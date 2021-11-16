160 Goldendoodle Names for Your New Curly Companion

No, you can't just call your dog "good boy" their whole life. Whether you're going for good-natured or goofy, these goldendoodle dog names are sure to do the trick.

Donning curlicue coats from their poodle parent and often golden locks from their golden retriever lineage, the goldendoodle is a sight straight out of a story book—Goldilocks comes to mind. And when it comes to picking a name for your new family member, just like Goldilocks, their new moniker needs to be just right.

Goldendoodle names range from cutesy ones that play up those precious features—like Waffles (what could be sweeter?), to the silly, like Napoleon (inspired by the curly-haired titular figure behind cult classic Napoleon Dynamite). Of course, "goldendoodle" is a catchall for the classic golden retriever mix. So while some do inherit their poodle parent's golden color, others may be more of a fiery redhead or a bold black. Whichever color your pooch rocks, the list below has more than 150 nifty names to suit your permed pup.

Goldendoodle Girl Names

From your favorite know-it-all in Harry Potter to your preferred pastry topping, the female goldendoodle names on our list capture the sweet, sassy, confident lass you already love so much.

Hermione

Honey

Sadie

Maple

Armani

Rapunzel

Marigold

Daffodil

Goldie

Theia

Aurelia (translates to "golden" in Latin)

Hyacinth

Chrysanthemum

Sandy

Dorothy

Shirley Temple

Carrie

Aurora

Shakira

Thandie

Gemelli

Chia

Mocha

Gretel

Duchess

Goldendoodle Boy Names

Your pup is sure to be the coolest dood on the block with one of these catchy male goldendoodle names.

Larry

Curly

Moe

Gucci

Versace

Taffy

Sunny

Zeus

Griff

Teddy

Bear

George

Harry

Happy

Simpson

Gus

Griz

Hector

Hickory

Chester

Chestnut

Dasher

Einstein

Macchiato

Greg

Hansel

Oakley

Bennett

Duke

Shaggy

Jack

Cute Goldendoodle Names

For the precious pups who are melting hearts and taking names, these cute 'doodle monikers are a perfect match.

Blondie

Butterscotch

Goldilocks

Macaroni

Biscuit

Caramel

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Cookie

Cupcake

Bambi

Daisy

Simba

Nala

Waffles

Snickerdoodle

Scotcheroo

Mini Goldendoodle Names

What do you call something already cute but shrunken down into an adorable mini-me? Goldendoodles with a petite toy or miniature poodle parent need their name to make an impression, too.

Buttercup

Curlicue

Dandelion (Dandy)

Rotini

Nugget

Cashew

Pistachio

Poppy

Chip

Tater Tot

Fritz

Scruffy

Winnie

Skip

Minnie

Tinkerbell

Joy

Goldendoodle Names Based on Instagram Pet Influencers

If fame is the name of the game, some of Instagram's most famous floofs may be the perfect namesake for your pup. If you follow more dogs on Instagram than you do people, first of all, you're doing it right—second of all: same.

Brodie (@brodiethatdood)

Bentley (@minidoodlebentley)

Leo (@minidood_leo)

Nelson(@nelsonthegoldendoodle)

Cedar (@doodleandthehound)

Willow (@willowthemini)

Wrigley (@wrigleyandtheo)

Theo (@wrigleyandtheo)

Charlie (@puppynamedcharlie)

Norman (@norman_and_luna)

Luna (@norman_and_luna)

Sandwich (@sandwichthedoodle)

Peyton (@peytonthedoubledood)

Murphy (@thatgoldendoodle)

Samson (@samsonthedood)

Funny Goldendoodle Names

Is it a "happy accident" that many goldendoodles sport Bob Ross' signature 'do? Probably, but these good-natured dogs certainly have a knack for spreading joy much like their potential namesake.

Bob Ross

Medusa

Chewbacca (Chewy)

Sasquatch

Napoleon

Air Bud

Stevie Nicks

Miss Frizzle

Michelle Pfeiffer

Goldie Hawn

Alpaca

Woodstock

Whiskey

Waldo

Black Goldendoodle Names

Black goldendoodles definitely stand out from the crowd—here are a few monikers to match that elusive mystique.

Molasses

Shadow

Buck

Moose

Smokey

Butler

Diesel

Raven

Batman

Knight

Grim

Poe

Names for Red Goldendoodles

Ready to raise a redhead? Remembering icons from your childhood is a good place to start.

Pippi

Archie

Daphne

Lucy

Merida

Molly (as in Ringwald)

Annie

Fiona

Ariel

Scarlett

Ruby

Blaze

Mahogany

Spaghetti

Tabasco

Sriracha

Marinara

Apricot Goldendoodle Names

Not to steal the spotlight from their crimson counterparts, apricot goldendoodles are a bit on the lighter side—think of the color of a peach you've bitten into, except on your pooch.