180+ Great Dane Names Perfect for Your Sizable Pooch
Sure, your Great Dane puppy might fit in your lap now, but just wait until she grows. Full body standup hugs all around! So without using all the obvious adjectives such as massive or gargantuan (she's your stately Dane—you knew what you were getting into!) we thought you'd appreciate some Great Dane names that celebrate how large, in charge, and fabulously extra they are.
Female Great Dane Names
That's right, use these dog names to give your darling Dane the stage she deserves!
- Queenie
- Coco
- Winnie
- Lucy
- Zoe
- Ruby
- Akira
- Diva
- Sadie
- Willow
- Stella
- Bella
- Roxy
- Ichika
- Lola
- Pepper
- Camila
- Molly
- Heidi
- Diva
- Cleo
- Lulu
- Viktoria
- Mia
- Duchess
- Nala
- Rosalinda
- Ginger
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Wanda
Male Great Dane Names
Your very good boy deserves a very good name.
- Rocky
- Duke
- Butch
- Diego
- Max
- Ollie
- Loki
- Mateo
- Buddy
- Henry
- Milo
- Winston
- Kenji
- Toby
- Charlie
- Louie
- Buster
- Apollo
- Mack
- Gus
- Freddy
- Otto
- Hank
- Bruno
- Teddy
- Ace
- Roscoe
- Alejandro
- Jack
- Sebastian
- Lucky
- Buck
- Niko
Unique Great Dane Names
When you know your mighty German dog stands head and shoulders above other dogs.
- Julius
- Caesar
- Zemo
- Stroker
- President
- Fleur
- Zargon
- Gisela
- Tango
- Cash
- Shea
- Bobo
- Lady Whistledown
- Odin
- Shinka
- Macho
- Legolas
- Khan
- Jack Bauer
- Zoom
- Reefer
- Midas
- Cleopatra
- Fergus
- Bandit
- Robber
- Thyra
- Moritz
- Brunhild
- Augustus
- Presley
- Ferdinand
Big Names for Great Danes
Who's the massively gargantuan good pup?
- Maximus
- Bruiser
- Nebula
- Empress and Emperor
- Zeus
- Bear
- Mammoth
- Beefy
- Thor
- Helga
- Moose
- Atlas
- Diesel
- Gaia
- Behemoth
- Colossus
- Mr. Big
- Goliath
- Hera
- Titan
- Whopper
- Hefty
- Giant George
- Jumbo
- Bertha
- Cronus
- Andre
- Jason Momoa
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dog Names Inspired by Famous Great Danes
From comic strips to the silver screen, these Great Danes have long been our canine pals.
- Marmaduke (comic strip)
- Scooby-Doo (TV show and film franchise)
- Astro (The Jetsons)
- Brutus (The Ugly Dachshund)
- Arthur (Beaches)
- Danny (101 Dalmatians)
- Jaws (Beethoven's 2nd)
- Gulliver (Diana)
- Brometheus (A Country Coyote Goes to Hollywood)
- Victor Barky (Dog Tales)
- Landru (The 'Burbs)
- Chestnut (Chestnut: Hero of Central Park)
- Rufus (Doctor Dolittle)
- Turk (Swiss Family Robinson)
Cute Names for Great Dane Puppies
Great Dane pups grow fast and will eventually get REALLY big—sometimes even bigger than their humans! Keep that puppy spirit alive throughout their lifetime with one of these cute names.
- Fluffy
- Bounce
- Biscuit
- Cuddles
- Petal
- Beau
- Schnitzel
- Sweetpea
- Muffin
- Boo
- Punkin'
- Baby
- Honey
- Grogru
- Squishy
- Lovebug
- Pookie
- Birdie
- Cookie
- Bae
Ironic Great Dane Names
Whenever you call your best boy or girl over, it'll put a smile on both your faces.
- Tiny
- Minnie
- Sprite
- Half Pint
- Itsy Bitsy
- Bijou
- Pee Wee
- Lil' Bit
- Crumb
- Smidgen
- Fleck
- Atom
- Tinkerbell
- Iota
- Wee Boy
- Trace
- Pocket Pup
- Speckle
- Elfie
- Micro
- Itty Bitty
- Teensy
- Peanut
- Napoleon