

Bolt

Duke

Jett

Ranger

Rebel

Captain

Goliath

Major

Arrow

Hulk

Bullet

Scout

Bonnie

Hammer

Tank

Zeus

Striker

Ruger

Hunting Dog Names Based In Nature

The odds are your hunting companion is just as big of a nature lover as you are. These nature-inspired names are a perfect reflection of the joy you both get from being outdoors.

Thunder

Saber

Pistol

Dawn

Summit

Misty

Meadow

Sky

River

Daisy

Sequoia

Blizzard

Summer

Midnight

Sunny

Aspen

Ivy

Zip

Autumn

Bay

Ocean

One-Syllable Hunting Dog Names

Not only are one-syllable names easy to remember, but they're also great for easy recall and will get your pup to come a runnin'.

Ace

Beau

Belle

Dax

Whizz

Gus

Jet

Ash

Ivy

Beck

Boone

Rain

Drake

Wren

Madge

Chief

Finn

Chance

Lace

Cliff

Hunting Dog Names Inspired by Other Animals

While some animal-inspired names come from the game itself, others can perfectly showcase your pup's talents and personality.

Goose

Badger

Fox

Boa

Hawk

Colt

Finch

Grizzly

Coyote

Buck

Bear

Raven

Wolf

Moose

Bull

Hunting Dog Names Based on Movie Characters

Attention all movie buffs!

Crusoe (Robinson Crusoe)

Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)

Rocky (Rocky Balboa)

Cersei (Game of Thrones)

Watson (Sherlock Holmes)

Huckleberry (The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn)

Moby (Moby-Dick)

Leia (Star Wars)

Katniss (Hunger Games)

Pippin (The Lord of the Rings)

Loki (The Avengers)

Strider (The Lord of the Rings)

Chance (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)

Copper (The Fox and the Hound)

Nala (The Lion King)

Thor (Thor)

Bruce (Batman)

Brinkley (You’ve Got Mail)

Fang (Harry Potter)

Skip (My Dog Skip)

Sully (Monsters, Inc.)

Marley (Marley & Me)

Clyde (Bonnie and Clyde)