150 Harry Potter Dog Names for Your Magical Creature

Fang and Fluffy would agree—these dog names are as clever as Hermione Granger.

Harry Potter fans know that there are no limits when it comes to exploring the world of all things magical. And it's no secret that Harry Potter aficionados with pets take their fandom to another level.

From re-reading the books for the 687th time to keeping up-to-date on Wizarding World, somehow the fire that burns in our hearts stays as bright as the flames of a Hungarian Horntail. Keep that magic alive and get inspired by these Harry Potter dog name ideas that will make calling for your pup as easy as reciting a spell: "Accio, (insert HP dog name of choice here)."

Harry Potter Dog Names for Girl Dogs

Hermione

Ginny

Cho

Winky

Minerva

Pansy

Parvati

Fleur

Molly

Lily

Rita

Dolores

Petunia

Trelawny

Angelina

Katie

Rowena

Helga

Hooch

Penelope

Queenie

Leta

Harry Potter Dog Names for Boy Dogs

Harry

Ron

Rubeus

Hagrid

Remus

Albus

Dumbledore

Snape

Neville

Tom

Draco

Newt

Fred

George

Bill

Alastor

Moody

Peter

Viktor

Cedric

Barty

Dean

Seamus

Arthur

James

Dobby

Dudley

Godric

Salazar

Grindelwald

Credence

Harry Potter Dog Names Inspired by Actual Pets From the Series

Fang

Fluffy

Crookshanks

Mrs. Norris

Errol

Scabbers

Trevor

Buckbeak

Nagini

Fawkes

Harry Potter Dog Names Based on Magical Creatures

Goblin

Dragon

Aragog

Basilisk

Centaur

Firenze

Fairy

Gnome

Hippogriff

Kelpie

Phoenix

Sphynx

Troll

Ogre

Veela

Nymph

Elfie

Willow

Mandrake

Pixie

Werewolf

Siren

Selkie

Puff

Harry Potter Dog Names for Black Dogs

Sirius

Nymphadora

Bellatrix

Narcissa

Regulus

Sorting Hat

Herbidean

Horntail

Ridgeback

Ironbelly

Harry Potter Dog Names for White Dogs

Patronus

Ghost

Peeves

Nick

Baron

Friar

Myrtle

Luna

Unicorn

Hedwig

"Punny" Harry Potter Dog Names

Hairy Pawter

Dogwarts

Hufflepug

Ravenpaw

Barty Couch Jr.

Triwhiskers

Adumbledorable

Gryffindog

Pansy Barkinson

Golden Snitch

Percy Leashley

Pettigrew

Furnon Dursley

Oliver Woof

Severus Snacks

Harry Potter Dog Names Inspired by Glorious Feasts and Sweets

Pumpkin Pasty

Chocolate Frog

Butterbeer

Bertie

Botts

Beans

Fizzing Whizbee

Pudding

Lemon

Treacle Tart

Honeyduke

Florean

Gillyweed

Mead

Firewhiskey

Sherry

Tea

Cake