177 Hilarious Human Names for Dogs Who Are Actually People in Disguise

Your dogs are basically your children, so why not give them human names? Who says no?!

By Austin Cannon
August 05, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Human names for dogs are guaranteed chuckles. Name your dog Jazzy, Buttercup, or Benji? OK, that's fine. But what if you name your dachshund something like Eric or Lisa? Amazing. The best.

And it's not just for laughs. Perhaps your dog reminds you of a human you know or admire. Maybe your dog has the same mannerisms as us people. Maybe you promised a friend you'd name your dog after them. (If that's the case, then what are you doing here?)

But if you're in the market for a human name, we've got some incredibly niche, specific categories that are useful for everyone. Give our 145 names a gander and hopefully it'll help you pick the perfect name for your dog.

For Reclaiming the Names of Trash Men You've Dated

  • Brett
  • Brad
  • Josh
  • Matt
  • Brock
  • Nate

When You Want to Name Your Dog After a Nice Man

  • Austin

If Your Dog Is a Mom

  • Kathy
  • Kristie
  • Suzanne
  • Stacey
  • Kayla
  • Ann

RELATED: 150 Names for Big Dogs from Classic to Clever

If Your Dog Is the Little Sister

  • Bailey
  • Ramona
  • Hannah
  • Eliza
  • Peggy
  • Cece
  • Felicity

If You View Your Dog as a Father Figure

  • Jack
  • John
  • Jeff
  • Steve
  • Phil
  • Paul
  • Bob
  • Dave
  • Eric
  • Frank
  • Al

RELATED: 150+ Unique Dog Names that are as One-of-a-Kind as Your Pup

If Your Dog Is a Big-Time Grandma or Grandpa

  • Pat
  • Clyde
  • Janice
  • Gertrude
  • Gladys 
  • Martha
  • Ernie
  • Floyd
  • Lloyd
  • Marty

Funny Human Names for Dogs Based on Some Pretty Hilarious People

  • Kenan
  • Kate
  • Aidy
  • Pete
  • Cecily
  • Colin
  • Bowen
  • Ego
  • Kyle
  • Melissa
  • Mikey
  • Heidi
  • Beck
  • Chloe
  • Lauren
  • Andrew
  • Punkie
  • Jimmy
  • Tina
  • Kristen
  • Maya
  • Bill
  • Alec
  • Leslie
  • Adam
  • Dan
  • Chris
  • Dana
  • Mike
  • Chevy

RELATED: 150 Funny Dog Names for Your Hilarious Pet

If You Want to Name Your Dog After a Coworker

  • Karman
  • April
  • Haylee
  • Leah
  • Abbie
  • Sam
  • Rachel
  • Tracey
  • Allaire
  • Jody
  • Jessica
  • Lindsey

If You Remember Your Church Youth Group Fondly

  • Spencer
  • Trevor
  • Denise
  • Brooke
  • Zach
  • Stephanie
  • Brian

If Your College Roommates Deserve Naming Rights

  • Kirk
  • Joel
  • Michael
  • Kevin
  • Bassem
  • Joe
  • Alex

RELATED: These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

If You Enjoy Superstar Athletes Playing in Kansas City

  • Patrick
  • George

If You Like the Most Popular Baby Names from 1964

  • Lisa
  • Mary
  • David
  • Susan
  • Robert
  • William
  • Linda
  • Cynthia
  • Scott
  • Lori

When Your Dog Is a Total Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte

  • Carrie
  • Miranda
  • Samantha
  • Charlotte

RELATED: Dog Names from Movies for Your Furry Film Critic

If Your Dog Is a GOAT

  • Simone
  • Jordan
  • Serena

If Your Dog Is Coming, and Hell's Coming With Him

Best Human Names When Your Dog Is ~Fancy~

  • Clarence
  • Geoffrey 
  • Bernard
  • Quincy 
  • Esmerelda 
  • Alistair
  • Remus
  • Minerva

If You Have a Favorite Old-Timey President

  • Theodore
  • Franklin
  • Gerald
  • Dwight
  • Chester
  • Abe
  • Ulysses

RELATED: These Are All the Pets Who've Lived in the White House

If You and Your Dog Dug Coal Together

When You Developed a Pandemic-Fueled Formula 1 Obsession

  • Max
  • Lewis
  • Lando
  • Valtteri
  • Carlos
  • Sergio
  • Lance 
  • Sebastian

When Your Dog Knows This Is Bowling and There Are Rules

If Your Dog Is Just a Guy Bein' a Dude

  • Bubba
  • Gary
  • Greg
  • Bert
  • Andy

Your Favorite Officemate Names

  • Jim
  • Pam
  • Phyllis
  • Angela
  • Stanley
  • Kelly 
  • Erin
  • Creed
  • Meredith
  • Daryl

If You Like the Most Popular Baby Names from 1942

  • Barbara
  • Judith
  • Nancy
  • Larry
  • Kenneth
  • George
  • Edward
  • Dorothy

If You Don't Mind People Calling Your Dog 'a Karen'

  • Karen

If Two Names Are Better Than One

  • Norma Jean
  • Bobby Sue
  • Ellie Mae
  • Billy Bob

If Your Dog Likes Doughnuts

  • Homer

If You and Your Dog Like Contests

  • Jerry
  • George
  • Elaine
  • Cosmo

If You Like Immature Nicknames

  • Richard
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com