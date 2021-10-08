100+ Mythological God and Goddess Names For Your Divine Dog

From Anubis to Zeus, Athena to Isis, one of these god or goddess names is sure to empower your pup to be the king or queen of their domain (or the couch).

By Claudia Guthrie
October 08, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Kailey Whitman

Bringing home a new puppy is such an exciting time—but picking out the right name for your new fur baby can be a little stress-inducing. To find the right fit, look back to mythology. This list of god and goddess dog names will help you choose the mythological match for your pup's personality.

Greek Goddess Names for Female Dogs

Whether you have a loving lapdog or a fearless hunting dog, there's a Greek goddess for every pup personality.

  • Aphrodite
  • Artemis
  • Athena
  • Demeter
  • Eos
  • Hecate
  • Hera
  • Hestia
  • Iris
  • Nike
  • Nyx
  • Persephone
  • Selene

RELATED: 125 Big Fat Greek Dog Names for Your New Pup

Greek God Names for Male Dogs

Do you have a black dog? "Hades" is the perfect fit. Or a golden retriever? Name him Helios!

  • Apollo
  • Ares
  • Dionysus
  • Eros
  • Hades
  • Helios
  • Hephaestus
  • Hermes
  • Poseidon
  • Zeus

RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs

Norse God Names for Dogs

Even if your pup isn't a Swedish vallhund descendant of the Vikings, you can still add these names to your shortlist.

  • Balder
  • Eir
  • Freya
  • Freyr
  • Frigg
  • Heimdall
  • Hel
  • Hod/Hoder
  • Idun
  • Loki
  • Odin
  • Sif
  • Skadi
  • Thor
  • Tyr
  • Váli

RELATED: 150 Cute Dog Names for Your Adorable Pup

Roman God Names for Dogs

Greek god names not speaking to you? Put a Roman twist on it.

  • Apollo
  • Ceres
  • Cupid
  • Diana
  • Janus
  • Juno
  • Jupiter
  • Mars
  • Mercury
  • Minerva
  • Neptune
  • Pluto
  • Venus
  • Vesta
  • Vulcan

RELATED: 190 Cool Names for Your New Dog

Dog Names Inspired by Egyptian Mythology

Fun fact: The skinny, big-eared Ibizan hound was thought to be the inspiration behind the image of Anubis, the dog-headed god who oversaw embalming. But these names are great for any pup, ancient Egyptian roots or not.

  • Amentet
  • Amun
  • Anhur
  • Anubis
  • Anuket
  • Apep
  • Bastet
  • Geb
  • Hathor
  • Heqet
  • Hesat
  • Horus
  • Kek
  • Isis
  • Ma'at
  • Maahes
  • Menhit
  • Nefertum
  • Neith
  • Nemty
  • Nut
  • Osiris
  • Ptah
  • Ra
  • Sekhmet
  • Set
  • Thoth

RELATED: 240 Creative Girl Dog Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Dog Names Inspired by Gaelic and Celtic Mythology

From the towering Irish wolfhound to the bearded Kerry blue terrier, choose a Celtic mythology name for your Irish puppy.

  • Abarta
  • Aed
  • Aengus
  • Aoife
  • Arawn
  • Balor
  • Belenus
  • Brigid
  • Cernunnos
  • Cian
  • Dagda
  • Donn
  • Eire
  • Elatha
  • Epona
  • Grannus
  • Lir
  • Lugh
  • Morrígan
  • Neit
  • Ogmios
  • Taranis

RELATED: 58 Irish Dog Names for Your Happy-Go-Lucky Puppy

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com