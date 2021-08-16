125 Big Fat Greek Dog Names for Your New Pup

From real-life Greek heroes to mythological monsters, you'll find the perfect name for your new pup.

Whether you're a classics fanatic who can talk at length about Hellenistic history, a foodie with an affinity for Mediterranean cuisine, or have Greek ancestry in your family tree, choosing a Greek dog name is the perfect way to show your love and honor the cradle of Western civilization.

Female Greek Dog Names

Give your new pup a fitting name for her personality inspired by both classic and modern Greek names for girls.

Agnes

Alannis

Alexandra

Anastasia

Cynthia

Danae

Daphne

Dorothy

Helena

Hermione

Iris

Olympia

Ophelia

Penelope

Phoebe

Sophia

Thalia

Thelma

Toula

Male Greek Dog Names

If you're adopting a bouncing boy, these Greek boy dog names are go-tos.

Alexander

Ambrose

Damian

Dimitrios/Dimitrius

Jason

Luke

Nicholas

Orion

Peter

Sebastian

Theodore

Greek God Dog Names

Is your black Lab a total Hades? Or does your Siberian husky's stunning blue eyes give him an ethereal look? You can't go wrong with naming your pup after a Greek god.

Apollo

Ares

Dionysus

Hades

Helios

Hephaestus

Hermes

Poseidon

Zeus

Greek Goddess Dog Names

From the goddess of love to the mighty Athena, there's a Greek's goddess to match every dog's temperament.

Aphrodite

Artemis

Athena

Demeter

Hera

Hestia

Nike

Nyx

Selene

Styx

Greek Mythology Names for Dogs

Greek mythology is a complex world filled with powerful gods, noble heroes, and multi-headed creatures. Basically, it's the perfect place to pick out dog names.

Achilles

Aeneas

Agamemnon

Ajax

Andromeda

Argus

Ariadne

Atlas

Cassandra

Centaur

Cereberus

Charon

Chiron

Circe

Cronus

Cyclops

Delphi

Gaea

Gorgon

Griffin

Harpy

Hector

Hellen

Hercules/Heracles

Hippolyta

Hydra

Leonidas

Medusa

Megara

Menelaus

Minos

Minotaur

Odysseus

Olympus

Oracle

Paris

Patroclus

Pegasus

Pericles

Persephone

Perseus

Phoenix

Priam

Rhea

Satyr

Scylla

Siren

Sparta

Spartacus

Sphinx

Tartarus

Titan

Thanos

Ulysses

Dog Names Inspired by Greek Food

While naming your dog after a god ensures he'll be well-respected at the dog park, sometimes "Zeus" or "Artemis" doesn't fit your pup's goofball persona quite like your favorite Greek dish seems to.

Baklava

Fava

Feta

Gyro

Hummus

Moussaka

Pita

Saganaki

Tzatziki

Olive

Briam

Greek Artist and Philosopher Names for Dogs

If you're a classics fanatic, you have these names to thank. And what better way to honor their work than naming your fur baby after them?