177 Hilarious Human Names for Dogs Who Are Actually People in Disguise
Your dogs are basically your children, so why not give them human names? Who says no?!
Human names for dogs are guaranteed chuckles. Name your dog Jazzy, Buttercup, or Benji? OK, that's fine. But what if you name your dachshund something like Eric or Lisa? Amazing. The best.
And it's not just for laughs. Perhaps your dog reminds you of a human you know or admire. Maybe your dog has the same mannerisms as us people. Maybe you promised a friend you'd name your dog after them. (If that's the case, then what are you doing here?)
But if you're in the market for a human name, we've got some incredibly niche, specific categories that are useful for everyone. Give our 145 names a gander and hopefully it'll help you pick the perfect name for your dog.
For Reclaiming the Names of Trash Men You've Dated
- Brett
- Brad
- Josh
- Matt
- Brock
- Nate
When You Want to Name Your Dog After a Nice Man
- Austin
If Your Dog Is a Mom
- Kathy
- Kristie
- Suzanne
- Stacey
- Kayla
- Ann
If Your Dog Is the Little Sister
- Bailey
- Ramona
- Hannah
- Eliza
- Peggy
- Cece
- Felicity
If You View Your Dog as a Father Figure
- Jack
- John
- Jeff
- Steve
- Phil
- Paul
- Bob
- Dave
- Eric
- Frank
- Al
If Your Dog Is a Big-Time Grandma or Grandpa
- Pat
- Clyde
- Janice
- Gertrude
- Gladys
- Martha
- Ernie
- Floyd
- Lloyd
- Marty
Funny Human Names for Dogs Based on Some Pretty Hilarious People
- Kenan
- Kate
- Aidy
- Pete
- Cecily
- Colin
- Bowen
- Ego
- Kyle
- Melissa
- Mikey
- Heidi
- Beck
- Chloe
- Lauren
- Andrew
- Punkie
- Jimmy
- Tina
- Kristen
- Maya
- Bill
- Alec
- Leslie
- Adam
- Dan
- Chris
- Dana
- Mike
- Chevy
If You Want to Name Your Dog After a Coworker
- Karman
- April
- Haylee
- Leah
- Abbie
- Sam
- Rachel
- Tracey
- Allaire
- Jody
- Jessica
- Lindsey
If You Remember Your Church Youth Group Fondly
- Spencer
- Trevor
- Denise
- Brooke
- Zach
- Stephanie
- Brian
If Your College Roommates Deserve Naming Rights
- Kirk
- Joel
- Michael
- Kevin
- Bassem
- Joe
- Alex
If You Enjoy Superstar Athletes Playing in Kansas City
- Patrick
- George
If You Like the Most Popular Baby Names from 1964
- Lisa
- Mary
- David
- Susan
- Robert
- William
- Linda
- Cynthia
- Scott
- Lori
When Your Dog Is a Total Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte
- Carrie
- Miranda
- Samantha
- Charlotte
If Your Dog Is a GOAT
- Simone
- Jordan
- Serena
If Your Dog Is Coming, and Hell's Coming With Him
Best Human Names When Your Dog Is ~Fancy~
- Clarence
- Geoffrey
- Bernard
- Quincy
- Esmerelda
- Alistair
- Remus
- Minerva
If You Have a Favorite Old-Timey President
- Theodore
- Franklin
- Gerald
- Dwight
- Chester
- Abe
- Ulysses
If You and Your Dog Dug Coal Together
When You Developed a Pandemic-Fueled Formula 1 Obsession
- Max
- Lewis
- Lando
- Valtteri
- Carlos
- Sergio
- Lance
- Sebastian
When Your Dog Knows This Is Bowling and There Are Rules
If Your Dog Is Just a Guy Bein' a Dude
- Bubba
- Gary
- Greg
- Bert
- Andy
Your Favorite Officemate Names
- Jim
- Pam
- Phyllis
- Angela
- Stanley
- Kelly
- Erin
- Creed
- Meredith
- Daryl
If You Like the Most Popular Baby Names from 1942
- Barbara
- Judith
- Nancy
- Larry
- Kenneth
- George
- Edward
- Dorothy
If You Don't Mind People Calling Your Dog 'a Karen'
- Karen
If Two Names Are Better Than One
- Norma Jean
- Bobby Sue
- Ellie Mae
- Billy Bob
If Your Dog Likes Doughnuts
- Homer
If You and Your Dog Like Contests
- Jerry
- George
- Elaine
- Cosmo
If You Like Immature Nicknames
- Richard