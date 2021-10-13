127 Halloween Dog Names That Are Both Scary and Sweet
Bring the spooky season spirit to your new pup's moniker all year round.
If you're the type of person who starts putting up cobwebs and planning matching costumes the minute the weather starts to cool, it's only fitting to bring the joy of the Halloween season to your new dog. Because even after the costumes are packed and treats are eaten, the spooky season spirit can live all year long through these Halloween dog names!
Best Halloween-Themed Dog Names
These dog names will have the true Halloween lovers longing for the holiday all year long.
- Boo
- Ghost
- Trick
- Fang
- Bone
- Spider
- Mummy
- Cauldron
- Pumpkin
- Broomstick
- Spook
- Boogey
- Midnight
- Shadow
- Moon
- Spirit
- Raven
- October
- Count
- Zombie
- Blade
- Twilight
- Hazel
- Stormy
- Wolf
Halloween Names for Boy Dogs
These names inspired by famous characters from spooky movies are petrifyingly perfect for your new pup.
- Jack (O-Lantern)
- Casper
- Dexter
- Beetlejuice
- Harry
- Igor
- Billy
- Freddy
- Chucky
- Jason
- Michael
- Fester
- Gomez
- Pugsley
- Norman
- Edward
- Charlie
- Edgar (Allen Poe)
- Tim (Burton)
Halloween Names for Girl Dogs
Adopt your ghoulish girl during the spooky season? Give her a name inspired by famous witches and Halloween movie characters.
- Luna
- Elm
- Misty
- Mary
- Sally
- Carrie
- Blair
- Wednesday
- Morticia
- Sabrina
- Buffy
- Victoria
- Glinda
- Elphaba
- Daphne
- Penny(wise)
- Hermione
- Ursula
- Marnie
- Wanda
- Cruella
- Janet
- Winifred
Spooky Names for Dogs Born on Halloween
Whether your pup's birthday is on October 31st or you brought them home on the holiday, they'll definitely need a spooky name.
- Hal
- Hallie
- Hallden
- Frankenstein
- Dracula
- Burton
- Fright
- Carver
- Potion
- Monster
- Crimson
- Lucifer
- Salem
- Voldemort
- Draco
- Skull
- Creeper
- Eerie
Sweet Dog Names Inspired by Halloween Treats
Halloween isn't all about the horror! Name your new pup after your favorite Halloween treat.
- Candy
- Chocolate
- Snickers
- Tootsie
- Skittles
- Ruth
- Twix
- Kit
- Kat
- Reese
- Hershey
- Andes
- Taffy
- Rolo
- Mike
- Ike
- Honey
- Joy (Almond Joy)
- Junior (Junior Mints)
Fall-Themed Dog Names for the Chilly Season
If Halloween-themed names aren't for you, consider a name inspired by the Autumn season.
- Autumn
- Willow
- Oakley
- Cinnamon
- River
- Amber
- Maple
- Olive
- Sawyer
- Apple
- Ruby
- Acacia
- Forrest
- Hunter
- Robin
- Maple
- Orchard
- Juniper
- Libra
- Aspen
- Woody
- Ginger
- Ash