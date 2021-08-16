125 Big Fat Greek Dog Names for Your New Pup

From real-life Greek heroes to mythological monsters, you'll find the perfect name for your new pup.

By Claudia Guthrie
August 16, 2021
Credit: Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty

Whether you're a classics fanatic who can talk at length about Hellenistic history, a foodie with an affinity for Mediterranean cuisine, or have Greek ancestry in your family tree, choosing a Greek dog name is the perfect way to show your love and honor the cradle of Western civilization.

Female Greek Dog Names

Give your new pup a fitting name for her personality inspired by both classic and modern Greek names for girls.

  • Agnes
  • Alannis
  • Alexandra
  • Anastasia
  • Cynthia
  • Danae
  • Daphne
  • Dorothy
  • Helena
  • Hermione
  • Iris
  • Olympia
  • Ophelia
  • Penelope
  • Phoebe
  • Sophia
  • Thalia
  • Thelma
  • Toula

Male Greek Dog Names

If you're adopting a bouncing boy, these Greek boy dog names are go-tos.

  • Alexander
  • Ambrose
  • Damian
  • Dimitrios/Dimitrius
  • Jason
  • Luke
  • Nicholas
  • Orion
  • Peter
  • Sebastian
  • Theodore

Greek God Dog Names

Is your black Lab a total Hades? Or does your Siberian husky's stunning blue eyes give him an ethereal look? You can't go wrong with naming your pup after a Greek god.

  • Apollo
  • Ares
  • Dionysus
  • Hades
  • Helios
  • Hephaestus
  • Hermes
  • Poseidon
  • Zeus

Greek Goddess Dog Names

From the goddess of love to the mighty Athena, there's a Greek's goddess to match every dog's temperament.

  • Aphrodite
  • Artemis
  • Athena
  • Demeter
  • Hera
  • Hestia
  • Nike
  • Nyx
  • Selene
  • Styx

Greek Mythology Names for Dogs

Greek mythology is a complex world filled with powerful gods, noble heroes, and multi-headed creatures. Basically, it's the perfect place to pick out dog names.

  • Achilles
  • Aeneas
  • Agamemnon
  • Ajax
  • Andromeda
  • Argus
  • Ariadne
  • Atlas
  • Cassandra
  • Centaur
  • Cereberus
  • Charon
  • Chiron
  • Circe
  • Cronus
  • Cyclops
  • Delphi
  • Gaea
  • Gorgon
  • Griffin
  • Harpy
  • Hector
  • Hellen
  • Hercules/Heracles
  • Hippolyta
  • Hydra
  • Leonidas
  • Medusa
  • Megara
  • Menelaus
  • Minos
  • Minotaur
  • Odysseus
  • Olympus
  • Oracle
  • Paris
  • Patroclus
  • Pegasus
  • Pericles
  • Persephone
  • Perseus
  • Phoenix
  • Priam
  • Rhea
  • Satyr
  • Scylla
  • Siren
  • Sparta
  • Spartacus
  • Sphinx
  • Tartarus
  • Titan
  • Thanos
  • Ulysses

Dog Names Inspired by Greek Food

While naming your dog after a god ensures he'll be well-respected at the dog park, sometimes "Zeus" or "Artemis" doesn't fit your pup's goofball persona quite like your favorite Greek dish seems to.

  • Baklava
  • Fava
  • Feta
  • Gyro
  • Hummus
  • Moussaka
  • Pita
  • Saganaki
  • Tzatziki
  • Olive
  • Briam

Greek Artist and Philosopher Names for Dogs

If you're a classics fanatic, you have these names to thank. And what better way to honor their work than naming your fur baby after them?

  • Aesop
  • Aristophanes
  • Aristotle
  • Cicero
  • Euripides
  • Herodotus
  • Hesiod
  • Homer
  • Plato
  • Sappho
  • Socrates
