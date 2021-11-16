160 Goldendoodle Names for Your New Curly Companion
No, you can't just call your dog "good boy" their whole life. Whether you're going for good-natured or goofy, these goldendoodle dog names are sure to do the trick.
Donning curlicue coats from their poodle parent and often golden locks from their golden retriever lineage, the goldendoodle is a sight straight out of a story book—Goldilocks comes to mind. And when it comes to picking a name for your new family member, just like Goldilocks, their new moniker needs to be just right.
Goldendoodle names range from cutesy ones that play up those precious features—like Waffles (what could be sweeter?), to the silly, like Napoleon (inspired by the curly-haired titular figure behind cult classic Napoleon Dynamite). Of course, "goldendoodle" is a catchall for the classic golden retriever mix. So while some do inherit their poodle parent's golden color, others may be more of a fiery redhead or a bold black. Whichever color your pooch rocks, the list below has more than 150 nifty names to suit your permed pup.
Goldendoodle Girl Names
From your favorite know-it-all in Harry Potter to your preferred pastry topping, the female goldendoodle names on our list capture the sweet, sassy, confident lass you already love so much.
- Hermione
- Honey
- Sadie
- Maple
- Armani
- Rapunzel
- Marigold
- Daffodil
- Goldie
- Theia
- Aurelia (translates to "golden" in Latin)
- Hyacinth
- Chrysanthemum
- Sandy
- Dorothy
- Shirley Temple
- Carrie
- Aurora
- Shakira
- Thandie
- Gemelli
- Rapunzel
- Chia
- Mocha
- Gretel
- Duchess
Goldendoodle Boy Names
Your pup is sure to be the coolest dood on the block with one of these catchy male goldendoodle names.
- Larry
- Curly
- Moe
- Gucci
- Versace
- Taffy
- Sunny
- Zeus
- Griff
- Teddy
- Bear
- George
- Harry
- Happy
- Simpson
- Gus
- Griz
- Hector
- Hickory
- Chester
- Chestnut
- Dasher
- Einstein
- Macchiato
- Greg
- Hansel
- Oakley
- Bennett
- Duke
- Shaggy
- Jack
RELATED: 260 Clever Name Ideas for Boy Dogs
Cute Goldendoodle Names
For the precious pups who are melting hearts and taking names, these cute 'doodle monikers are a perfect match.
- Blondie
- Butterscotch
- Goldilocks
- Macaroni
- Biscuit
- Caramel
- Cinnamon
- Cardamom
- Cookie
- Cupcake
- Bambi
- Daisy
- Simba
- Nala
- Waffles
- Snickerdoodle
- Scotcheroo
Mini Goldendoodle Names
What do you call something already cute but shrunken down into an adorable mini-me? Goldendoodles with a petite toy or miniature poodle parent need their name to make an impression, too.
- Buttercup
- Curlicue
- Dandelion (Dandy)
- Rotini
- Nugget
- Cashew
- Pistachio
- Poppy
- Chip
- Tater Tot
- Fritz
- Scruffy
- Winnie
- Skip
- Minnie
- Tinkerbell
- Joy
Goldendoodle Names Based on Instagram Pet Influencers
If fame is the name of the game, some of Instagram's most famous floofs may be the perfect namesake for your pup. If you follow more dogs on Instagram than you do people, first of all, you're doing it right—second of all: same.
- Brodie (@brodiethatdood)
- Bentley (@minidoodlebentley)
- Leo (@minidood_leo)
- Nelson(@nelsonthegoldendoodle)
- Cedar (@doodleandthehound)
- Willow (@willowthemini)
- Wrigley (@wrigleyandtheo)
- Theo (@wrigleyandtheo)
- Charlie (@puppynamedcharlie)
- Norman (@norman_and_luna)
- Luna (@norman_and_luna)
- Sandwich (@sandwichthedoodle)
- Peyton (@peytonthedoubledood)
- Murphy (@thatgoldendoodle)
- Samson (@samsonthedood)
Funny Goldendoodle Names
Is it a "happy accident" that many goldendoodles sport Bob Ross' signature 'do? Probably, but these good-natured dogs certainly have a knack for spreading joy much like their potential namesake.
- Bob Ross
- Medusa
- Chewbacca (Chewy)
- Sasquatch
- Napoleon
- Air Bud
- Stevie Nicks
- Miss Frizzle
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Goldie Hawn
- Alpaca
- Woodstock
- Whiskey
- Waldo
Black Goldendoodle Names
Black goldendoodles definitely stand out from the crowd—here are a few monikers to match that elusive mystique.
- Molasses
- Shadow
- Buck
- Moose
- Smokey
- Butler
- Diesel
- Raven
- Batman
- Knight
- Grim
- Poe
Names for Red Goldendoodles
Ready to raise a redhead? Remembering icons from your childhood is a good place to start.
- Pippi
- Archie
- Daphne
- Lucy
- Merida
- Molly (as in Ringwald)
- Annie
- Fiona
- Ariel
- Scarlett
- Ruby
- Blaze
- Mahogany
- Spaghetti
- Tabasco
- Sriracha
- Marinara
RELATED: 140 Red Dog Names for Your Fiery Pup
Apricot Goldendoodle Names
Not to steal the spotlight from their crimson counterparts, apricot goldendoodles are a bit on the lighter side—think of the color of a peach you've bitten into, except on your pooch.
- Ginger
- Peaches
- Rose
- Mango
- Nectarine
- Tangerine
- Hazel
- Carrot
- Melon
- Brandy
- Pumpkin
- Fawn
- Blossom