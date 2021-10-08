100+ Mythological God and Goddess Names For Your Divine Dog
From Anubis to Zeus, Athena to Isis, one of these god or goddess names is sure to empower your pup to be the king or queen of their domain (or the couch).
Bringing home a new puppy is such an exciting time—but picking out the right name for your new fur baby can be a little stress-inducing. To find the right fit, look back to mythology. This list of god and goddess dog names will help you choose the mythological match for your pup's personality.
Greek Goddess Names for Female Dogs
Whether you have a loving lapdog or a fearless hunting dog, there's a Greek goddess for every pup personality.
- Aphrodite
- Artemis
- Athena
- Demeter
- Eos
- Hecate
- Hera
- Hestia
- Iris
- Nike
- Nyx
- Persephone
- Selene
Greek God Names for Male Dogs
Do you have a black dog? "Hades" is the perfect fit. Or a golden retriever? Name him Helios!
- Apollo
- Ares
- Dionysus
- Eros
- Hades
- Helios
- Hephaestus
- Hermes
- Poseidon
- Zeus
Norse God Names for Dogs
Even if your pup isn't a Swedish vallhund descendant of the Vikings, you can still add these names to your shortlist.
- Balder
- Eir
- Freya
- Freyr
- Frigg
- Heimdall
- Hel
- Hod/Hoder
- Idun
- Loki
- Odin
- Sif
- Skadi
- Thor
- Tyr
- Váli
Roman God Names for Dogs
Greek god names not speaking to you? Put a Roman twist on it.
- Apollo
- Ceres
- Cupid
- Diana
- Janus
- Juno
- Jupiter
- Mars
- Mercury
- Minerva
- Neptune
- Pluto
- Venus
- Vesta
- Vulcan
Dog Names Inspired by Egyptian Mythology
Fun fact: The skinny, big-eared Ibizan hound was thought to be the inspiration behind the image of Anubis, the dog-headed god who oversaw embalming. But these names are great for any pup, ancient Egyptian roots or not.
- Amentet
- Amun
- Anhur
- Anubis
- Anuket
- Apep
- Bastet
- Geb
- Hathor
- Heqet
- Hesat
- Horus
- Kek
- Isis
- Ma'at
- Maahes
- Menhit
- Nefertum
- Neith
- Nemty
- Nut
- Osiris
- Ptah
- Ra
- Sekhmet
- Set
- Thoth
Dog Names Inspired by Gaelic and Celtic Mythology
From the towering Irish wolfhound to the bearded Kerry blue terrier, choose a Celtic mythology name for your Irish puppy.
- Abarta
- Aed
- Aengus
- Aoife
- Arawn
- Balor
- Belenus
- Brigid
- Cernunnos
- Cian
- Dagda
- Donn
- Eire
- Elatha
- Epona
- Grannus
- Lir
- Lugh
- Morrígan
- Neit
- Ogmios
- Taranis