180+ Great Dane Names Perfect for Your Sizable Pooch

These big, beautiful dogs make everyone stop and stare.
By Tracey L. Kelley April 04, 2022
Credit: dmussman / Adobe Stock

Sure, your Great Dane puppy might fit in your lap now, but just wait until she grows. Full body standup hugs all around! So without using all the obvious adjectives such as massive or gargantuan (she's your stately Dane—you knew what you were getting into!) we thought you'd appreciate some Great Dane names that celebrate how large, in charge, and fabulously extra they are.

Female Great Dane Names

That's right, use these dog names to give your darling Dane the stage she deserves!

  • Queenie
  • Coco
  • Winnie
  • Lucy
  • Zoe
  • Ruby
  • Akira
  • Diva
  • Sadie
  • Willow
  • Stella
  • Bella
  • Roxy
  • Ichika
  • Lola
  • Pepper
  • Camila
  • Molly
  • Heidi
  • Cleo
  • Lulu
  • Viktoria 
  • Mia
  • Duchess
  • Nala
  • Rosalinda
  • Ginger
  • Sophia
  • Charlotte
  • Wanda 

Male Great Dane Names

Your very good boy deserves a very good name.

  • Rocky
  • Duke
  • Butch
  • Diego
  • Max
  • Ollie
  • Loki
  • Mateo
  • Buddy
  • Henry
  • Milo
  • Winston
  • Kenji
  • Toby
  • Charlie
  • Louie
  • Buster
  • Apollo
  • Mack
  • Gus
  • Freddy
  • Otto
  • Hank
  • Bruno
  • Teddy
  • Ace
  • Roscoe
  • Alejandro
  • Jack
  • Sebastian
  • Lucky
  • Buck
  • Niko

Unique Great Dane Names

When you know your mighty German dog stands head and shoulders above other dogs.

  • Julius
  • Caesar
  • Zemo
  • Stroker
  • President 
  • Fleur
  • Zargon
  • Gisela
  • Tango
  • Cash
  • Shea
  • Bobo
  • Lady Whistledown
  • Odin
  • Shinka
  • Macho
  • Legolas
  • Khan
  • Jack Bauer
  • Zoom
  • Reefer
  • Midas
  • Cleopatra
  • Fergus
  • Bandit
  • Robber
  • Thyra
  • Moritz
  • Brunhild
  • Augustus
  • Presley
  • Ferdinand 

Big Names for Great Danes

Who's the massively gargantuan good pup?

  • Maximus
  • Bruiser
  • Nebula
  • Empress and Emperor
  • Zeus
  • Bear
  • Mammoth
  • Beefy
  • Thor
  • Helga
  • Moose
  • Atlas
  • Diesel
  • Gaia
  • Behemoth
  • Colossus
  • Mr. Big
  • Goliath
  • Hera
  • Titan
  • Whopper
  • Hefty
  • Giant George
  • Jumbo
  • Bertha 
  • Cronus 
  • Andre
  • Jason Momoa
  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dog Names Inspired by Famous Great Danes

From comic strips to the silver screen, these Great Danes have long been our canine pals.

  • Marmaduke (comic strip)
  • Scooby-Doo (TV show and film franchise)
  • Astro (The Jetsons)
  • Brutus (The Ugly Dachshund)
  • Arthur (Beaches)
  • Danny (101 Dalmatians)
  • Jaws (Beethoven's 2nd)
  • Gulliver (Diana)
  • Brometheus (A Country Coyote Goes to Hollywood
  • Victor Barky (Dog Tales)
  • Landru (The 'Burbs)
  • Chestnut (Chestnut: Hero of Central Park
  • Rufus (Doctor Dolittle)
  • Turk (Swiss Family Robinson

Cute Names for Great Dane Puppies

Great Dane pups grow fast and will eventually get REALLY big—sometimes even bigger than their humans! Keep that puppy spirit alive throughout their lifetime with one of these cute names.

  • Fluffy
  • Bounce
  • Biscuit
  • Cuddles
  • Petal
  • Beau
  • Schnitzel 
  • Sweetpea
  • Muffin
  • Boo
  • Punkin'
  • Baby
  • Honey
  • Grogru
  • Squishy
  • Lovebug
  • Pookie
  • Birdie
  • Cookie 
  • Bae 

Ironic Great Dane Names

Whenever you call your best boy or girl over, it'll put a smile on both your faces.

  • Tiny
  • Minnie
  • Sprite
  • Half Pint
  • Itsy Bitsy
  • Bijou
  • Pee Wee
  • Lil' Bit
  • Crumb
  • Smidgen
  • Fleck
  • Atom
  • Tinkerbell
  • Iota
  • Wee Boy
  • Trace
  • Pocket Pup
  • Speckle
  • Elfie
  • Micro
  • Itty Bitty
  • Teensy 
  • Peanut
  • Napoleon
