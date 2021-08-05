Human names for dogs are guaranteed chuckles. Name your dog Jazzy, Buttercup, or Benji? OK, that's fine. But what if you name your dachshund something like Eric or Lisa? Amazing. The best.

And it's not just for laughs. Perhaps your dog reminds you of a human you know or admire. Maybe your dog has the same mannerisms as us people. Maybe you promised a friend you'd name your dog after them. (If that's the case, then what are you doing here?)