125 Big Fat Greek Dog Names for Your New Pup
From real-life Greek heroes to mythological monsters, you'll find the perfect name for your new pup.
Whether you're a classics fanatic who can talk at length about Hellenistic history, a foodie with an affinity for Mediterranean cuisine, or have Greek ancestry in your family tree, choosing a Greek dog name is the perfect way to show your love and honor the cradle of Western civilization.
Female Greek Dog Names
Give your new pup a fitting name for her personality inspired by both classic and modern Greek names for girls.
- Agnes
- Alannis
- Alexandra
- Anastasia
- Cynthia
- Danae
- Daphne
- Dorothy
- Helena
- Hermione
- Iris
- Olympia
- Ophelia
- Penelope
- Phoebe
- Sophia
- Thalia
- Thelma
- Toula
Male Greek Dog Names
If you're adopting a bouncing boy, these Greek boy dog names are go-tos.
- Alexander
- Ambrose
- Damian
- Dimitrios/Dimitrius
- Jason
- Luke
- Nicholas
- Orion
- Peter
- Sebastian
- Theodore
Greek God Dog Names
Is your black Lab a total Hades? Or does your Siberian husky's stunning blue eyes give him an ethereal look? You can't go wrong with naming your pup after a Greek god.
- Apollo
- Ares
- Dionysus
- Hades
- Helios
- Hephaestus
- Hermes
- Poseidon
- Zeus
Greek Goddess Dog Names
From the goddess of love to the mighty Athena, there's a Greek's goddess to match every dog's temperament.
- Aphrodite
- Artemis
- Athena
- Demeter
- Hera
- Hestia
- Nike
- Nyx
- Selene
- Styx
Greek Mythology Names for Dogs
Greek mythology is a complex world filled with powerful gods, noble heroes, and multi-headed creatures. Basically, it's the perfect place to pick out dog names.
- Achilles
- Aeneas
- Agamemnon
- Ajax
- Andromeda
- Argus
- Ariadne
- Atlas
- Cassandra
- Centaur
- Cereberus
- Charon
- Chiron
- Circe
- Cronus
- Cyclops
- Delphi
- Gaea
- Gorgon
- Griffin
- Harpy
- Hector
- Hellen
- Hercules/Heracles
- Hippolyta
- Hydra
- Leonidas
- Medusa
- Megara
- Menelaus
- Minos
- Minotaur
- Odysseus
- Olympus
- Oracle
- Paris
- Patroclus
- Pegasus
- Pericles
- Persephone
- Perseus
- Phoenix
- Priam
- Rhea
- Satyr
- Scylla
- Siren
- Sparta
- Spartacus
- Sphinx
- Tartarus
- Titan
- Thanos
- Ulysses
Dog Names Inspired by Greek Food
While naming your dog after a god ensures he'll be well-respected at the dog park, sometimes "Zeus" or "Artemis" doesn't fit your pup's goofball persona quite like your favorite Greek dish seems to.
- Baklava
- Fava
- Feta
- Gyro
- Hummus
- Moussaka
- Pita
- Saganaki
- Tzatziki
- Olive
- Briam
Greek Artist and Philosopher Names for Dogs
If you're a classics fanatic, you have these names to thank. And what better way to honor their work than naming your fur baby after them?
- Aesop
- Aristophanes
- Aristotle
- Cicero
- Euripides
- Herodotus
- Hesiod
- Homer
- Plato
- Sappho
- Socrates