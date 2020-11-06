150 Harry Potter Dog Names for Your Magical Creature

Fang and Fluffy would agree—these dog names are as clever as Hermione Granger.

By Leah Lopez Cardenas
November 06, 2020
Harry Potter fans know that there are no limits when it comes to exploring the world of all things magical. And it's no secret that Harry Potter aficionados with pets take their fandom to another level.

From re-reading the books for the 687th time to keeping up-to-date on Wizarding World, somehow the fire that burns in our hearts stays as bright as the flames of a Hungarian Horntail. Keep that magic alive and get inspired by these Harry Potter dog name ideas that will make calling for your pup as easy as reciting a spell: "Accio, (insert HP dog name of choice here)."

Harry Potter Dog Names for Girl Dogs

  • Hermione
  • Ginny
  • Cho
  • Winky
  • Minerva
  • Pansy
  • Parvati
  • Fleur
  • Molly
  • Lily
  • Rita
  • Dolores
  • Petunia
  • Trelawny
  • Angelina
  • Katie
  • Rowena
  • Helga
  • Hooch
  • Penelope
  • Queenie
  • Leta

Harry Potter Dog Names for Boy Dogs

  • Harry
  • Ron
  • Rubeus
  • Hagrid
  • Remus
  • Albus
  • Dumbledore
  • Snape
  • Neville
  • Tom
  • Draco
  • Newt
  • Fred
  • George
  • Bill
  • Alastor
  • Moody
  • Peter
  • Viktor
  • Cedric
  • Barty
  • Dean
  • Seamus
  • Arthur
  • James
  • Dobby
  • Dudley
  • Godric
  • Salazar
  • Grindelwald
  • Credence

Harry Potter Dog Names Inspired by Actual Pets From the Series

  • Fang
  • Fluffy
  • Crookshanks
  • Mrs. Norris
  • Errol
  • Scabbers
  • Trevor
  • Buckbeak
  • Nagini
  • Fawkes
Harry Potter Dog Names Based on Magical Creatures

  • Goblin
  • Dragon
  • Aragog
  • Basilisk
  • Centaur
  • Firenze
  • Fairy
  • Gnome
  • Hippogriff
  • Kelpie
  • Phoenix
  • Sphynx
  • Troll
  • Ogre
  • Veela
  • Nymph
  • Elfie
  • Willow
  • Mandrake
  • Pixie
  • Werewolf
  • Siren
  • Selkie
  • Puff

Harry Potter Dog Names for Black Dogs

  • Sirius
  • Nymphadora
  • Bellatrix
  • Narcissa
  • Regulus
  • Sorting Hat
  • Herbidean
  • Horntail
  • Ridgeback
  • Ironbelly

Harry Potter Dog Names for White Dogs

  • Patronus
  • Ghost
  • Peeves
  • Nick
  • Baron
  • Friar
  • Myrtle
  • Luna
  • Unicorn
  • Hedwig

"Punny" Harry Potter Dog Names

  • Hairy Pawter
  • Dogwarts
  • Hufflepug
  • Ravenpaw
  • Barty Couch Jr.
  • Triwhiskers
  • Adumbledorable
  • Gryffindog
  • Pansy Barkinson
  • Golden Snitch
  • Percy Leashley
  • Pettigrew
  • Furnon Dursley
  • Oliver Woof
  • Severus Snacks

Harry Potter Dog Names Inspired by Glorious Feasts and Sweets

  • Pumpkin Pasty
  • Chocolate Frog
  • Butterbeer
  • Bertie
  • Botts
  • Beans
  • Fizzing Whizbee
  • Pudding
  • Lemon
  • Treacle Tart
  • Honeyduke
  • Florean
  • Gillyweed
  • Mead
  • Firewhiskey
  • Sherry
  • Tea
  • Cake

